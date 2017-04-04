U.K. Factory Orders Falls Slightly And Offered Another Opportunity To Short EURGBP

The British pound fell slightly off of slower-than-expected PMI manufacturing orders. The number came in at about the same release from the month before, which was not disappointing the month before. I still see the British economy doing well going forward. In the meantime, after a strong run, the GBP is bouncing off its recent highs. I am looking to add in short positions on the opportunity being presented by this economic news release.

PMI Manufacturing

The Purchasing Managers Index shows economic activity from purchasing managers and activity in the manufacturing sector. The index moved lower from 54.5 to 54.2, not a really exceptional drop. As the two charts show, the bigger picture details how well the British manufacturing sector is actually doing.

Keep in mind when you look at this chart that anything above 50 is considered expansionary. Mostly, aside from 2009 and the downturn in 2012, the index spends its time in expansionary mode. The recent data is elevated above the lower levels. I just do not see the past two months' releases as being a strong indicator that the British economy is beginning to falter. In fact, I have been a staunch supporter of Great Britain versus the EU for some time, albeit, I have been in the minority.

Honestly, I do not mind being in the minority. I am usually right then.

My thinking with the British pound is that it is too low versus Europe. The British economy is better positioned and performing better. However, we have not seen any of the effects of Brexit yet. The economic data for that may not materialize until after the agreements have either been finalized, or Britain walks away from the table entirely. Britain has made it clear they are not afraid of walking away with absolutely no deal in hand. However, I am a big believer that Britain will get some deal, although it will be far from a sweetheart deal.

The EU will want to make sure that no other country opts to leave the Union. They will not necessarily want to stick it to Britain, per se. But, they will not want to give away everything either. It will be interesting to see how the process plays out. My feeling is that Britain will do relatively fine considering they are in a relatively different place right now.

I could see the Bank of England raising rates sooner than the European Central Bank. Given that, I can see the interest rate differential increasing for Great Britain faster than the EU, and I have been bullish on GBP versus EUR. I have made many short-term trades selling EURGBP since the beginning of the year. These trades have been all profitable.

My trades are always shorting the EURGBP via a risk/reversal option strategy. I have been selling the calls over buying the puts both out of the money with about 30/25 delta respectively. I am usually looking for a move lower in the EURGBP by 1%, or, at the current levels of .8550, about 85 pips. Given the risk/reversal, I profit on both the short calls and long puts. After bid/ask spreads on the legs, with a delta of about 25-30, I am picking up about 50 pips on the trade. There is a bit of comfort in putting on the trades with out-of-the-money options. The market can move around a bit without me having to micro-manage a trade for every single pip.

However, on the last go, I woke up to a decent sized move and did not get out as I usually do. There was a much bigger move than I had anticipated in EURGBP to the downside. This confirms my overall macro view of the currency. Today, I am adding to this trade - 50% of the original size - and putting on another layer of risk/reversal.

I am looking for a move below the .8000 level long term.

