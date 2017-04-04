Netflix Price Gain Too Far, Too Fast? Not As Big Money Funds See It

Prior implied forecasts tell how well the MM community has pegged that upside price prospect in the past.

Putting firm capital at risk that way requires hedging protection against unwanted price change. Its cost, and the deal structure, tells how high MMs think the price may go.

Their size dictates portfolio adjustments using volume block trades, negotiated by commissioned market-makers, facilitated by their capital commitments on the other (short) supply side of the buy transaction.

Behavioral analysis tells what is expected

The "street" makes lots of forecasts. Often the published ones are to help the "house" move unwanted "inventory" at a profit. But when their capital is at risk to fill a big-commission trade, true expectations come out. And when the necessary protection is being sold by another street firm's "proprietary trade" desk, both sides of the future outlook are seriously considered.

The negotiations get very acute because the big-fund client pays for the market-liquidity providing protection in the spread he/she has to suffer on the block trade. Too big a cost kills the deal, and no one is happy. The expectations for coming stock prices get genuine, quick.

On a stock like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) where dozens of blocks may be traded any market day, there are many opportunities to refresh the appraisals.

But when a "price chart" is viewed from the outside, like in Figure 1, seeing a price path roar up this way with the market index static easily makes some investors apprehensive.

Figure 1

Source: Yahoo Finance

Behind the street "curtain" the view can be quite different. Here is what has been going on with prospects for NFLX coming prices, as seen by Market-makers in the past two years.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com.

In 2015 the second and third, quarters led to a fourth that could not sustain the earlier momentum. Expectations gave way and prices fell. But in 2016 the fourth quarter saw strong expectations resume their rising momentum, with prices following.

What was the difference between 2015 and2016?

It was the balance between upside price potentials and price drawdown apprehensions. We measure that balance using the fractions of the forecast price range. The upside is from the current market price to the forecast high price, and the downside is from the current quote to the low forecast extreme. To keep the analysis simple the Range Index [RI] measures that downside fraction of the range that lies between the current market price and the bottom of the forecast range. In figure 2 that RI is currently 23.

So there is more than three times as much upside price change potential as there is downside price exposure.

In 2015 prices rose faster than expectations, and at the August high of $126 the RI was actually above 50, meaning more drawdown risk than upside reward potential. That is a tough sell for savvy portfolio managers to buy, and they didn't. Prices fell below $100 in January.

A year later, in mid-October with Range Indexes at or below 20 (four times as much upside as down) NFLX jumped to $127 in a few days pushing the RI to the low 30s. That is a level where there was still twice as much upside as down.

The nervous reaction to the sharp increase took back half the gain, but put the RI back below 20 with its heavy upside balance. Since then expectations have risen quite in parallel with prices, so a $147 price still carries a Range Index of only 30.

Figure 3 shows how NFLX prices have changed following Range Index forecasts during the past two years.

Figure 3

Source: blockdesk.com

This strange table has columns of increasing holding periods from one to 16 weeks of market days following the Range Index levels shown in green and red. The central blue row is an average annual rate of price change (CAGRs) from all measurable market days in the past two years to the columnar holding periods indicated in yellow.

The other rows of the table have progressively smaller counts (#BUYS) of RIs, so that 200 forecast days had RIs of less than 29, and only 3 forecasts had RIs of 50 or more.

The table's details provide a perspective of how well the MM community has been able to discriminate the coming price prospects for NFLX in the period. Now this is history, with no guarantee that it will be exactly repeated, but it should be reassuring to see how persistent the relationships are between RIs and price changes.

The Magenta 238 is simply a signal of where the current Range Index is in relation to other RI levels. That row has consistently been higher than the blue row average gains of NFLX prices during the period.

Conclusion

The data strongly suggests that there continues to be a healthy outlook for NFLX prices in the coming few months, subject to their behavior during the period. There have been interim periods when prices got ahead of expectations, and temporary liquidations have been advisable. But buys at this level may compete very well at this point with other wealth-building stock alternatives.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.