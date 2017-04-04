The Undaunted Fear Gauge

The last time the VIX was at this level, on average, was during late 2006 as the last business cycle was drawing towards an unceremonious end.

The VIX Index, or fear gauge, closed 1Q with its second lowest quarterly reading in at least 20 years.

The CBOE Volatility Index does not have a great ring to it, but its colloquial term "the fear gauge" should resonate with readers. The index is constructed using the implied volatility of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) options. Using implied volatilities, the VIX formulates an expectation of market volatility over the next 30 days. This index value is the expected annualized change in the index for that forward 30-day period.

With the first quarter of 2017 now completed, it is interesting to see how the average quarterly reading compared to history. The bumpy U.S. government transition, uncertainty around fiscal, tax, and healthcare reform, pending elections in Europe, and the unwind of monetary accommodation, all could have prompted an uptick in volatility. Instead, the VIX Index had its second lowest average quarterly reading of the last 20 years.

As you can see from the chart above, the average reading in 1Q17 of 11.69 was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2006 (11.03). The vol void from 2005 to mid-2007 was characterized by rising prices for risky assets, easy financial conditions, and low volatility. Markets did not accurately price downside scenarios in a market that for a time only went higher.

The vol void in the mid-2000s, ultimately, was the calm before the storm. A long economic recession would start one year later. The financial crisis sparked the highest readings on record for the VIX Index. In 4Q08, the average VIX level was 58.60.

While the market is pricing in ultra-low implied volatility, I have previously shown that realized volatility has been trending higher over time. With stocks near all-time highs, and the S&P 500 trading at its highest level relative to average hourly earnings, it is probably prudent to marginally lower your risk profile. Some investors may tilt towards low volatility stocks, fixed income, or increase their cash allocation.

Low volatility regimes can last for a prolonged period of time, but high multiples have typically portended low forward returns. Low implied volatility also means hedges are relatively inexpensive, and some readers may look to lock in low cost hedges given the run-up in stocks.

I am no fearmonger. I am not the contributor that has called fifteen of the past three downturns. The wealthiest people in financial markets are not the short sellers. They are the people who have captured market risk premia, and compounded those gains over long-time intervals. I am not rushing to the sidelines. I have the financial and behavioral wherewithal to withstand the inevitable ups and downs of markets. The fear gauge indicates that the market is becoming complacent. Ensure that you are not falling into the same trap.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.