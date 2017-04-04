The R.I.P. Portfolio: Q1 2017 Update

The portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 during Q1 2017 but the quarterly dividend income was up 6% YoY.

This real money portfolio was first introduced in December 2015, and the portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 since that point in time.

The Retire In Peace portfolio, or R.I.P. portfolio, was first introduced to the Seeking Alpha ("SA") community in December 2015 and I have published quarterly articles that captured the activity and performance of the portfolio over the last five quarters. The holdings of the R.I.P. portfolio are mainly the companies that I write about on SA, so the main purpose for these articles is to allow for my SA followers to track the performance of the stocks that I write about on this platform.

However, I am also interested in hearing from the entire SA community because I learn valuable lessons from the insights that are provided by other contributors. Therefore, I hope that these quarterly updates lead to constructive discussions about the companies that I consider core holdings.

The core holdings - see linked article above for a listing of the core holdings, in addition to each companies' identified short- and long-term catalysts - are not necessarily the companies that I plan to hold for the next 30 years. Instead, they are the companies that I would like to hold for that period of time (i.e. buy-to-hold strategy). I will closely monitor these holdings and will trim, add to, or eliminate positions if a company's "story" materially changes.

The R.I.P. Portfolio's Goals And Strategy

I am building this portfolio with retirement in mind, so I have 30 plus years to invest and make adjustments, so the quarterly volatility is not a major concern. These funds will stay in the market for the foreseeable future, so the portfolio will have the luxury of compounding for many years.

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it...he who doesn't...pays it." -Albert Einstein.

It is also important to note that this is a real portfolio (i.e. real money). The R.I.P. portfolio is made of five different accounts: a Roth IRA, a Traditional IRA, and three taxable brokerage accounts. This is not my family's main retirement assets, but it is a portfolio that I hope will greatly contribute to a stress free and relaxing retirement.

The Goals and Strategy section was last updated in March 2017 (target allocations were slightly adjusted).

Main Investments (i.e. core holdings) - The companies that are considered core holdings should have established management teams that have proven track records of creating value. Furthermore, the companies should have competitive moats and be above-average operators within the respective industries. The core holdings are mainly large cap companies that are widely held by the financial community.

Goals & Strategy - The portfolio seeks primarily long-term capital appreciation by investing mainly in equity securities of high-quality companies that have already shown the ability to produce sustainable earnings growth.

The portfolio aims to beat the benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), by at least 1% on an annual basis.

Missing out on short-term gains and/or having paper losses are not my main concerns, because I plan to stay committed to my long-term strategy of utilizing a bottoms-up investing philosophy to select companies that I plan to hold for many years.

The portfolio has the following allocation targets and acceptable ranges:

Industry Target Allocations Acceptable Range Industrials/Conglomerates 20% 15-25% Healthcare 10% 5-15% Financials 10% 5-25%* Insurance 10% 5-15% Technology 10% 5-15% Telecom Services 10% 5-15% Media 5% 3-7% Basic Materials 5% 3-7% Conservative Allocation Fund 5% 3-7% Consumer 10% 5-15% Other** 5% 0-10%

*My educational background and work experience has been in the financial services industry, so I may allocate more to this category from time-to-time. I, however, plan to keep the overall allocation below 30%.

**The Other category comprises of speculative investments in companies that have the potential to create outsized gains over the next three-to-five years (what I like to refer to as "investing in seedlings"). The investments within this category could eventually become longer ranged holdings if after further analysis it is determined that the companies indeed have the attributes that I look for.

Contributions - I plan to contribute between $1,000 and $2,500 of new capital per month to the portfolio and I typically put the new capital to work each and every month, regardless of the performance of the overall market.

Q1 2017 Update

Below you will find the portfolio and its performance, the first quarter of 2017 activity, as well as my thoughts on each sale and purchase that occurred during the quarter.

