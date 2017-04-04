O'Reilly: Struggling

Having opened my position in O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY) in late February of 2017 and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week lows I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. The stock is off to a horrible year moving lower by 7.1%. The company recently was downgraded at Cleveland Research and the shares traded lower by 5.5% on the news. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock hasn't performed to my expectations. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of O'Reilly to see what is really going on with the stock right now.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 24.1, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 18.46 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The 1-year PEG ratio (1.82), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 13.21%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 13.21%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 14.9%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company doesn't pay a dividend while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 14.1%, 58%, and 31.3%, respectively, which are all respectable values.

The really high return on equity value (58%) is an important financial metric for purposes of comparing the profitability, which is generated with the money shareholders have invested in the company to that of other companies in the same industry (for comparison purposes, O'Reilly has the largest ROE among the three peers in the auto parts stores industry).

The really high return on investment value (31.3%) is an important financial metric because it evaluates the efficiency of an investment that a company makes and if an investment doesn't have a positive ROI then the investment should not be made(for comparison purposes, O'Reilly has the second largest ROI among the three peers in the auto parts stores industry).

Technicals

Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is approaching oversold territory with a current value of 33.16 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 30 indicates an oversold condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is below the red line with the divergence bars decreasing in height which tells me bearish moment is going to get worse in the name. As for the stock price itself ($258.69), I'm looking at$261.50 to act as resistance and$252.50 t o act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-2.4% to 1.1%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be fairly valued now on next year's earnings estimates and on earnings growth expectations with great near- and long-term earnings growth expectations. Financially the company doesn't pay a dividend and has great returns on equity and investments. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more risk than reward right now.

I actually initiated my position in O'Reilly in late February and have been pretty unhappy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $270 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $270 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) for O'Reilly during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (15.6% or 21.4% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap I have lost out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how O'Reilly and EA have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, O'Reilly is one of my mid-sized positions and has been doing poorly, as I'm down 4.8% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 3.8% of my portfolio. I own the stock for the growth portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.5% since its inception while the S&P 500 is up 13.4%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 17.1% 9.9% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 11.2% 4.1% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 6.4% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.9% 3.7% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 0.3% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.9% 7.1% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -2.2% 7.6% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -3.0% 9.9% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -3.9% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. -4.8% 3.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -16.5% 18.9% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT VFC Put -26.9% 0.4% Cash $ 23.42%

