What Merck's Strong Pipelines Means For Investors

Merck shouldn’t be valued on what it currently has but on its potential, particularly with strong performers in Diabetes and HIV treatment just around the corner.

Analysis

Keytruda Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) cancer treatment, Keytruda recently received a positive opinion recommending approval from Europe's CHMP. This means that the treatment will now be reviewed by the EC with a decision expected sometime in the second quarter. Keytruda was recently approved by the FDA for refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma for adult and pediatric patients.

Keytruda is a potential blockbuster for Merck. Current forecasts peg the immunotherapy treatment's sales to reach $4.5 Billion by 2020. That being said, it trails Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) competing Opdivo's treatment, which is expected to reach $8 Billion during the same span. CHMP's approval for refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma could help push Keytruda's forward projections higher, narrowing Opdivo's lead.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Merck's stock has had a fairly solid first quarter, rising 8.1% in the year to date, which surpasses the returns of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+4.5%) and the S&P500 (+5.5%) during the same period.

Even so, Merck has a superior dividend yield to both indices, paying investors 2.95% a year compared to the sub-2.5% yields of the two major indices. Merck's yield also happens to be 70-basis points better than the yield of its peer group.

That Merck has surpassed the performance of the broader market shouldn't be surprising: investors are rewarding the fact that company has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters. Indeed, even though its sales were flat in 2016 (rising just 1%), it surpassed non-GAAP earnings estimates by a cumulative $0.15 per share - or 4%. It's a classic case of doing more with less.

About That Pipeline…

The Keytruda development shouldn't surprise Merck watchers - the company is currently exploring multiple treatment channels for the drug and has multiple clinical trials ongoing that could unlock further applications, leading to further revenue upside for the blockbuster. Indeed, Merck's CEO believes that Keytruda is in the lead among competing treatments, as evidenced by the speedy approval it has received from the FDA.

Beyond Keytruda, Merck has a pipeline of 41 treatments in various review stages, including Ertugliflozin, a diabetes treatment that Merck has worked on with rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The treatment is quite promising: it has been shown to not only reduce blood sugar levels, but also promote weight loss and lower blood pressure. Considering that 9.3% of the US population if afflicted with diabetes, this treatment could very well be the next blockbuster drug - potentially surpassing the sales of Keytruda.

More than half of Merck's drug pipeline is already in Phase III trials, which includes a potential blockbuster treatment for HIV, Doravirine, that could challenge Johnson and Johnson's Prezista, which already reached $1.85 Billion in sales in 2016. By way of comparison, Merck's existing HIV Treatment, Isentress, had just $1.39 Billion in global sales last year. Down the line, a successful Doravirine could emerge as a more robust revenue generator for Merck than Keytruda.

What all this means is that Merck pipeline is likely to contribute significant revenue growth over the next few years, which would be a welcome development in light of its flat growth in recent periods.

Cheap Pharma?

Merck is currently trading at a trailing multiple of 16.8-times trailing earnings. The consensus is that the company will report full-year non-GAAP earnings of $3.82 per share. Our own view is that Merck is likely to exceed this by around $0.05 (i.e. $3.87) per share considering past performance and the fact that sales of Keytruda should accelerate later in the year as its treatment is approved for expanded EU applications.

That would place Merck at 16.4-times earnings, which would be a discount to the forward market multiples of 17.7-times for the Dow and 18.3-times for the S&P500. Meanwhile, Merck is also trading at a slight forward-multiple discount to Johnson and Johnson (16.9-times), though it is pricier than Pfizer, which is trading at under 13-times forward earnings. Even so, the blue chip pharma companies we mentioned are certainly trading at a significant discount to their peer group, which is currently priced at nearly 26-times earnings.

The reason for this disparity is that Merck's overall group is filled with smaller startups that could potentially be acquired by any of the larger players in the field. However, our view is that the strength of Merck's pipeline warrants a bit of an earnings multiple premium - maybe not at the level of the overall industry, but certainly one that is in-line with the overall market.

Conclusion

As we've said, Merck should be trading closer in line with the overall market, rather than at a discount to it. As such, we see Merck as being worth around $70 per share, which is in-line with the consensus forecast. That would imply that investors who buck Merck shares today are looking at a total return of 13% from further capital gains and dividend payments.

That being said, a more aggressive price target derived from the assumption that Merck should trade in-line with its vertical given its robust pipeline would give us a long-term price target of $100 per share (for 58% upside). Now, we don't believe that Merck is going to get anywhere near that price in the next 12 months - but it's definitely not out of the question over the next 24 to 30 months, particularly if its bets on Diabetes and HIV pay off in a big way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.