Price at Beg Value at Activity Quarterly Quarterly Current Unrealized Portfolio Yield Current Annual Company Ticker # of shares 3/31/2017 1/1/2017 Purchases (Sales) Unrealized G/L Realized G/L Value Gain (Loss) Weighting On Cost Yield Income General Electric (NYSE:GE) 389.607 $29.80 $12,216 - ($605) - $11,610 $2,693 14% 4.2% 3.2% $374 Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 36.40 124.87 4,195 - 350 - 4,546 468 5% 2.4% 2.1% 97 AT&T (NYSE:T) 110.49 41.55 4,645 - (54) - 4,591 1,520 5% 7.1% 4.7% 217 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 56.22 48.75 1,014 $1,817 (90) - 2,741 (16) 3% 4.7% 4.7% 130 Franklin Income (MUTF:FKINX) 2394.99 2.36 5,462 - 190 - 5,652 818 7% 5.9% 5.1% 287 Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) 27.04 113.39 2,798 - 268 - 3,066 1,135 4% 2.2% 1.4% 42 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 407.52 23.59 8,977 - 636 - 9,613 3,101 11% 1.9% 1.3% 122 Bank of America [A] Warrants BACWSA 153.00 11.30 3,015 (1,999) 713 $993 1,729 742 2% 0.0% 0.0% - Bank of America [B] Warrants BACWSB 300.00 0.92 288 - (13) - 275 20 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Citigroup (NYSE:C) 48.64 59.82 2,883 - 27 - 2,910 486 3% 1.3% 1.1% 31 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 77.08 17.78 1,402 - (31) - 1,370 495 2% 3.3% 2.1% 29 Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) 50.32 63.54 2,857 - 340 - 3,197 693 4% 3.7% 2.9% 93 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) 77.95 34.30 2,817 - (144) - 2,674 920 3% 2.3% 1.5% 41 Target (NYSE:TGT) 7.00 55.19 - 413 (27) - 386 (27) 0% 4.1% 4.3% 17 Kroger (NYSE:KR) 31.37 29.49 769 270 (114) - 925 (262) 1% 1.3% 1.6% 15 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 23.97 124.55 2,744 - 241 - 2,985 843 3% 3.6% 2.6% 77 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 3.00 164.07 - 509 (16) - 492 (16) 1% 2.7% 2.8% 14 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 118.95 34.21 2,886 931 252 - 4,069 549 5% 4.3% 3.7% 152 American International Group (NYSE:AIG) 69.79 62.43 4,535 - (177) - 4,357 574 5% 2.3% 2.1% 89 AIG warrants AIGWS 50.00 21.37 1,173 - (105) - 1,069 (145) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Metlife (NYSE:MET) 50.64 52.82 2,709 - (34) - 2,675 739 3% 4.2% 3.0% 81 Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) 361.22 4.41 1,726 30 (162) - 1,593 37 2% 9.3% 9.1% 144 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 15.22 143.66 1,737 - 449 - 2,187 694 3% 2.3% 1.6% 35 Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 84.00 14.95 1,092 262 (98) - 1,256 (193) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - CISCO (NASDAQ:CSCO) 110.33 33.80 2,676 718 335 - 3,729 960 4% 4.6% 3.4% 128 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 70.11 36.07 544 1,981 4 - 2,529 17 3% 3.0% 3.0% 76 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) 5.00 119.88 - 576 23 - 599 23 1% 2.1% 2.0% 12 General Motors (NYSE:GM) 34.74 35.36 1,197 - 31 - 1,228 144 1% 4.9% 4.3% 53 Adcare Health Systems (NYSEMKT:ADK) 64.00 1.26 88 6 (13) - 81 (18) 0% 0.0% 0.0% - KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) 8.00 46.07 194 111 63 - 369 59 0% 0.3% 0.3% 1 State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) 20.00 14.50 180 96 14 - 290 12 0% 1.7% 1.7% 5 Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) 21.00 20.69 127 247 60 - 434 59 1% 0.7% 0.6% 3 Under Armour (NYSE:UA) 19.00 18.30 - 343 5 - 348 5 0% 0.0% 0.0% - CASH -- -- -- 482 (451) -- -- 31 -- 0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- - -- -- -- -- $77,428 $5,858 2,320 $993 $85,606 $17,128 100% 3.5% 2.8% $2,364

