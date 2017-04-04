Boeing Vs. Airbus: The Battle Of The Backlogs

At a target price of $207 per share and a 3.2% dividend yield, investors could be looking forward to a 19.5% total return over the next 12 months.

Considering such strong earnings growth relative to its closest rival, Airbus, and its peers in the S&P500, we believe that Boeing deserves a valuation premium.

Analysis

Boeing Wins $2.2 Billion Pentagon Contract… but stumbles on its deliveries to United Airlines

In a brief statement, the Pentagon announced that Boeing (NYSE:BA) had won a contract for the delivery of 17 anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft. This is good news for Boeing, particularly in light of the fact that it recently had to delay the delivery of two of its 777 aircraft due to production issues with luxury seats from a French supplier.

Boeing's new $2.2. billion Pentagon contract is seemingly just a drop in the bucket compared to the $473 billion in order backlogs (i.e. undelivered aircraft) that Boeing disclosed in its Q4-2016 earnings release. This backlog includes 5,700 commercial airplane orders, which reflects the tremendous growth anticipated for air travel over the next 20 years. Aircraft typically last for around 25 years so aircraft delivered over the next few years will take advantage of the air travel boom.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Boeing's shares have outperformed the major indices thus far in 2017, rising by 14.3%, compared to the sub-6% performance of both the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average - in fact, Boeing's performance has been nearly triple that of the Dow, which counts Boeing as a component. Boeing's surge can be traced to a solid run of performance - it surpassed Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the last three quarters - and also the election of Donald Trump, who has made defense spending a priority in his first budget.

Despite this heady rise, Boeing still delivers an above average dividend yield, paying investors 3.2% compared to the sub 2.4% yields of both the major indices. Its yield is also around 140-basis points better than that of its peer group - and also its major rival, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which pays just 1.9%.

Investors who are interested Boeing should note that it pays out a generous portion of its earnings - about 50% or more - as dividends (in 2016, it paid $4.36 in dividends against GAAP EPS of $7.61). In that sense, the higher Boeing's earnings are, the better for dividend investors.

America First… means Boeing First?

As we've mentioned, the Trump administration has indicated a preference for higher defense spending, with its first budget calling for a $52.3 billion increase in spending. In that sense, the Pentagon's recent award to Boeing - which may have been contemplated during the last months of the Obama administration, given the nature of military purchasing cycles - is only a precursor to much larger contracts that will be awarded to the company in the coming years. This augurs well for Boeing, which is forecasting a 36% rise in its earnings per share in the current year.

Another aspect of Trump's America First policy is that beyond the US government perhaps giving preference to Boeing, an American company headquartered in the Midwest, on military orders, CEOs of American airlines such as United (NYSE:UAL) could skew their future orders towards Boeing as a means of currying favor with the current administration.

Still, even if Boeing were to obtain a disproportionate number of orders from American companies, it would likely remain behind as far as their order books are concerned: Airbus had 6,874 commercial aircraft on its books at the end of 2016 compared to 5,700 for Boeing. Backlogs are good indicators of future revenues so this number bears watching and the fact that Boeing is encountering issues with its deliveries to United would normally lead one to think that Airbus' lead in backlogs is safe - until one considers that Airbus is also having issues with its Zodiac-provided luxury seats delaying the deliveries of its premiere A350 aircraft to buyers.

Even so, investors shouldn't put excessive stock into this indicator: while Boeing's commercial aircraft revenues are only 10% better than Airbus', its overall revenues are around 30% higher than Airbus' thanks to its defense-related revenues, which are about 2-1/2 times greater than the latter's.

What's more, with IATA expecting air travel to double over the next 20 years, Boeing can continue to expect robust orders from various airlines worldwide. Meanwhile, heightening political tensions over NATO members' contributions, Russian aggression and the war on terror are likely to spur increased defense spending globally.

More Upside for Boeing on the Horizon?

Boeing shares' robust surge in 2017 has actually amounted to less than Airbus', which has picked up 16% so far this year. However, we believe that Boeing has better upside. To be sure, on a forward basis, Boeing is trading at 17.2-times the midpoint of its earnings guidance while Airbus is trading at approximately 13.2-times its implied forward earnings - suggesting that Boeing is trading at a premium. That being said, Boeing is expecting a 30% rise in its earnings per share (27% on a non-GAAP basis) while Airbus only anticipates mid-single-digit growth for 2017.

Meanwhile, Boeing is trading roughly even on a forward basis with the Dow (17.7-times earnings) and a bit of discount to the S&P500 (18.3-times earnings). That would seem to suggest that Boeing has limited upside - until one considers that the S&P500's aggregate earnings are expected to rise by just 16% compared to Boeing's 30%. In that sense, we believe that Boeing deserves a valuation premium to account for its expected earnings growth.

Conclusion

In our view, Boeing should be trading at roughly 20-times its forward earnings to account for its earnings growth premium over that of the S&P 500. This, in turn, would imply a target price of $207 per share based on that assumption that Boeing achieves the mid-point of its earnings guidance. This target is about $22 better than the consensus forecast for the stock, which is currently at $185 per share.

Our price target for Boeing means that there is about 16.3% capital growth upside to Boeing and adding its dividend yield would mean a total return of 19.5% for investors who buy the stock today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.

