Defense Sector Update: Russian Hypersonic Ship Killers

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $21,627,064,720

Boeing (BA): $13,793,236,626

Raytheon (RTN): $5,185,725,181

General Dynamics (GD): $2,472,895,566

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,983,695,828

Huntington Ingalls (HII): $1,744,736,117

Northrop Grumman (NOC): $1,429,536,706

United Technologies (UTX): $993,403,362

Lockheed went up nearly $3 billion, Boeing by $2.5 billion, and everyone else besides Huntington saw contracts being awarded as well.

Significant Contracts

Boeing won a $2.2 billion contract to manufacture 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the US Navy and other foreign partners.

Lockheed was awarded $1.6 billion for the Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System, also known as the Q-53. This radar is unique in that it can identify drones, a capability that the enemy has all but caught us flat-footed on.

BAE Systems will be building more Paladin self-propelled guns after receiving a contract worth $133 million.

Oshkosh (OSK) sold $15 million worth of heavy equipment transporters to Jordan and Oman.

Weekly Performance

A rare week where the sector doesn't outperform the S&P 500.

LMT Price data by YCharts

The lone outperformer is Raytheon, by a hair. Every other company scraped out meager gains or went negative. We can't outperform the market every week, and some time spent not going straight up can be good. Regression to the mean is inevitable, though the mean changes daily.

Russia's Hypersonic Ship Killer

The Russians unveiled a cruise missile that is thought to travel at speeds of up to six times the speed of sound, or about 4,600 miles per hour. This mach 6 monster poses an incredible threat to basically anything it is aimed at. Our incredible capability to shoot down incoming missiles with our own missiles would basically be rendered obsolete in the face of this creation.

The Zircon rocket, as it is being called, is an incredible leap ahead in missile technology, that we as the United States haven't yet achieved, or at least made public. As I've previously discussed we do posses a rail gun that fires solid projectiles at mach 6, but that technology isn't yet deployable, and the Zircon may be ready for service as soon as 2019. What could the Russians possibly use this for? And how can we stop it?

It is feared that the rocket would be used primarily against naval vessels, which most all now have a missile defense system on them. Those systems, however, are only sophisticated enough to intercept a missile going at about half the speed of the Zircon. It takes time to locate, identify, launch and intercept incoming missiles. The Zircon can cover over 150 miles in 2.5 minutes, meaning ships we thought safe well off shore are now potential targets. Increasing our stand-off distance impacts our ability to launch air and ground strikes, playing into the whole Anti-Access/Area Denial theme I'm sure you all are tired of hearing me rant about. If directed at land targets, the rocket could cause incredible damage and outfitted with a uranium nose could penetrate incredible depths before becoming compromised.

Our current technology probably wouldn't cut it against the Zircon, though nobody can say for sure because we have never tried to shoot something down going 4,600 miles per hour. It is safe to say, though, that it would probably fail against the Zircon more often than not, and failure at these stakes is incredibly expensive.

My mind drifts toward directed energy as the only viable defense technology to employ against something like the Zircon. The depleted uranium nose that the Zircon is said to have makes it a much harder target than a thin-skinned conventional missile.

The DoD has been funding directed energy weapons for some time, and sees a great future in them, but the sense of urgency to develop and field the weapons seems to be missing. Currently, we have one weapon deployed on the USS Ponce, basically a test-bed ship of the Navy. The 45kw laser weapon was designed to take out drones, small ships, missiles and airplanes. Kratos (KTOS), an up and coming small firm, manufactures this weapon and it is thought that they are on the hook for more. The laser is limited, both in power and capability, but it has tested effective against the targets it is designed for.

Boeing, in partnership with Northrop and Lockheed, developed and tested a laser aboard a 747 they dubbed the YAL-1. In a proof of concept the laser was used to take down a test missile in 2010. Shortly after the program was sent back into a testing phase because of cost and development issues. The DoD is most certainly still working on directed energy; back in December Boeing was awarded a $90 million contract for the research and development of high energy lasers.

The easy part is building the laser, all things considered, industrious folks on YouTube have shown that making a laser isn't all that hard. What becomes difficult is being able to engage and destroy a target moving so fast you wouldn't even hear it coming. This boils down to basically the radar or another means of detection. In order to defeat the Zircon, you'd have to detect it from the moment it leaves it's launch site. This is much easier said than done.

The United States already has a system of satellites orbiting the earth, constantly scanning the surface for missile launches, thanks to Lockheed. The Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite, or SBIRS. Once the launch is detected and the network begins to track it, it will have to be handed over to a ground based radar system?

The ground based radar will need to be robust enough to track the projectile, which could have the capability of traveling extremely low to the ground. Once tracked, the whole defense battery will have to decide how and when to engage the target. Assuming this is a laser, the good news is that it will reach the target at the speed of light.

There are additional challenges with lasers, though. Once the energy is directed at the target, if it does not hit it will continue one, placing ground, air and space based assets at risk. In a crowded battlespace this could result in unintended consequences and collateral damage.

The bottom line is that the US seems to have been caught a bit off guard here. Russia, and China as well, have been making great strides in their capabilities. If they reach parity with us, and in many ways they have, we will likely see another arms race that we haven't had since the end of the Cold War. As investors, this is good news; an arms race means heavy investment in weapon's programs and R&D, benefitting all of our favorite weapons manufacturers. As human beings, though, that is pretty terrible news. Inventing new and more effective ways to kill each other is truly horrendous, but this will never stop, and all we can hope for is that cooler heads prevail and our technological progress might eventually render most weapons completely obsolete.

In the meantime, I expect directed energy, radar, detection and missile defense programs to receive renewed attention and investment. The usual suspects all benefit here with a few additions such as Kratos and Orbital ATK. I'll keep my eye out for any contracts that look related to this.

In Other News

President Trump cozies up to Egypt to solidify support in the fight against Daesh.

President Xi Jinping is meeting with President Trump this week in Florida.

The newest US carrier will hit the water this week.

Lockheed is looking hard at managing the military Multi-Domain Battle programs.

In Closing

I apologize for the late article, I've had to "backburner" this slightly with the onset of soccer season and other happenings. This week I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of the meeting with the Chinese president and seeing if the volume of contracts I saw last week keeps up. The spigot, for some reason, seems to have been opened up a bit. I don't see the sector moving up much until we get a budget passed, but there has been talk that increased defense may be scuttled to avoid a government shut down. This isn't the end of the world, they would likely try a passage in a stand-alone supplementary bill not part of the budget.

