Expect A Positive April, Mostly Due To Rising Earnings

By Gary Alexander

"March came in like a lion and left like a lamb." - an ancient saying nobody seems to be able to source.

The S&P 500 rose just over 5.5% in the first quarter, but March was almost perfectly flat. After touching 2,400 intra-day on March 1, 2017, the S&P meandered sideways-to-down for the rest of the month. The biggest concern is that the Trump bump may be over after his Obamacare-repeal-and-replace plan clearly failed.

But April could be a different story. According to Bespoke Investment Group (In "April Seasonality," March 31, 2017), April is the best stock market month in the last 50 years and 20 years - by a long shot. April has risen in 16 of the last 20 years (80%), the highest success rate of any month in the same time period.

Perhaps the spring weather, or tax refunds, or the funding of retirement plans has something to do with the supremacy of April over the other 11 months, but this year earnings growth should boost returns, too.

Most of the top earnings analysts see 10% or greater earnings growth (year-over-year) in the first quarter. (Earnings announcements will run from April 10th to about May 15th.) Economist Ed Yardeni and his team see S&P 500 1Q earnings rising 10.3%. Part of the rise comes from weak comparisons from a year ago, as well as a return to profitability in the energy sector and rising profits in the Financial and Tech sectors.

In addition, Sam Stovall wrote last week (in CFRA's "U.S. Investment Policy Committee Notes," as quoted in Barron's, April 3rd) that "history implies that the final tally will likely be even better, as actual EPS exceeded initial estimates in each of the last 20 quarters, and did so by an average of 3.7 percentage points. Therefore, first quarter EPS growth could end up being close to 14%."

One reason for rising earnings is that the U.S. dollar had been generally weak in the first quarter (the WSJ dollar index is down 3%), removing a major headwind to earnings for large multinational exporters. The U.S. dollar is down sharply vs. some key trading partners: The dollar is down 9.7% to the Mexican peso in the first quarter, -7.5% to the South Korean won, and -4.8% to the Japanese yen. In addition, economic growth outside the U.S. has been improving, increasing demand for many U.S. products. Growth rates are rising in Europe, Japan, China, and many emerging markets. This tends to favor large multinational companies.

First-quarter revenues are slated to rise by about 7%. According to Ed Yardeni (in "Many Happy Revenues," March 29, 2017), "The global economy is showing more signs of improving in recent months. That's already boosting revenue growth for the S&P 500." Yardeni pointed out that an increase in the volume of U.S. business sales naturally tends to parallel the rise in S&P 500 revenues (see chart, below):

This recent growth in sales isn't evident at your local malls, as super-sellers on the Internet are generating the lion's share of revenue growth in recent years. Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that online shopping rose to a record $521 billion (annual rate, seasonally adjusted) in January, representing a record 29% of total retail sales (combined online and in-store sales). This trend shows no sign of ending:

This Market Still Has Some "Catching Up" to Do

Many analysts still say that this eight-year-old bull market is "long in the tooth," or "overextended," or "overbought." In saying this, they are measuring this bull market from its birth date (March 9, 2009) rather than over a longer period of time, including market ups and downs. If you go back 17 years to the birth of the new Millennium in early 2000, the annualized stock market gains have been well under 3%:

This comparison, of course, is just as unfair as measuring from the bull market's birthday. As I wrote in these pages back in May, 2009, a bear market of historic proportion (2007-09) implies a bull market of equally historic proportions - since the market, over time, tends to revert to its mean growth rate.

Taking decades at random, we can compare the last 10 years to the previous five decades and see that the S&P's gains since March of 2007 are historically weak - the second worst decade of the last six decades.

Measuring from 60 years ago, March 31, 1957, when the S&P 500 stood at 44.11, the S&P 500 has risen by 5,256%, which works out to an average compounded growth rate of 6.9% per year, or 95% per decade.

Market returns since 2000 or 2007 are clearly sub-par, so it stands to reason that the current market can continue to "catch up" to its historical norms of about 7% annual growth, or nearly 100% per decade.