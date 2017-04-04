Bonds' Political Dilemma

While some indicators of the Trump reflation trade - most notably crude oil and the U.S. dollar index - have improved in the last week of the first quarter (ending last Friday), others have barely budged. The most important indicator showing a reversal of the Trump reflation trade is the U.S. Treasury market, where 10-year Treasury yields ended the quarter at 2.39%, after ending the previous year at 2.45%.

While six basis points is not a large decline in long-term interest rates in a quarter, it is still a decline. The 2/10 spread which is the difference in yield between 2- and 10-year Treasury notes (generally referred to as the slope of the yield curve) ended the first quarter at 114 basis points. It ended 2016 at 125 bps.

Why are 10-year Treasury yields not rising, given that we had a Fed rate hike in the first quarter? I used to say the political risk in Europe infused a lot of caution into governmental bond markets, but the failure of the Republican majority in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare suggests there is political risk in the U.S., too. Because Obamacare is tied to many taxes, this likely means a smaller tax cut later this year.

For the time being, let's put the growing pains of the new Trump administration aside and focus on the first round of the French Presidential election coming April 23rd. It would be interesting to see if Treasuries can decline below 2.31%, which is the lowest yield they had last quarter, or for the euro to trade below $1.034, which is the lowest EURUSD cross rate so far in 2017. (Friday's euro closed at $1.0653.)

I bet both Treasuries and the euro can trade more defensively, particularly if Le Pen wins sufficient votes to enter the May 7th runoff. That will cause investors to bite their nails until the second round of the French presidential election. The same is true for 10-year German bunds which closed at 0.3280% on Friday. Meanwhile, the two-year 'Schatz' continues to have a decidedly negative yield, closing last week at -0.74%. I think it is entirely possible to see another case where both 10- and 2-year bunds have negative yields, particularly if we have adverse outcomes in the elections in France and later (September 24th) in Germany.

This action in the U.S. Treasury market reminded me of a surreal correlation between U.S. government bond yields and the largest bank on the Old Continent, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB). I call this correlation "surreal" because one line (in green, below) is a risk-free interest rate in the U.S. while the other (black line, below) is the equity part of the capital structure of a gigantic bank in Germany. (See my June 24, 2016 MarketWatch article, "A look at the global economic malaise though Deutsche Bank.")

While the lines diverge sometimes, this correlation has continued to hold over the past nine months in the same surreal fashion. U.S. 10-year yields spiked after the election and so did Deutsche Bank stock, pulling back when U.S. yields dipped and vice versa. Clearly, a dissolution of the EU and Eurozone is a major risk to Deutsche Bank as the expected bank failures and sovereign defaults are likely to result in high losses weakening further its already weak financial position. Despite the rebound after the U.S. Presidential election, DB stock is still well below the levels it saw in the 2008 Financial Crisis. The shares fell as low as 24 cents in 2016.

I think that if the EU and the Eurozone dissolve, DB may survive with a German government bailout. I don't think the Germans can afford to let the biggest bank in Germany fail, but since they have been known to engineer highly dilutive bailouts - as is the case with the second biggest bank in Germany, Commerzbank - we are likely to see a much lower DB share price in this scenario. How low DB stock can go would be impossible to say until we know how dilutive such a theoretical bailout may be.

A 1% 10-year Treasury Yield Target is Still Possible

Under a scenario of a Eurozone dissolution, possibly coupled with a Chinese currency devaluation in 2017 or 2018, the U.S. Treasury market is likely to see safe-haven flows that push prices to new highs and yields to new lows. In addition to that, we are likely to see global deflation pressures intensify.

Given that scenario, I maintain my target of 10-year Treasury yields below 1% by the end of President Trump's first term in office on January 20, 2021. For that to happen, we would need to see a Eurozone dissolution or Chinese hard devaluation, or both, and at this point those are only theoretical possibilities.

Finally, there is the question of the present U.S. economic expansion, which at 93 months (starting in June 2009) is the third longest on record. The two longer economic expansions lasted 120 months (March 1991 to March 2001) and 106 months (February 1961 to December 1969). I know the Trump team has big plans to rejuvenate the economy and make America great again, but so far those plans are short on details - which, as we all know, are the devil's favorite place to hide.

Ten weeks in office is not long enough to judge the Trump administration, so I have not made up my mind on the likelihood of Trump policies extending the present economic expansion beyond 120 months. But, if six months have passed and the Trump administration is still spinning its wheels without any sign of the tax reform the stock market is waiting for, we will likely start seeing some disappointed investors. We are not at that point yet, but we have to be mindful of the consequences of the U.S. President talking up the stock market, and how that correlates to what he can deliver on the tax and infrastructure fronts.

With all those caveats, I think my 1% target on 10-year Treasury yields has a better than 50-50 chance of happening by January 20, 2021.

