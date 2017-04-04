Could This CBC 'Trigger Event' Send TD Stock Plunging?

Bad press is a short-term headwind for TD shares, but no reason to dump the stock.

Shares of TD stock posted one of their biggest daily losses since the financial crisis.

Since I started writing for Seeking Alpha six months ago, most of my stock picks have done quite well.

That's the good news.

The bad news? A few clunkers made the list, too.

Case in point: TD Bank (NYSE:TD).

Last month, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation published scathing revelations. Their reports highlighted how TD executives pressured employees to push products that may have been inappropriate for depositors. In at least one case, tellers increased a customer's overdraft and credit limits without their consent.

The news didn't impress investors. On March 10, the CBC trigger event sent TD shares plunging. The market value of Canada's second largest bank has plunged six percent since I wrote about them in February.

Am I concerned? Not really.

Yes, the short-term outlook is murky. My long-term thesis, though, has barely changed. In fact, I would consider doubling-down on any weakness for a couple of reasons.

Time to Bail on TD?

First, let's address the main concern head-on.

Many commentators fear a mass customer exodus. After such a breach of trust, it's natural to expect people would take their business elsewhere. Barclays banking analyst John Aiken even called the event a 'Wells Fargo moment'.

I'm skeptical, though. Switching checking accounts is not as simple as going to a different restaurant. Moving to another institution requires a lot of hassle and paperwork. And as most Canadians can attest, people tend to stick to the same bank as their parents.

Indeed, we can look at the Wells Fargo case itself to highlight these switching costs. After their scandal broke, many analysts (myself included) predicted a flight of customers. Trouble is, that dire thesis hasn't played out. Last quarter, Wells Fargo reported no depositor exodus and actually saw mortgage applications increase.

Investors have priced TD stock for the worst. Yes, we'll have to watch the company's upcoming results closely. But if we can learn anything from Wells Fargo, investors' sometimes overreact on initial reports.

In the meantime, nothing about my long-term thesis has changed.

Canada's top-six banks control 90% of assets. This oligopoly structure keeps rivals out, allowing incumbents to crank out oversized profits year after year.

TD's huge scale allows it to spread regulatory costs over millions of customers. This gives it a pricing edge over smaller players. Better still, few could cost effectively replicate the company's network of ATMs and bank branches.

All of this has made the stock a cash machine. TD earns 15 cents in profit for every dollar invested in equity. By comparison, U.S. bank ROE's barely hit the mid-single digits. European banks often can't even squeeze out a profit.

That economic moat continues to widen. Over the past few years, TD has made big moves into brokerages, credit cards, and auto insurance. In the same way Google locks you into their ecosystem with Android, TD increases the hassle of switching with each new banking product sold.

Finally, most of these profits get passed onto shareholders.

Today, TD stock yields 3.7%. And as you can see in the chart below, the company has grown this payout for decades.

Date Dividend 2017 $2.20 2016 $2.16 2015 $2.00 2014 $1.84 2013 $1.62 2012 $1.45 2011 $1.31 2010 $1.22 2009 $1.22 2008 $1.18 2007 $1.06

Source: TD Investor Relations

In my previous essay, I highlighted how this steady dividend growth can pay off. Assuming the company can increase its distribution at a 7% annual clip, TD's payout will rise to $2.33 by 2027. Based on the current share price, that represents a yield on cost of 8%.

We might have to dial back those growth expectations a tad. But even if the payout only increases at 6% per year, our yield on cost still grows to 7% over the next decade. For yield hogs, that beats the pants off bonds and other fixed-income investments.

Of course, my thesis isn't foolproof.

We don't know the extent of the damage these CBC revelations will do. New regulations could crimp profit margins.

Canadian debt loads, in my opinion anyway, look far more concerning. Households now have $1.67 in debt for every dollar of disposable income, far surpassing the leverage seen at the top of the U.S. housing bubble. This could pose a headwind for growth and result in higher loan losses going forward.

But like I said, investors have already priced in the worst. TD stock now trades at less than 10 times earnings, below average for its peer group. A single piece of good news could send shares soaring.

And while Canadians have lost their minds on debt (Toronto housing never goes down afterall), TD executives have kept their heads. They've mostly stayed out of the subprime lending practices that have cropped up across the country. Management has focused instead on earning lucrative fee income over risky loans.

Better still, the balance sheet could survive a 100-year flood. TD's tier-one capital ratio - the most stringent measure of bank safety - comes in at 11%. DBRS rates the company's debt AA, the highest rating among Canadian banks.

The Bottom Line on TD

Before sending a sell order to your broker, we need to put the recent scandal in context. We should downgrade the stock from an incredibly profitable cash cow to a slightly less profitable cash cow. Yes, shares should trade for less than they did last February. I doubt shareholders, though, will talk about this story 30 years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.