Industry/Portfolio Companies Value Portfolio Weighting Goal Weighting Over (Under) Industrials/Conglomerates - GE, HON $16,155.81 19% 20% -1% Healthcare - JNJ, PFE, AMGN 7,546.99 9% 10% -1% Financials - BAC*, C, KEY 15,897.68 19% 10% 9% Insurance - AIG*, MET 8,100.51 9% 10% -1% Technology - AAPL, CSCO, INTC, ACN 9,043.86 11% 10% 1% Telecom Services - T, VZ 7,331.52 9% 10% -1% Media - DIS, TWTR 4,321.81 5% 5% 0% Basic Materials - DOW 3,197.46 4% 5% -1% Conservative Allocation - FKINX 5,652.19 7% 5% 2% Consumer - KR, GM, TGT, SYF** 5,213.47 6% 10% -4% Other - XIN, ADK, KMG, SNC, WNC, UA 3,114.39 4% 5% -1% Cash 30.56 0% 0% 0% 100% *AIG and BAC warrants are included in value and weighting **Direct consumer play --read articles on profile page for more info

Sales -

(1) Bank Of America TARP Warrants [A] - I sold a small portion of my A warrants simply because the portfolio was too overweight financials, and more specifically BAC. The remaining warrant position will likely be converted to common stock right before expiration.

Purchases -

(1) Pfizer - This company has great long-term business prospects and PFE shares are trading at an attractive valuation (~13x forward earnings). Additionally, the company pays an above-average dividend and its earnings picture appears to be intact.

(2) Under Armour - This was a speculative bet on a company that seems to have lost its way. There are no near term catalysts, in my opinion, for the company's stock but I like UA shares at today's price if I look out two-to-three years. I will likely add to this holding in 2017 but I have no intention to make UA a sizeable position of the portfolio.

(3) Accenture - ACN shares could turn out to be a steal at today's price if management is able to continue to deliver in the digital consulting space. Another Seeking Alpha contributor, Mr. Timothy Gornall, recently wrote an excellent article about Accenture and described why investors should consider adding this company to their watch lists.

(4) Twitter - This is a long-term speculative bet on a company that has failed to live up to expectations. The management team has not been able to create shareholder value so far, but Twitter is too valuable of a property to be trading at a market cap of ~$10b. There is no denying that this is a high risk-high reward investment and I will treat it as such, i.e. I plan to tuck Twitter away and wait for management to finally figure things out.

(5) Verizon - I am encouraged by this company's long-term business prospects, especially in the changing online advertising and Internet Of Things industries. I will be writing more about this telecom/technology company in 2017, so stay tuned.

(6) Target and Kroger - The market has pretty much written off the brick and mortar retailers but I plan to slowly build positions in Target and Kroger throughout 2017, because both of these companies have well-run businesses. No one knows which retailers are going to make it in the end, but I personally would not bet against Target and Kroger. I will add to my positions if KR shares trade below $30 and Target shares trade in the lower $50's.

(7) Cisco - See "CSCO: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain" for my thoughts on this well-known company.

(8) Intel - I am encouraged by this company's long-term business prospects, especially in the autonomous cars and Internet Of Things industries. I will be writing more about this technology company in 2017, so stayed tuned.

(9) Amgen - This company was on my watch list for awhile so I decided to start a small position when shares recently sold off. I have no plans to build this position in 2017.

(10) Xinyuan - The stock recently pulled back but, in my opinion, this Chinese real estate company has several catalysts (i.e. lower interest debt, additional U.S. properties) that will help propel XIN shares higher in 2017/2018. See the XIN articles on my profile page for further detail.

(11) Wabash, State National, Adcare, and KMG Chemical - These stocks were purchased on the RobinHood platform, so there were no commission expenses associated with the trades. This platform allows for me to initiate positions in micro- and small-cap stocks without paying a commission fee, so it provides a lot of flexibility. My investment philosophy for the "Other" category is to start small positions in micro- and small-cap companies and then build larger positions, if additional research confirms that the companies have promising long-term business prospects.

Portfolio Performance for Q1 2017 and since the portfolio was first introduced to SA community (December 4, 2015)

Return (Q1'17) Return (Intro) Cost Basis Review 2.9% 20.4% 34.5% This period Since Intro Since Intro Beg. Balance $77,428 $52,610 Cost Basis $46,042 Contributions 5,858 20,180 Contributions 20,180 Unrealized G/L 2,320 12,816 Realized G/L 2,257 Ending Balance $85,606 $85,606 Unrealized G/L 17,128 Portfolio Bal. $85,606 Dividend Inc. $538 $2,273 Realized G/L 993 2,257 Dividend Inc. $2,273

Full Disclosure: The American Association of Individual Investors, or AAii, prescribed calculation (The Beginning Vs. the End) was used for calculating the portfolio's return for each period-end.

