Verizon Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/3/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 3.

Bullish Calls

Verizon (NYSE:VZ): Cramer has been recommending the stock for a long time. He likes the yield as well.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD): Cramer likes the Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and physical gold first and then the stock Randgold.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): "There are many companies trying to do exactly what Nektar's doing. I say it is in the mix, and so therefore I think it's a decent spec. And you're absolutely right, the opioid epidemic is the worst, that's why I've been recommending Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), but I think that yours is a very interesting spec."

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): If there are two more rate hikes, then Bank of America is a good buy. The employment number on Friday and Fed notes on Wednesday will give the indication of upcoming hikes.

Bearish Call

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE): Bulk shippers are crude oil plays that Cramer is not a fan of in the current environment.

