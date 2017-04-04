Can TD Ameritrade Survive The Price War?

1975 was a seminal year in the brokerage industry as the SEC eliminated fixed-price commissions. Many firms took advantage of the situation and established what became known as discount brokers. One such firm was First Omaha Securities, Inc., which has evolved over 35 years to become TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD). Today, TD Ameritrade is the 2nd largest online broker, with more than $750 billion in client assets and about 7 million brokerage accounts.

AMTD clients trade on average about 450,000 shares each day. The company, which has grown through strategic acquisitions, announced last fall the acquisition of the privately owned broker, Scottrade Financial Services. The discount brokerage industry is highly competitive, with brokers continuing to cut trading commissions in order to attract more clients.

This acquisition will remove a well-respected rival from the playing field, and increase the company's scale by adding 2 million new clients, 500 physical branches, $170 billion in assets under management and about 137,000 daily average revenue trades (DARTS). This analysis examines the operating history of AMTD, its current valuation, and whether this merger makes sense.

AMTD has grown rapidly over the past decade. Total non-interest revenues have grown at a 14.7% CAGR since 2005, with most of that growth being generated by insured deposit account fees and investment product fees, which are basically cash management services and fees earned on mutual funds. Commissions and transaction fees still contribute the largest percentage of revenues, 42% in fiscal 2016, but that growth has tapered in recent years as commission prices have continued to decline.

The company, though, has been very successful at increasing its client base to help offset the decline in commission rates. Net interest income (NII) has shown steady growth, although the continued low interest rate environment has kept any meaningful growth at bay. AMTD generated record net revenues of $3.3 billion in fiscal 2016, a 2.2% increase over 2015 results. Growth in commissions and transaction fees has slowed slightly. Overall, though, total net revenues have increased about 11% annually since 2005 and 3.7% annually over the past five years.

Even in the discount brokerage world, compensation and benefits represent the largest expense category. In 2016, compensation expense increased 4% to $839 million, which is 25.6% of net revenues. This is the second consecutive year in which the compensation expense ratio has increased, and it is the highest percentage of revenues since 2012. Additionally, it is the second consecutive year that compensation expense has outpaced revenue growth.

Employee headcount increased 5.6% in 2016 to just over 6,000 employees, the most in its history. Clearly, if this trend continues, this will put a damper on future growth in income. The only other category to note here is advertising expense, which increased about 5% in fiscal 2016 due to the company's sponsorship of the Summer Olympics. It is expected that this expense should decrease to more normal levels over the course of the next several years.

Total operating expenses increased 4.9% in the most recent year to just over $2 billion. The efficiency ratio, a measure of how well the company manages operating expenses, was 0.61 in 2016, the highest since 2012. Operating expenses have increased with sales, which is to be expected. Recently, however, expenses have outpaced the growth in revenues slightly. Investors should keep an eye on the company's expenses, particularly as the Scottrade acquisition is folded into AMTD.

It should come as no surprise, then, with strong revenue growth and expense control that AMTD has generated solid bottom line numbers as well. Net income increased 3.6% in 2016 to a record $842 million, and diluted EPS increased 6% in 2016 to $1.58. The company has repurchased a modest amount of shares recently to boost its EPS growth. The buyback plan is on hold while the Scottrade merger is completed. Finally, the company does issue a dividend to shareholders. The dividend increased 13% in 2016 to $0.68 per share, and the current dividend yield is 1.85%.

The company has a solid, healthy balance sheet with assets totaling $28.8 billion at the end of 2016. The largest component of assets is receivables from clients, which is primarily margin loans to securities brokerage accounts. The ability for the company to extend margin loans to its clients is critical in generating interest revenue. Receivables represented 41% of total assets at the end of 2016. Total assets have increased at an 11% clip annually over the past five years.

On the liability side, payables to clients, or deposits, have increased significantly over the past five years to 66% of total assets. Total liabilities now represent about 82% of total assets, which is much higher than five or six years ago, but certainly less than before the financial crisis. Shareholders' equity now represents 17.5% of total assets, the lowest equity to asset ratio since 2007.

The capital structure leverage ratio is 5.54, which is the highest it has been since the financial crisis. I do not see this as a problem at the moment. The company is far less leveraged than competitor Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), which has a capital structure leverage ratio of almost 16. It will be interesting to see how much the balance sheet structure changes following the acquisition of Scottrade.

The stock has had some interesting activity lately. Coming from the depths of the financial crisis, when the stock price hit a low of less than $10 per share, the long-term returns are phenomenal. Investors who bought at the low of $9.71 in November 2009 would have seen returns of about 380%, far outpacing the S&P 500. The stock price hit an all-time high just two months ago, following the exuberant reaction to the U.S. election. However, since that time, it has fallen about 20% to a recent price of $38.65. At this level, the stock is trading in line with its average P/E ratio of about 23x LTM diluted EPS and a book value of 3.8x.

