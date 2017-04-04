Confidence Keeps Soaring To 16-Year Highs

In the first quarter, the S&P 500 rose 5.53%, while the NASDAQ rose almost 10% but the S&P 500 was virtually flat for March, down a microscopic 0.04%. Specifically, the financial sector fell over 4% in the second half of March on fear that the "Trump trade" was fizzling in the wake of the failure of healthcare reform or the repeal of the 3.8% tax on investment income.

Furthermore, when President Trump faces a defeat, he seems to get extra perturbed and comes back fighting more than ever for the next deal, so the stock market quickly resurged last week on the belief that the Trump tax reforms will likely be passed.

Interestingly, while many of the Trump-trade stocks faltered, many leading small-capitalization stocks gained strength, thanks to quarter-end window dressing as well as 90-day ETF index realignment for the smart beta and equally-weighted ETFs. This forced ETF index buying sent some small-cap stocks soaring.

This stunning surge in small-capitalization and special situation stocks in the past two weeks has been very impressive. Since April is a seasonally strong month and earnings are likely to rise by over 10%, due to positive analyst earnings revisions, I am expecting positive returns this April.

After a shaky Monday, the market revived strongly last Tuesday after the Conference Board announced that its consumer confidence index soared to 125.6 in March, up from 116.1 in February. This was well above economists' consensus estimate, which called for a decline to 114.1. Most economists were apparently expecting a bit of a pullback after consumer confidence surged in February. In fact, March turned out to be the fifth strongest relative reading ever recorded. In addition, this was just the seventh time that the consumer confidence index exceeded economists' consensus expectation by over 10 points!

I must note, however, that the latest Conference Board survey was completed on March 16th, before the defeat of healthcare reform in the House of Representatives, so it will be interesting if that impacts consumer confidence in the upcoming months. Even with that caveat, consumer confidence has essentially gone "parabolic," reaching the highest level in 16 years. Basically, consumers have become far more optimistic about the job market in terms of both their present situation as well as their future expectations.

In contrast, the Commerce Department reported that consumer spending only rose 0.1% in February, even though personal income rose by 0.4% and the savings rate rose to 5.6%. Since tax refunds have been slower to arrive than they were last year, this may have hindered consumer spending a bit in February.

I also expect that first-quarter GDP will be running well below the fourth-quarter GDP annual pace, which was revised up to 2.1% last Thursday due to an upward revision in consumer spending. As a result, the Fed may remain dovish, since inflation is moderating and consumer spending remains lackluster for now.

Energy Fundamentals Point to Lower Inflation

OPEC is notorious for its infighting and quota cheating. Last week, the compliance arm of OPEC finally demanded that its members curtail their crude oil production to get in-line with their previously-stated quotas. Specifically, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq, OPEC's compliance chairman, demanded cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia is cutting its crude oil production by 800,000 barrels per day to try to make up for the non-compliant OPEC members, but that is not enough to boost oil prices.

Crude oil prices rose last week, but prices are down 5.8% for the first quarter. With crude prices staying around $50 per barrel, inflation is contained for the time being. In the meantime, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, rose 0.1% in February and is now up 2.1% over the past 12 months. This is the first time that the PCE has been officially above the Fed's 2% inflation target, so if the PCE does not fall below 2%, then more Fed key interest rate hikes are likely.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose to a record 534 million barrels in the Energy Information Administration's latest weekly report, but the oil price remains high enough for fracking in the Permian Basin to continue to grow steadily. This relative stability in crude oil prices bodes well for many domestic energy companies. Furthermore, since the energy sector is expected to post strong first-quarter earnings, due to favorable year-over-year comparisons, I expect that many energy companies will surge in the coming weeks.

