Gold Enters Q2 In Neutral

After what can only be termed as a horrific fourth quarter to end 2016, Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) rebounded well in the first quarter of 2017. It was so bad it triggered a bearish reversal signal on the quarterly chart. And with the quarterly chart bearish, gold bulls have to be cautious about the nature of the current rally.

In my last article on Gold I asked whether gold could rally to $1300. With a strong close in March, which left gold just shy of $1250, but the technical picture is better than it was two weeks ago but is still mixed.

First: The Technicals

There are two technical levels that I see as major points of resistance for gold at this point. The first is the February high of $1263.10. This was also the high for all of Q1. Gold was never able to breach this level in March and that sets it as the first hurdle to best for any chance of a move higher.

Ideally, we'd need that on a monthly closing basis, but as we move through April any daily or weekly closes above $1263.10 would be very positive and would be a strong early signal that the tenor of the gold market is changing.

The second level is still the high from the fourth quarter of 2016, $1318.60. That's the move that is needed on a quarterly closing basis to negate the reversal signal thrown at the end of 2016.

No matter how you slice it, absent a definitive bottom formation, gold needs to move back above $1320 and hold there to regain its bullish posture. Because I don't day-trade I'm looking for the definitive signal of the end of this five-year gold bear market.

And the sell-off at the end of 2016 has to be respected because of the technical damage it did.

Second: The Euro Breakdown

In my previous article, I showed the relationship between gold and the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) was very tight in the wake of Donald Trump's election. There was such a huge run on dollars that both were sold with almost reckless abandon. I've updated the chart from my last article to include the new data.

That relationship broke down during Q1 of this year and looks like the de-coupling of gold and the euro is complete. The euro ended Q1 weak while gold continued to rally. So, gold is now responding to a different set of factors than just dollar liquidity.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's invocation of Article 50 triggering the start of the Brexit process sent the euro into a nosedive last week. This puts the final nail in the coffin of the euro short-covering rally that took it briefly over $1.09 recently.

Now, the euro is very likely to re-test its Q1 low at $1.034, fulfilling the adage that markets which can't go up, go down and vice versa. The euro is now hard-capped at $1.09 to the upside and will probe the lower end of its current trading range to sniff out where the buyers are.

Now, while the tick-for-tick relationship between the euro and gold is no more, there is still some sympathy between them. Gold does trade in opposition to the dollar and euro weakness won't help it any.

Looking ahead, further disruptive behavior from the EU over Brexit, like their inserting Gibraltar s status into the negotiations, will only further drag down the euro as political instability is the order of the day. And anytime the leadership in Brussels tries to assert more centralized control over the continent the more capital will flee the area.

We will see this in any further widening of spreads between yields on German debt and that of the troubled euro-zone countries like Italy. 10-year German Bunds rallied in March, backing away from a breakdown above 0.5%, opening April at 0.33% and rallying to begin the month even further below 0.3%

On the other hand, Italian 10-years continue to fall in price, beginning April at 2.31%, up 52 basis points on the year.

Old is New Again

What we have is a classic safe-haven trade emerging where U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), German Bunds and gold are all getting strong bids while richly-valued equity markets see some short-term profit-taking and lower-quality sovereign debt sees risk premiums rise.

None of these traditional safe-haven markets made interesting technical moves in Q1. With the Dow Jones Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) looking very strong from a quarterly perspective, having broken out of a nearly two-year consolidation in November, I wouldn't bet against that trend.

Market fundamentalists will point to historical valuations to tell us why stocks need to come down but that ignores the very real effects of politics on markets.

The political instability that has rocked the EU for the past few years is becoming too big to ignore. It has 'crossed the pond' to the U.S. where the Democrats have rallied around the idea of resisting everything Trump which can only lead to further polarization of the people and create even more regime uncertainty.

This is what is keeping the bid under gold strong and why it refused to re-test the 2015 low at $1045. But, it is also what is driving equity markets higher, especially in the U.S. Don't discount the idea of equities, especially U.S. blue chips becoming a kind of safe-haven asset in the case of European Union instability.

However, to this point there hasn't been enough of a reason for the majority of investors to move the majority of their money out of sovereign debt and into tangible assets with lower counter-party risk like gold and stocks with strong balance sheets and cash flows.

So, until we get that technical signal that negates more of the damage done during last year's Q4 blowout, gold bulls should be patient. Watch for a weekly close in gold above $1264 for a short-term long trade which could take the price to $1300. But, at that point is where it gets tricky and that $1318 Q4 high comes into focus.