Normally, I would say this is a decent buying opportunity, particularly since value is so hard to find in the current market. Compared to SCHW or the larger banks, AMTD is a downright steal at these levels. However, if you look at the chart of the recent stock price, it looks pretty ugly. The stock has had several terrible moves since October. The first move was following the Scottrade acquisition announcement, after which the stock was down about 10% ten trading days later.

From that point to its all-time high of $46.86 in January, it raced to a 40% gain on the heels of the "Trump trade." The next major move downward was on February 2 after Schwab announced they were cutting their prices on trading commissions. And finally, the stock gapped down again on February 28 following the announcement that Fidelity was cutting their trading commissions to $4.95 per trade. This was then followed by the company's own announcement that it, too, was reducing commissions on clients' equity trades.

The stock also had a major move down just last week on news that the President's healthcare reform bill was facing difficulty in Congress, thereby threatening the rest of the new President's legislative agenda, including tax reform and regulatory reform.

That is four major, sudden moves downward in the past several months, during a continued, yet stretch bull market. The stock is now back to where it was before the Scottrade announcement. But the four significant drops in a short period of time illustrate the volatility of the stock and the market in general. The two drops in February in particular point to the concern that the commission price war will particularly impact AMTD since over 40% of the company's revenues are from trading commissions.

While I generally prefer to stick to a company's fundamentals when making a decision on the stock, it is sometimes wise to look at the recent trading activity from the charts. And right now, investors are not particularly thrilled with the stock. It is trading well below its 50 and 100-day moving averages. The short-term trend is down, and the stock is well on its ways to testing support in the $33-34 per share.

How should investors contemplate the Scottrade acquisition? It is an interesting acquisition in that there are two components. TD Ameritrade is acquiring Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. for a total purchase price of $4 billion. TD Bank is acquiring Scottrade Bank for $1.3 billion, so the net purchase price to TD Ameritrade is $2.7 billion, which will be a combination of cash and equity. The company is selling $400 million of new debt, combined with $900 million of existing cash to pay Scottrade $1.3 billion in cash.

Additionally, the company is issuing 11 million shares to TD bank and 28 million shares to Scottrade shareholders for $1.4 billion in equity. About $385 million in existing Scottrade debt will be retired with cash acquired from Scottrade and cash from TD Ameritrade. Following the deal's closure, TD Bank will continue to own about 41% of AMTD, Scottrade shareholders will own about 5%, the former founder will own about 11% and the public float will be about 42%.

TD Ameritrade shareholders can expect to get about 3 million funded accounts, $170 billion in client assets, $36 billion in client cash, $2.5 billion in margin balances and about 500 physical branches. After the combination, the new TD Ameritrade will have over 10 million accounts, almost $1 trillion in client assets and about 450 physical locations, after consolidation overlapping branch offices. Scottrade founder, Rodger Riney, will join TD Ameritrade's board. The deal is expected to close in late September, which is the end of the company's fiscal year.

Company management believes the deal will be dilutive to earnings in Year 1 (fiscal year 2018) by 7%-12%, excluding restructuring charges of about $550 million. However, the deal should turn significantly accretive in Years 2 and 3 on a GAAP basis by about 12%-15%. Scottrade had pro-forma revenue in 2016 of just over $700 million, so the company is adding about 20% to revenues.

There is a major tax benefit of about $50 million for the next 15 years, which has a present value of $545 million. Also, the company expects about $450 million of expense synergies, and additional $50 million to $100 million in additional opportunity in the first several years, with higher potential beyond year 3. I tend to discount the potential synergies because often times they are part of the deal's enthusiasm, or justification.

I think this deal makes sense for TD Ameritrade and Scottrade. The industry was due for some consolidation, especially with the price war on commissions. As the 2nd largest discount broker, AMTD is in a tough spot to continue to challenge the larger SCHW for market share and client assets. This deal brings in a long-time competitor with a sizeable client base and many more physical locations, which should help AMTD gain client exposure.

AMTD has the advantage of its unique relationship with TD Bank, which adds additional value to the deal. The net price paid is actually fairly cheap, about four times revenue, compared to AMTD itself, which is currently trading at about six times revenue. AMTD has a long history of integrating companies with success. There is no apparent reason to expect this integration to be any different.

Investors initially balked at the deal, as the stock sold off about 10% in the days following the announcement. The stock went on a tear after that, only to sell off again following the multiple commission price cut stories. The trend is currently down, although I attribute that more to the recent commission cuts and the bad news about the President's legislative agenda than to the pending merger.

The lower commissions will put a damper on future growth, but I am fairly confident that the Scottrade acquisition will help to offset those headwinds. Short of an all-out stock market crash, I would be very interested in this stock if it stabilized in the $30-$33 range.

