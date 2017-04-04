Seadrill: Lights Out

Seadrill may enter bankruptcy at the end of the month, causing current shareholders to lose most if not all of their position's value.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has an incredibly stressful month ahead of it. On April 30, if the company can't get a restructuring in place from creditors, the company will default, equity holders will be left with essentially nothing, and this will have been another victim of the 2014-2016 downturn in crude oil prices. This is not a stock to be the farm on, especially as John Fredriksen, the company's Chairman and Founder, has a negative outlook on the industry and made remarks a few days ago that it's "impossible" to know how the negotiations will turn out. Staying far away from this company, given its massive risk profile, continues to be my advice.

Source: CBC

Restructuring Means A Higher Cost of Debt

Let's look at the situation at hand. Seadrill has $2.83 billion in debt due in 2017, as a reminder. The bonds aren't due until September, however the company has to reach an agreement with creditors by the end of the month in order to restructure the debt and gain more time to pay down these obligations. I have seen the bonds rally slightly, up a few points during the last week of March, but I'd hardly call it bullish considering the current options this company has on the table.

Fredriksen would likely have to put up a significant amount of the $2.83 billion due this year in order to convince creditors to extend the maturities of the debt or to restructure in another fashion. He was quoted back in October that he'd be willing to extend a capital lifeline of $1.2 billion, but nothing ever amounted.

Source: Bloomberg

The company has a debt/equity of 1.02x, a debt/EBITDA of 4.91x, and a net debt/EBITDA of 4.38x. Now, normally, these ratios would indicate high leverage, but there are many companies in the O&G space that have levels at or exceeding these marks. The problem is, on a forward-looking basis, with more stacked rigs and lower dayrates, the company has lower cash flows coming in.

For example, Bloomberg is currently estimating EBITDA in FY 2017 to be $948 million, over a 50% decrease from 2016. That would place debt/EBITDA at 10.46x and net debt/EBITDA at 9.33x. Those ratios are far too excessive and we'd be looking at debt financing costs upwards of 18% or 20% - and even higher - if the company manages to come to an agreement with creditors.

Chapter 11 seems inevitable, in all honesty. A well-populated syndicate of banks will have to take on substantial risk in order to allow Seadrill to restructure its debt. Chapter 11 has already been foreshadowed in that the company failed to reach an agreement with creditors just over a month ago. What has changed in a span of, say, two months that would make creditors change their minds about restructuring the company's debt?

If Seadrill agrees to take on a substantially higher cost of debt, then the right syndicate of banks may just take the deal. What that cost is, we won't know until after an agreement has been reached or not, but like I said, it would be incredibly high as the risk level associated with lending to Seadrill is immense. Additionally, there will be incredibly strict covenants on the debt, more so than what has already been present. If the deal happens, yes, expect the stock to rally. The company will see a highly challenging 2017 in terms of sales and earnings and the probability of more rigs being stacked is high.

Remember that not much changed in March. Fredriksen was quoted in saying that the negotiations are progressing better than before, but that "it's impossible" to know what will happen in terms of the outcome of the talks with creditors. That was on March 28, just five days ago. Seadrill did extend a $25 million credit facility to North Atlantic drilling, but other than that, March has been relatively uneventful for this company. The West Mira deal was the core focus as the company gained $170 million in cash for its balance sheet.

Why You Can't Be Long Seadrill

Financing for companies come in either the form of debt or equity. Considering that the company has far too much debt, it's going to need to take on a higher level of equity in order to pay its near-term obligations. Thus, if you're a shareholder, you have to expect massive dilution in the coming months, even if the company doesn't file for bankruptcy protection. That means that your shares are going to be worth less than they do right now - and the stock is already incredibly low and near the pink sheets.

Fredriksen has a lot on his plate right now as Northern Drilling, purely an investment company right now, will IPO on the Oslo exchange some time in the next twelve months and he's focused on continuing to raise capital for that investment company in order to buy rigs at greatly discounted prices because of the lagged recovery in offshore drilling. While it's clear that Fredriksen is trying to negotiate with creditors for somewhat favorable terms of financing (as the company has an incredibly small bargaining chip), his efforts thus far have been in vain. Perhaps that could change at the end of the month, but I'm not counting on it.

In that same interview from March 28, Fredriksen indicated that Northern Drilling will likely pickup Seadrill's assets as they become increasingly cheaper. So, to me, that sounds like Fredriksen is already discounting a loss on Seadrill and moving forward with Northern. Let's put it this way, his current net worth is $9.8 billion, which is down $191 million YTD based upon his proportional ownership of Seadrill stock. The longer restructuring negotiations take, the more money he loses. The stock rallied 11% on March 28, in response to this interview, but I don't believe it's positive considering that he himself is uncertain about the outcome of the talks.

Additionally, every time that the situation at Seadrill seems to have changed or something in the fundamental operating environment happens such that a small uptrend forms in SDRL, the stock comes crashing back down to earth. The stock is down 51% YTD, which is nothing short of poor performance. The rally post-Vienna when OPEC announced its cut allowed the stock to edge above $4 share on nothing but crude oil optimism, until reality set in about the current state of offshore drilling. Then, earlier this year, losses were exacerbated by Chapter 11 fears.

Source: Bloomberg

For added perspective, think about why you'd buy Seadrill in the first place. It is an offshore driller with a strong correlation to crude oil prices and in the event of a cyclical recovery, the leverage embedded in the stock can allow it to significantly outperform as crude oil prices increase. That thesis is simple enough and works, provided the company has achieved cash flow stability and the debt distribution works to the company's advantage. However, the leverage this company has is nearly twice that of the closest peer and that is far too much risk to take on.

I believe allocation is a critical subject to address with this name. Having energy sector investments be a substantial percentage of your overall portfolio, isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially at this time. With a long-term time horizon, many energy-driven portfolios will see outperformance; however, this is provided that investors have the right stocks in their portfolios. This stock should not represent more than 1% or 2% of your overall portfolio's holdings because it is a pure gamble.

Seadrill has become more volatile in recent trading. Take a look at the below volatility graph for the stock - it has spiked since the February 28th announcement that the company may have to file for Chapter 11. There are far more calculated, risk-appropriate stocks in the O&G space that have a large amount of potential for outperforming capital gains. Investors need not take on undue risk, here.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

There's even a precedent in offshore drilling for Seadrill to file for bankruptcy protection. Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) is trading at about $0.28 per share right now and many times, investors thought that name was going to rally back. Even in mid-march, the stock started a small uptrend, but was quickly met with a massive drop on high volume of nearly 5x the daily average. That company's credit rating is now Ca from Moody's on its long-term debt, but the probability of default has been given a "D" rating with a negative outlook. On March 27, Ocean Rig filed for Chapter 15 (foreign bankruptcy protection). That company will now be actively utilizing debt-for-equity swaps with creditors in order to meet its most senior obligations.

Source: Bloomberg

That very may well be the fate of Seadrill. Debt-for-equity swaps will dilute the float considerably. The sheer dollar amount of swaps that this company will have to take on will leave current shareholders with next to nothing. Equity is always the lowest man on the totem pole in terms of getting paid out during bankruptcy, so why would you want to be left holding next to nothing?

Conclusion

In light of Fredriksen's comments last week, investors gained some confidence and sent the stock up double digits because they believe the talks with creditors will amount to a restructuring plan. However, reading between the lines, the float will likely be heavily diluted with debt-for-equity swaps, in the same manner that now-bankrupt Ocean Rig is taking on, and investors will be left with next to nothing. Again, it's my advice to everyone here that searching for other offshore drilling investments at this time is a better decision, rather than playing with fire.

