General Motors: An Undervalued High Yield Investment

Mary Barra has proven herself a competent leader by competing effectively in the present while still investing heavily in the future.

Using value investing guidelines as a filter, I have found General Motors (NYSE:GM) to be an undervalued company with questions surrounding its quality.

According to recent history, GM's fundamentals are sound with strong average ROE (24%) and earnings per share growth (1.65 EPS in 2014 to 6.00 EPS in 2016) over the past two years. There is reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy growth and high profitability in the long-term due to its strong performance in Chinese and North American markets, its withdrawal from the unprofitable European market, its strong line-up of SUVs, cross-overs, and trucks, its focus on cost-cutting, and its commitment to investing in future technology in the self-driving and electric car spaces. CEO Mary Barra echoed similar optimism during the February earnings call:

"I'm very proud of the progress we've made and I'm confident that we can do even more and build on our momentum … Our projections for improved performance in 2017 are based on a number of factors … continued strong sales and income in North America and China … significantly improved optimism in the U.S. economy and we believe auto sales will continue to be at or near record levels. We also have an intense focus on … cost in all areas of the business … And finally, our strong vehicle launch cadence. We expect our percentage of global volume from new or refreshed models to grow to 38% in the 2017 through 2020 timeframe, with more than half in the popular crossover truck and SUV segments."

Despite its strong recent performance, the company remains heavily in debt. It has a current ratio of 0.89 and debt/equity of 1.27. A positive side is that it has also been reducing its share count (from 1.687 billion in December 2014 to 1.57 billion as of the end of last quarter) with an additional $5 billion recently authorized for share repurchases.

Though the company lacks a durable competitive advantage in the cutthroat automotive sector, it is investing heavily in obtaining a competitive position as the industry moves towards a future where self-driving technology and electric vehicles will play an increasingly prominent role.

The current purchase price of ~$34 looks quite undervalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF GM 1.2 5.9 0.3 3.4 Industry 1.4 10.8 0.5 0.1 S&P 500 3.0 21.1 2.1 13.0

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $105.79) and GuruFocus (DCF fair value of $89.26)) contribute further to the case for its current undervaluation. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 1% over the next 5 years (analysts project a 9.42% growth rate over the next 5 years). Assuming a terminal growth rate of 1% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $68.34, making it vastly undervalued.

General Motors' high yield (4.45%) is also worth considering for income investors. The share repurchases should help sustain this dividend through down cycles by reducing cash payout obligations.

Their strategic plan for future growth consists of investing in cost cutting efforts in order to sustain profitability during down-cycles, investing heavily in North American, Chinese, and South American markets, and developing new technologies in self-driving and electric vehicle technologies. This approach is clearly laid out in this video message to shareholders.

The main bear cases for GM are: (1) auto sales have peaked and will drop off considerably in the coming years. History will repeat itself and the company's debt will weigh it down (if not bankrupt it) as it struggles through future down cycles; and (2) Tesla and other auto/technology firms will render its efforts at investing in the future futile, causing it to lose considerable market share in the future.

In their remarks at the earnings call, company leadership acknowledged that the road ahead remains challenging, but filled with promise:

"We appreciate that there will be headwinds, but I am confident that we have the right strategy and the right team to manage them with integrity and to drive achievement of our commitments. As I said when we gave our full-year outlook, we are here to win."

If General Motors can convince the nay-sayers that it has staying profitability and even growth in its future, its share price should surge. Given GM's dirt cheap price and Mary Barra's track record of turning it into a profitable free-cash-flow machine and returning value to shareholders while still positioning the company to be competitive in the future, this is one of the few bargain deals in today's market (along with AOBC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.