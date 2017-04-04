ING: The Dividend Is Safe Despite Litigation Risk

Nevertheless, litigation does not seem to be a big issue and ING should be able to deliver a growing dividend in the next few years.

Even though ING is a safe bank, the recent disclosure of litigation issues reminded investors that its investment case has risk.

ING is one of the best banks in Europe, with a strong capitalization and an attractive dividend yield.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is a quality bank in Europe focused on its retail operations, offering a strong capitalization and an attractive dividend yield. As I've discussed in my previous analysis, its most attractive feature is its dividend growth prospects, following its successful business restructuring.

However, even though ING is usually considered a safe bank, it is not risk-free and the recent disclosure of litigation issues was a reminder of that. Nevertheless, litigation seems to be manageable given its excess capital position and the bank should be able to deliver a growing dividend in the next few years.

Company and Financial Overview

ING is a European retail and commercial bank with 36 million customers, operating in more than 40 countries. About 75% of its loan book is based on retail banking, while the remaining comes mainly from commercial banking. It has a market capitalization of about $54 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange through its ADR program.

ING has a good geographical diversification, which can be split into two categories: core European markets and growth markets. ING's three most important markets are the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, which together account for more than half of the bank loan book. It also has some exposure to other markets such as Poland, Turkey and Australia, which have better long-term growth prospects.

Most of its revenues are generated in mature and concentrated banking markets, leading to high profitability levels, which are sustainable in the long term. Its largest market is the Netherlands accounting for more than 30% of its revenues, followed by Belgium (20% of revenues). These two markets are characterized by a concentrated banking market, with the top three banks holding a significant market share. Reflecting this dominance of a few large banks, these markets are amongst the most profitable in Europe, which bodes quite well for ING's business prospects.

Regarding its most recent financial performance, ING has delivered very good figures reflecting its sound business model following its restructuring after the global financial crisis. Its operating momentum remained robust, delivering business growth and improving credit quality.

ING is one of the few European banks which has been able over the past couple of years to grow its balance sheet. Its loan growth in the core Bank was 6.5% to more than $38 billion, being an important factor for overall top-line growth. Its cost control has remained tight, with total expenses practically unchanged from the previous year.

Therefore, its efficiency has improved, reporting a cost-to-income (C/I) ratio of 54.2% (vs. 55.9% in 2015). Even though this efficiency ratio is at the average of the European banking sector, it still has some room for improvement considering that its closest peers have efficiency ratios at about 50%. Indeed, its own target is for a C/I ratio between 50-52% in the next few years, being another supportive factor for its earnings growth.

Another important factor for its improved results has been improving credit quality, which is reflected in a decreasing cost of risk (CoR) ratio. In the past year, its CoR was only 31 basis points (bps), declining to a multi-year low level. This is even below ING's 40-45 bps through-the-cycle target, showing that credit conditions are very good in the current economic environment.

ING's net profit increased by 18%, to more than $5 billion in 2016. Its underlying return on equity (ROE) ratio was 10.1%, a very good level of profitability within the European banking sector. Going forward, ING should continue to report good financial results, supported by good economic conditions in its primary markets, loan growth and improved efficiency.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, ING is among the best capitalized banks in Europe. At the end of 2016, ING's fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 14.2%. This is above the European sector average and much higher than its regulatory requirements, meaning that ING currently has an excess capital position.

This strong capitalization provides ING with an important buffer to accommodate unexpected issue, like litigation or regulatory changes that may lead to higher risk-weighted assets (RWAs). These are currently among ING's main risk factors and may be a bump on the bank's dividend ambitions in the coming years.

Indeed, ING recently disclosed in its Annual Report 2016 that is currently under a criminal investigation by the Dutch Authorities, related to ING's role in the payment of bribes by Russian telecom company VimpelCom (OTC:VMPLY) to a government official from Uzbekistan. VimpleCom was fined last year by close to $800 million and reportedly ING is suspected of failing to report unusual transactions and failing to carry adequate customer due diligence. In addition, ING has received information requests from U.S. authorities related to this case.

The bank has said that this may lead to 'significant' fines, but it is quite difficult to quantify the potential impact of this litigation issue. Looking at past cases, this may amount to about $1 billion or lower, depending on ING's involvement in the case. This amount represents around 20% of ING's annual profit and would negatively impact its capital ratio in about 30 bps. Therefore, the impact seems to be manageable and should not be a big risk for ING's dividend policy in the future.

Even though litigation is a risk and its full financial impact is hard to quantify, ING's organic capital generation and excess capital position should comfort investors of its capacity to offer an attractive dividend yield to shareholders.

ING has resumed dividend payments in 2015 and its last annual dividend was set at €0.66 ($0.71) per share. At its current share price, ING offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.7%. Its dividend payout ratio was 55%, which may rise in the coming years if regulatory uncertainty diminishes and litigation is resolved.

However, according to analysts' estimates, ING's progressive dividend policy should come mainly from higher earnings in the next few years, an expectation that may be too much conservative given the bank's good operating momentum and excess capital position. ING seems to have room to be more aggressive regarding its shareholder remuneration policy and distribute about 70% of its earnings to shareholders, like its Swedish peers currently do.

Conclusion

ING is one of the best European banks, offering a low-risk profile and relatively good growth prospects. Its capitalization provides a strong backstop for an attractive dividend yield, but the bank is not risk-free and the recent disclosure of litigation issues clearly shows that.

Nevertheless, ING has an excess capital position that should be more than enough to resolve this issue without putting in jeopardy its ambition to provide a growing dividend in the next few years.

