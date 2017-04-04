Fed Dove Dudley Kills Bond Party

At the end of March New York Fed President William Dudley spoke at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. The speech focused on the interrelation of financial conditions and monetary policy. His remarks concluded by forwarding four key ideas concerning the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. The day after the speech Bloomberg aired an interview with Dudley where he iterated the main thoughts and added some color. These thoughts are:

Conditions are right for further policy tightening including near term reduction in the balance sheet.

Long-term interest rates will rise though the move's severity can be limited by a gradual tapering off of portfolio reinvestment.

The reduction plan may include a pause or lowering of the trajectory of short term interest rate hikes.

The tightening plan needs to continue despite any tantrums from the financial markets.

Though not in a straight line, between 2014 and 2016 bond investors benefited from the Federal Reserve's reluctance to remove any of its extraordinary accommodation from the Treasury bond and mortgage-backed security markets. While during this period even the doves on the FOMC projected multiple hikes in their updates, rate raises never materialized and the Fed's balance sheet grew over $4 trillion. But now the dovish participants, including Dudley, appear more serious in their convictions to normalize rates and unwind the Fed's assets. One should look for more pain in the bond markets, already caught off guard following Trump's election. When coupled with the Federal Reserve's first back to back hikes in memory, talk by the doves of reversing quantitative easing will drive anticipation of high rates and lower bond prices. Just as with the move from 2014 to 2016, we can't now expect a straight line move up in rates. Fellow contributor The Heisenberg discusses the short Treasury trade consensus, along with pressure on it, in his recent article Bye, Bye Black Swan?.

Why Now?

Dudley stressed that the current federal funds rate, even following the latest increase, is uncommonly low both absolutely and adjusted for inflation. While forwarding that the FOMC believes the neutral rate for policy is low (between 0 and 1 percent), the current inflation adjusted federal funds rate is negative. Under these conditions Dudley believes a gradual removal of accommodation reduces future risks of overheating and a large overshoot of the inflation target. And market participants are ready, seeing financial conditions as easing despite policy tightening, as evidenced by the recent run up in equity prices and the narrowing of credit spreads. During the Bloomberg interview Dudley somewhat coyishly forwarded the notion markets are prepared for balance sheet reduction at the end of 2017 or beginning of 2018.

Don't Worry, Baby Steps

The Federal Reserve currently reinvests maturing Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities payments. They FOMC has long said that this reinvestment policy would continue until interest rate normalization was "well underway". As that time approaches, the Fed anticipates a tightening of financial conditions though it hopes to mitigate the severity of the move by not just ending reinvestment as securities mature but tapering reinvestments gradually. Dudley added that rate policy will take into account changes to reinvestments saying:

My view is that reducing the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and raising short-term interest rates are two different, yet related, ways of removing monetary policy accommodation. Therefore, I would expect that, when we begin to end reinvestment, we will have to consider the implications for the appropriate short-term interest rate trajectory.

Taper Tantrum

2013 saw Treasury investors panic and sell following Ben Bernanke's June announcement that the Federal Reserve was considering tapering off their QE program bond purchases. The iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: TLT) fell over 3% by the close the day following the announcement. In the months that followed bond yields rose dramatically and Bernanke was forced to push the beginning of the taper until December.

Though it is hard to believe the newly proposed reduction in the Federal Reserve balance sheet will cause the same stir, a similar anticipation of tapering accommodation weights risk to the downside for Treasuries. The Fed also seems resolved to push hikes and reverse QE even if confronted with a tantrum from markets. Dudley was careful to note, "it is also important not to overreact to every short-term wiggle in financial markets".

As a conclusion, let's look at the anecdote Dudley told during his speech:

William McChesney Martin, the ninth chair of the FOMC, once famously opined that the Federal Reserve is "in the position of the chaperone who has ordered the punch bowl removed just when the party was really warming up." I don't think we are removing the punch bowl, yet. We're just adding a bit more fruit juice.

I expect this watering down of the punch will be a major buzz kill for the bond markets as long time party goers hit the exits over the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.