The R.I.P. portfolio's dividend income for Q1 2017 was $538, which was ~6% higher than the same quarter in the prior year. Moreover, the portfolio's projected income for 2017 is ~38% higher than 2016.

For Q1 2017, the R.I.P. portfolio returned ~2.9% while the S&P 500 finished the quarter up ~5%. The top holding of the portfolio, General Electric, continued to be an underperformer and it obviously had an impact on the portfolio's quarterly performance. General Electric's stock has underperformed for some time now but I still believe that the company's long-term story is still intact. In December 2016, I predicted that 2017 was going to be a "bridge year" for General Electric but I also stood by my long-term buy recommendation. If the company did not already make up a substantial portion of the portfolio (~14%), I would be adding to my GE position while shares are trading around $29 because, in my opinion, the company has several long-term catalysts in place - Alstom integration, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) merger (if approved), and the GE Digital transition - that should help the stock price propel higher through 2018.

On a brighter note, Bank Of America (common stock and TARP warrants) was the top performing holding for the quarter as the bank contributed to ~$1,300 and ~$990 of the portfolio's quarterly unrealized and realized gains, respectively. I will discuss BAC in great detail below, but Apple and Cisco were two other notable holdings that performed well during the first quarter of 2017.

The graph below is the quarterly performance of the R.I.P. Portfolio and the S&P 500 from December 4, 2015 to March 31, 2017.

Being overweight financials in late 2015 and early 2016 took its toll on the portfolio's overall performance, as shown by the significant drop in value experienced during the first three quarters of the prior year. However, the changing environment, i.e. the presidential election and the recent interest rate hike, had a positive impact on investor sentiment which resulted in the financials outperforming the broader market to end 2016. For example, the SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) is up ~14% since Mr. Donald J. Trump was elected President.

The financial holdings - BAC, C, and KEY - greatly contributed to the R.I.P. portfolio's outperformance from Q4 2015 to Q1 2017. The graph below shows the unrealized gains (losses) of the portfolio [by sector] and it is easy to notice how impactful the financial holdings have been to the overall performance.

Taking a step back, the biggest takeaway that I have from the past five quarters is that it pays to stay committed to your investment thesis, even if the financial community tells you that a company's best days are behind it. There were many analysts, and Seeking Alpha contributors, that wrote off Bank Of America while shares were trading around $13 but it would have been a huge mistake if you sold at those depressed levels. I, however, continued to build my position in BAC during 2016 because, in my mind, the bank's story never changed. The BAC position is the main reason why the R.I.P. portfolio was able to outperformed the broader market over the past year. Bank Of America continues to be a top 2 holding of the R.I.P. portfolio and this is not likely to change anytime soon.

The portfolio is still overweight financials but this is by design - see the "Looking Ahead" section below for my thoughts on the current makeup of the R.I.P. portfolio.

Noteworthy Quarterly News:

General News

(1) Xinyuan issued US$300m of senior notes due 2021 at an interest rate of 7.75% and the company announced the appointment of a new independent director. This company has made some great progress on restructuring its debt at lower rates over the last few months and this will eventually have a significant impact on earnings.

(2) AIG announced that Peter Hancock, CEO, was resigning from his position and that the company would start a search for a replacement. AIG shares have been trading at a steep discount to the company's accounting book value since Mr. Hancock took over as CEO and it appeared that the company was making very little progress towards righting the ship, so I believe that a new management team was needed.

(3) The Federal Reserve recently lifted the Fed Funds rate by 25bps and current projections are for several additional hikes in 2017.

Buybacks And/Or Dividend News:

(1) Cisco increased its quarterly dividend by ~12% (from $0.26 to $0.29), which brings the annual dividend yield to ~3.4%.

(2) Verizon's board authorized a new 100 million share buyback program that allows for the company to repurchase shares through 2020.

(3) Kroger announced that an additional $500m was added to the company's buyback program.

