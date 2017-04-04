The FIZZ Is Getting Frothy

And while we expect the company to keep the party going for some time to come, the longer-term isn't devoid of risks, and visibility for investors is fairly poor.

With the shares fully valued and overbought, it's difficult to see much immediate upside from here though.

There are sound reasons for that in the form of rising sales and increasing margins at half of their business.

The chart of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), a producer of fuzzy water and other drinks is a wonder to behold:

Looking at this chart one would expect some major inflection point in its business model, some form of leverage suddenly kicking in that is propelling financial metrics on an accelerating path. The usual place to look for that in this kind of business is sales.

Accelerating sales could produce leverage if they grow considerably faster than cost, providing a double boost to earnings:

A steady increase in sales (taking out the obvious seasonality), but there seems to be little in the way of runaway acceleration. This is present in the earnings though:

Indeed, there it is: acceleration. Basically, earnings doubled in 2016. So the shares are subject to two tailwinds, rising revenue and a doubling of profitability.

The reason is the accelerating sales of one of its brands, LaCroix, a flavored sparkling water. The problem is, we don't know what part of revenue LaCroix sales are, but SA contributor Vince Martin assumes it's half the company's revenue.

We know from another SA contributor, Detroid Bear (who deserves kudos for spotting this company earlier), that it is fast growing as he attended us to a Nielsen report which testified to the high growth, at least recently.

Leverage is kicking in, though. From the 2016 year-end report:

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $148.4 million or 21.1% of net sales for Fiscal 2016 compared to $145.2 million or 22.5% of net sales for Fiscal 2015. Fiscal 2016 expenses reflect higher distribution, selling and other volume related costs, partially offset by lower marketing costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $145.2 million or 22.5% of net sales for Fiscal 2015 compared to $153.2 million or 23.9% of net sales for Fiscal 2014. Fiscal 2015 expenses reflect lower selling and marketing costs.

But this was until the end of April last year, more progress has been made in the last couple of quarters. For instance, Q3 was pretty good and accelerated the surge upwards of the stock price. It's especially the leverage that is kicking in. Witness:

Operating margins are expanding:

And gross margin, at 38.7% is nearly 5 percentage points higher than it was a year ago.

Can this margin expansion last? There are several considerations:

Sparkling water is a growth market, due to health concerns on alternatives (sugary drinks).

Sparkling water is a competitive market, with big companies like Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Coke (NYSE:KO) present.

LaCroix could be a bit of a fad. Tap water is much cheaper and there are few reasons to assume it's generally less healthy.

On the other hand, LaCroix has still somewhat limited distribution and could expand to convenience stores and restaurants.

There are several other concerns:

The other half of the company's sales are shrinking.

The company's disclosure policies leave much to be desired.

The valuation is steep at 41x trailing P/E and 24x+ EV/EBITDA.

The one analyst following the company expects EPS this fiscal year of $2.25 rising to $2.75 next year, which would still make the company sell for 30x forward earnings. That certainly isn't cheap,

Given that half of the company isn't growing (or even shrinking) the company will have to maintain they hyper growth for its sparkling water brand LaCroix. That's possible, but we wouldn't bet on it at these valuations. We would need confirmation of this first.

The shares are massively overbought though, which makes the immediate risk more to the downside, in our opinion.

Conclusion

We don't see any reason for an immediate break in the fortunes of National Beverage, driven mostly by its sparkling water brand LaCroix. There is no sign the growth is going to slow down significantly, with the proviso that visibility is rather limited.

As long as sales keep on expanding anywhere near the present trajectory, it's also likely the margin expansion will continue, enabling the company to grow into its valuation.

However, whether the party last beyond that remains to be seen. The company is up against much larger competitors, which have more distribution and marketing cloud and the company could also be vulnerable with the arrival of the next hipster drink.

All in all we would say it's fully valued at the moment and without a catalyst we see little reason for another major surge in the stock price.

