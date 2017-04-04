Monthly Performance Review - March 2017

March has been another 'mixed-bag' month with SPKE being the biggest disappointment so far.

Through this I want to build a strong habit of looking back at my own reasoning. The review will be heavily skewed to stocks where my thesis is not working out.

I believe in transparency when doing equity research, therefore every month I publish performance of every ticker that I wrote an article on alongside the initial thesis.

Dear Followers/Readers,

First of all, I would like to thank you for your continued interest in my work and I hope you are getting value of out my research!

In order to increase the latter in August I introduced a monthly review of all of the tickers that I am actively covering alongside my initial thoughts about the stocks. I think this can be beneficial for the following reasons:

Learning exercise – I will primarily focus on stocks where my initial thesis was wrong. I will try to understand why, how to prevent this from happening in the future and what should one do about this fact.

Increased frequency of thesis updates – This will be beneficial for people that are following specific tickers and might be interested in the latest developments that are not necessarily asking for a full-blown update.

Creating a database – It is always fun to look back and either laugh about failures or cheer about winners.

I am doing so through the following simple table, which I publish at the end of each month.





Notes: The price at the origin is the opening price on the date of the first publication and the current price is the closing price on last trading day of the month. The original thesis that is labeled Neutral (Long) is a thesis where I have a positive view on the stock, but for whatever reason I do not believe it the right time to buy. The same goes for Neutral (Short). I do not judge neutral ratings unless the share price movement is significant and I missed an opportunity to be on the right side of the trade. This is slightly subjective. Feel free to address any neutral rating that you believe I got wrong.

I also add two indices that can be used to ‘benchmark’ the performance of the covered stocks. I chose Russell 2000 due to its small-cap bias and Russell 3000 in order to track the overall market.

During the reviews, I will not be talking about every stock, but rather ones that I started to cover in the past month, the ones I am wrong about, or that are undergoing significant developments.

February Highlights;

PICO Holdings (PICO)

My only long idea from March is about a peculiar holding company that has been undergoing a significant amount of changes throughout the past two years which resulted in an investment opportunity. The company owns water rights in the Southwest of US and a stake in a public homebuilder (UCP). Both of these assets are likely to be sold off in the next five years (UCP likely earlier) which could unlock a significant amount of ‘hidden’ value as for example the water rights are carried undervalued on the balance sheet. In the past, the main issue was corporate governance which was resolved by an activist campaign that ended with a shareholder friendly board of directors and a clear commitment to return value to shareholders.

TNR Technical (OTCPK:TNRK)

This company focuses on a simple business of customizing battery packs. It has been running these operations efficiently and at a profit which led to a buildup of cash over the years which the management has most of the time returned back to shareholders through special dividends. TNRK still has a material amount of cash on their balance sheet which could ensure another special dividend. Thus the current valuation (below NCAV) does not seem reasonable.

I first wrote about the company for Safety In Value’s Microcap Review.

Spark Energy (SPKE)

My first-ever active short idea is not doing well but I believe that there is not much fundamental news that would back up this increase in the share price.

The company did respond to the NY regulator saying part of the complaint filed by the regulator is wrongly attributed to the company and that they also already fixed their operations.

There has not been any formal response filed by the regulator yet, but one of the employees was quoted in an article saying that the company still admitted to ‘slamming’ number of customers. Thus it is in no way certain that the company would be cleared of the risk of losing a license in New York.

The company also sold preferred shares onto the open market (which will help raise cash for the acquisitions), but apart from this there has not been any other information.

Vuzix (VUZI)

One of the two new short ideas is this smart glass producer which I believe is overvalued due to the past performance of the management that is likely to continue.

They have not been able to yet introduce a commercially successful product and it is unlikely that they should be able to do so now. This track record led to a significant cash burn which the company had to offset via numerous equity offerings. It is likely that they are going to perform another one soon as their cash position is now likely to last only for a year or so.

On top of all this, the company’s patent portfolio is also of dubious value and the company is facing significant competition from well-funded players in the AR space.

World Acceptance (WRLD)

The other short idea is this small-dollar lender (installment loans) which is still facing a significant amount of regulatory risk that could impair the business model and potentially render the company unprofitable.

The risk stems from the company’s past dealings with customers as WRLD was likely incentivizing employees to push customers to refinance loans and purchase dubious credit insurance. The risk though depends on CFPB which is currently undergoing a lawsuit regarding its constitutionality as well as possible pressure from the new administration.

While the stock is almost certainly exhibiting an opportunity (either CFPB acts or not), I still believe that the upside is not as clear the downside. The issue is that the company will have to return to growth in order to create shareholder value. The company annually writes off 16% of its loans which means that if they are unable to grow the company’s business will shrink.

Boss Holdings (OTCPK:BSHI)

After the run-up last month, the stock went down by around 10%, but I believe that this is not based on any fundamental news as the company did not yet release its annual report (usually out around June).

This candied fruit producer released its annual report a few days ago and it was overall a positive one. While the company did say that one of the major customers for its plastics subsidiary is going to cut part of the revenue stream, the impact of this is going to be minuscule as the management believes it will take out only $0.2 million in gross profits, or 3% of the total.

They also reported increased profitability and stable results from the candied fruit section. Thus the thesis still holds, the company is trading below NCAV while having profitable operations and a couple of potentially over depreciated assets on its balance sheet.

The stock price also shot up to $34 per share on the 3rd of April which seems to confirm that there is still an opportunity.

P&F Industries (PFIN)

The company reported its Q4 results which were largely negative which explains the share price decline. The company said that they are going to discontinue their contract with Sears (SHLD) which is likely to take away around $1 million in EBITDA. The impact of this depends on how will the other lines of business perform (especially Hy-Tech which still reported subpar performance) but it could have a material impact. That being said the Florida Pneumatic subsidiary continued to perform without major issues.

As mentioned in my thesis, I believe that the value is there but it is hidden underneath the management compensation which is excessive and weighs on the profitability. This inherently makes the stock a long-term investment.

Emerson Radio (MSN)

The stock continues to grow and the recent earnings release did not showcase any new issues and did show that the company is repurchasing shares. The company also mentioned that they are going to prolong the repurchase program. Therefore statistical position continues to be warranted, but the corporate governance also continues to be the long-term issue.

Advanced Emission Solutions (ADES)

The company announced that it was able to get an existing tax equity investors (Goldman Sachs) to invest into one extra RC facility. While this is positive news the stock went slightly down which seems counterintuitive as the new facility will increase the future cash flow stream. The company though did report an operational loss in the last quarter which could create slight uncertainty about the EC segment. The current valuation is starting to look attractive due to the new RC facility, but there is still quite a lot of uncertainty especially as one is unlikely to know what to expect from Trump administration regarding coal.

LGL Group (LGL)

This semiconductor had a great quarter which saw increased profitability and steady backlog. All this points to a positive 2017 in which LGL should reach profit every quarter and possibly give a hint on what is likely to come in the next two years.

While the company still lacks cash flow that would lift the stock significantly, I believe that it is still worth holding at these prices especially given the market reaction after the earnings release which pushed the stock downward which does not make much fundamental sense.

The company continues to trade below NCAV while it reported solid numbers for the end of the year. The corporate governance is still not clear which is likely the biggest issue, but investors should keep an eye on the stock because once it is resolved (another important event is the shareholder meeting for BSD) the share price is likely to appreciate.

I am not discontinuing any stock this month.

Once again, thank you for reading my research!

Best,

Jan

P.S. Please do let me know if you think that the way I present the review is missing something.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WILC, AEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.