(5) Intel increased its quarterly dividend by 5% (from $0.26 to $0.2725), which brings the annual dividend yield to ~3%.

Merger And Acquisitions:

(1) Intel announced a deal to acquire Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) for $15.3b, which would immediately make the company a leader in the autonomous car industry.

(2) Dow Chemical and DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced that the companies received European Union approval for the proposed merger of equals. The proposed combination is not yet a done deal but it appears more likely that the merger will get done.

Looking Ahead - It's Not About Tomorrow, It's About 10 Years From Now

Over the last year, I have been positioning the R.I.P. portfolio to capitalize on two major trends: (1) the digitization of business processes, and most notably in the industrial space and (2) the expectation that the U.S. will soon be in a rising interest rate environment.

The Internet Of Things ("IoT") used to be viewed as simply a catchy phrase, but the long-term prospects of this growing industry are now coming to light. In a recent report ("The Digitization Megatrend"), PricewaterhouseCoopers highlighted how every corner of the economy is going to be impacted by the changing digital landscape:

· Consumer pull: Consumers, and particularly Generation C, are already fully adapted to the digital environment. They naturally expect to be always connected, are willing to share personal data, and are more likely to trust referrals from their closest friends than well-known brands. · Technology push: Digital technology continues to expand its influence. The infrastructure backbone of the digital world is bringing affordable broadband to billions of consumers. In parallel, low-cost connected devices are being deployed in every industry, and cloud computing, and the vast information-processing machinery it requires, is developing quickly. · Economic benefits: The economic benefits to be captured through digitization are real. A wave of capital has poured into the new digitization technologies and companies, and the public markets reward early movers with unprecedented valuations

Furthermore, a recent BI Intelligence report shows that an estimated $6 trillion will be invested in IoT solutions from 2015 to 2020.

(Source: businessinsider.com)

There is a significant market opportunity for the companies that are investing in this changing environment and I have either initiated new positions or added to existing positions in the following companies to capitalize on this growing trend:

General Electric and Honeywell - Major players in the Industrial Internet Of Things ("IIoT") space, which is a subsection of the IoT industry. GE and HON have been early investors in IIoT so these conglomerates are already the go-to companies in this industry.

Intel - This company has been heavily investing in data and the Mobileye acquisition is the most recent example of Intel utilizing its financial strength to maintain its leadership position.

Cisco - This company was already a major player in networking and security and management utilized their leadership position (and strong balance sheet) to put Cisco ahead of other companies in the IoT industry.

Apple - This company is the leader in consumer technology and will continue to be the leader for the foreseeable future, in my opinion. This storied company continues to come out with the most widely accepted consumer tech devices so it will be hard for another company to knock Apple off of its throne.

For the rising interest rate environment, I believe that it is now "when rates begin to rise" instead of "if rates begin to rise". The Fed recently increased the Fed Funds rate by 25bps but interest rates are still at historically low levels, as shown by the 62 year historical chart of the Federal Funds rates.

(Source: macrotrends)

Financial companies will be beneficiaries of a rising rate environment, because higher rates result in higher NIMs. For example, MetLife expects for higher rates to add $300m to the company's profits through 2019. To capitalize on the rising rate environment, I hold the following positions in the R.I.P. portfolio:

Financials - Bank of America (including the A & B TARP warrants), Citigroup, and KeyCorp.

Insurance Companies - AIG (including TARP warrants) and MetLife.

Thoughts

I look forward to reading (and responding to) everyone's thoughts on this portfolio, because I believe that sometimes the best investment advice is hearing the opposing viewpoint and responding to constructive criticism. I try to contribute at least $1,000/quarter to this portfolio, but sometimes it is a little more or a little less. I will attempt to provide quarterly updates but I may miss some quarters.

Please let me know if you would like for me to incorporate any additional analysis within these updates. Lastly, I will still write about these companies on a regular basis so stay tuned.

All of my investment decisions are made with these two quotes in mind:

Peter Lynch - "Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing."

Warren Buffett - "Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant."

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON, T, VZ, FKINX, DIS, BAC, C, KEY, DOW, SYF, TGT, KR, JNJ, AMGN, PFE, AIG, MET, XIN, AAPL, TWTR, CSCO, INTC, ACN, GM, ADK, KMG, SNC, WNC, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.