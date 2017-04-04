The Clock Struck 12, So ConocoPhillips Sold A Pumpkin

Management self-preservation could be the reason for the share repurchases. Debt reduction would have been a far more prudent use of the funds.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a sale to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) that the market loved. Even better, during the conference call, management stated that the transaction will not reduce cash flow from operations. So, management sold an asset that basically earned the interest paid on the debt. The company won because the assets were not earning much, and the cash returned can be used to reduce debt quite a bit. Conoco can now focus on fewer projects, which will make the return to profitability a whole lot easier. Previously, management was talking about breakeven cash flow at WTI $60 or Brent $60. It depended upon the particular event. Both were way too high. Then the clock struck 12.

Share buybacks make the market happy and tend to support the stock price. Plus, fewer shares outstanding make it easier for management to show per share growth even if revenues and earnings do not increase. The cash flow projection makes management an odds on favorite to show favorable comparisons going forward. It probably would have been better to reduce debt more, especially while the company is losing money. But Wall Street is all about presentation. Mr. Market loves positive comparisons. So the same cash flow with less shares outstanding gives management a headstart on many industry operators. The divestiture is also going to generate an accounting gain which will make the market even happier. One pumpkin out the door.

On the outside chance that these assets actually perform to a higher potential level, the company can participate through the equity retained in Cenovus Energy. So, the future appreciation of these assets may still benefit ConocoPhillips. The company receives a lot more benefits from the sale of this pumpkin than it would for many future years of operation.

The market is probably thrilled to death to see the oil sands go. They were non-operated and relatively high-cost. So, management had no way to control cost reductions. Generation of enough cash flow to cover the interest costs was probably the final straw. All it took was a decent offer and management said "good riddance." Let the celebration begin, because we got rid of a real lemon. It was worse than a pumpkin.

But the fact that management accepted shares as part of the consideration as well as restrictions on those shares demonstrates this deal may not have been quite the winner it was made out to be. The ballyhooed progress to a very high breakeven point probably did not impress the lenders. Lenders want very tangible results and realistic goals. So the clock struck 12 as reality clashed with imagined sufficient progress. The disguise, the celebration, and the dance were over. Action was needed.

But administrative costs are not projected to decrease as a result of this divestiture. That alone should be a warning that all is not quite as well as the picture management paints. A significant chunk of high-cost assets were sold. Management would have the market believe that no incremental administrative costs were needed to supervise these assets. That is extremely interesting.

Another "straw in the wind" would be the reduction in adjusted operating costs of a whole $400 million, or 7%, despite the production reduction of 280 MBOED, or about 22%. Those kind of numbers could indicate trouble down the road. That low reduction could be happening because the oil sands numbers may not be completely reported separately. Instead, they are reported as either income or loss, because the company does not control the operations. But the disparity still serves as a potential warning that more operational improvements are needed.

The insurance policy that may cover up that potential trouble is the share buyback expansion. Less shares outstanding may enable management to show per share progress, even if the overall company does not progress. That could placate Mr. Market in the future long enough for real progress to begin. Also clouding progress may be the choice of accounting for the Cenovus investment. Plus, cashing in shares to the extent allowed will probably result in a realized accounting gain that could offset operating losses for awhile. So, there is definite proof that management is looking out for its future prospects in this transaction.

The second slide probably shows the inspiration for this deal. Cash flow motivates most lenders, and Conoco had unacceptable ratios for some time. Plus, costs overall were out of line. A company as large as this one needs to show acceptable progress. So this deal may have been a sign that the lenders were quietly (and privately) pressuring management for action.

The stock received represents a very liquid asset, even if the asset is restricted. Increased liquidity makes lenders very happy. Those shares are marketable even if the company classifies the investment as long term. Reporting to the shareholders is one thing. Actual potential uses are something completely different.

The current public face of victory is really a benefit to both management and the lenders. Management evidently still has more asset sales to go to please the lenders completely. But this deal may have been enough to take the pressure off management for a year. Despite all the victory cheers, the deal came about for a reason. The logical reason is the anxiety of the lenders about the pace of progress. Management was not kidding when they stated that they had increased flexibility. They just did not state all the specific instances of increased flexibility.

The average cost of supply was significantly reduced, as stated above. However, the Canadian unconventional assets were not that well developed. Kaybob-Edson and Clearwater, for example, are in known low-cost areas. Had they been more developed and a greater percentage of production, the storyline above could have been different in so many ways. The cash constraints that have gradually enveloped ConocoPhillips over the last few years had costs that Mr. Market may not have realized. The sale of the unconventional properties could represent those unseen potential low-cost opportunities. So, the accounting gain does not demonstrate the opportunity lost from the cash constraints.

Management has advertised that it kept the best acreage with the most profitable prospects. Time will tell on that one. But it is clear that to successfully negotiate this deal, some enhancements needed to be made. Shareholders will benefit from the smaller ConocoPhillips that has less prospects for management's focus. In fact, this could have been the boost in future prospects that the market was hoping for. A very successful future could make this deal seem like a key turning point for the company. Management will have to demonstrate that the deal made ConocoPhillips a better company. Management got what it wanted. Now it needs to either perform or liquidate the company.

So, the period of company overvaluation is done. The company cash flow looks much better in conjunction with the stock buybacks. However, an investment for long-term capital gains at this point is probably speculative. There is still a lot of operational improvements needed before this stock will sustain a price increase. Another sizable asset sale cannot be ruled out. But it should also not be forecasted. The same goes for outstanding exploration success and resulting huge future production increases.

On the other hand, the share buybacks, the announcement of the sale, and debt reduction all should support the stock price. Future asset sales will also lend support to the stock price. But the fact that management feels the need to fund a 3-year stock repurchase plan may indicate some trepidation about the future stock price. Sometimes, a little forward planning prevents a stock price crisis.

Similarly, the large and significant discovery in Alaska will help the company's future prospects. But management needs to get there first. Cash from that discovery is years away. So, Mr. Market may not have the patience to wait for the results of that discovery. As a trading vehicle, this stock could be a lot of fun and very profitable as it gyrates based upon the latest whims of the market and the latest announcements. ConocoPhillips has been an interesting story for some time. That interest could continue into the future as management focuses on future prospects until current results satisfy the market.

