The 8% Income Portfolio: First Quarter 2017 Review

The portfolio presents a viable alternative to a balanced stock-bond portfolio. As usual, we will compare the performance with the 60:40 stock/bond portfolio.

Some background:

We launched this Income-Centric portfolio in October of 2014, with the dual purpose of providing high current income and preserving the capital. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income and preserve the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some capital appreciation over the long term (please see full disclosure at the end of the article). You can read my original article here.

To recap, a total amount of $100,000 was allocated initially to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). Thereafter, no more fresh money was to be added.

Cash added/contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1st, 2014 until Oct. 1st, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000

Since this is an income-centric portfolio focused towards high current income, the investment strategy is to utilize a diversified group of CEFs (Closed End Funds). We have chosen to invest in 12 CEFs to provide us a broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as Equity, Bonds/Credit Securities, Utility, Infrastructure, Energy MLPs, Preferred Income, Floating-rate Income, etc. Currently, we also have two individual company stocks in the portfolio besides 12 CEFs.

Here is the current portfolio composition:

Fund Name SYMBOL Fund's composition 1 Income (NYSE: DNP) DNP Utility (80%) 2 Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE: KYN) KYN (MLP - Master Limited Partnership) 3 Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (NYSE: GOF) GOF Equity CEF fund 4 Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth (NYSE: STK) STK Equity CEF fund 5 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NYSEMKT: NMZ) NMZ Muni Tax-Free ( Tax-free yield) 6 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (NYSE: PCI) PCI Global Income, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities 7 PIMCO DYNAMIC INCOME FD (NYSE: PDI) PDI Debt obligations and other income-producing securities 8 ISHARES US PREFERRED STOCK ** ETF ** (NYSEARCA: PFF) PFF Preferreds 90% (This is an ETF, not CEF) 9 COHEN & STEERS TOTAL RETURN REALITY Fund (NYSE: RFI) RFI REIT (Real Estate) CEF 10 COHEN & STEERS REIT & Preferred Income fund (NYSE: RNP) RNP Preferred is 48%, 50% REIT 11 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE: UTF) UTF Utility+Infrastructure (50% is International) 12 UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) CEFL Exchange Traded Note (based on the index of CEFs) 13 Annaly Capital Management, Inc (NYSE: NLY) NLY mREIT 14 Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE: MAIN) MAIN BDC (Business Development Co)

Sale/Purchases made since January 2017:

Sold during this period: NONE

Purchases:

As of 1st of January, 2017, we started with a cash position of slightly under $70,000. Since we do not reinvest the dividends automatically in this portfolio, an additional amount of $3,825 was added to the portfolio in 2017 until March 31st by way of dividends/ distributions. We invested $21,000 during the first quarter, by adding additional sums to existing positions. As of 31st March, we have a total of $52,642 of cash in the portfolio, representing roughly 22% of the portfolio. It is more than we would want in an ideal situation. Our target is 15% cash in the portfolio, so we need to invest at least $17,000 plus any dividends that we will receive in the future. In fact, we have been waiting for some level of price correction to offer better prices, but Mr. Market had different ideas this year so far.

Here is the summary of additional investments in 2016.

Date Symbol Amount Invested 1/11/2017 PCI $4001.4 1/11/2017 PDI $3994.56 1/11/2017 DNP $2998.2 1/12/2017 RFI $3001.2 1/11/2017 STK $3995.1 1/11/2017 GOF $3010.7 TOTAL $21,001.16

The main motivation was to invest at least some of the accumulated cash since cash neither appreciates in value nor generates any income. The selection criteria to buy additional shares of these securities were:

To give preference to positions that have lagged in % weight in the portfolio due to under-investment.

Discount/Premium to be better or equal to the 12-month average.

The percentage weight of any one security/fund not to exceed 8% of the portfolio.

PCI/PDI: These two securities normally provide large special dividend at the year end, making their payouts much higher. However, after the special dividends, their price and NAV get adjusted to lower range accordingly, thereby reducing their weight in our portfolio. To balance out, we invested additional amount. PDI trades at a slight premium compared to PCI which trades at a small discount; we are invested in both securities equally.

DNP/RFI: Both of these funds are monthly dividend payers, and we boosted our cost basis to $15,000 in each. DNP invests in the Utility sector whereas RFI invests in Real Estate sector. DNP normally trades at a premium, whereas RFI trades at a decent discount most of the time.

STK: This fund provides the much-needed exposure to technology-related equity securities, and has performed very well recently. Our cost basis was underrepresented, so we added $4,000 to boost our cost basis to $12,000. This fund may be a more volatile fund compared to others, but that would work both ways and provides roughly 9% yield.

The table below shows the funds in the portfolio in the order of performance (from worst to best) as of 31st March 2017. The performance has been calculated after including the dividends.

1 Sold during the period (1st Jan. 2017 - 31st March 2017) None 2 New investments made during the period (1st Jan. 2017 - 31st March 2017) $21,000 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $21,000 4 Net Cash deployed so far (inc. reinvested dividends) $174,995 5 Dividends collected during 1st Qtr (1st Jan. 2017 - 31st March 2017): $3,825 6 Net Cash position (03/31/2017) $52,642 7 Cost basis without dividends (03/31/2017) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 03/31/2017) $238,565 9 Net profit/Loss (inc. dividends) (03/31/2017) $38,565 10 Total Return on deployed capital Return on total invested capital, including un-deployed funds 20.74% 19.28%

Dividends:

Total dividends earned during 1st Qtr 2017: $3,825

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $30,696

(This includes $1,382 from securities already sold)

For the year 2017, the projected yield is $16,178, which will be 8.09% on the invested capital. However, if we exclude the CASH that is yet to be deployed, the yield is higher at 8.70%.

Symbol Dividend income in 1st Qtr 2017 Dividend since portfolio inception. Symbol Dividend income in 1st Qtr 2017 Dividend since portfolio inception. CEFL 352.09 3347.08 PCI 345.65 3118.71 DNP 286.17 1899.48 PDI 327.11 3818.21 GOF 423.75 1740.66 PFF 116.79 1658.17 KYN 354.20 1700.46 RFI 289.38 2305.98 MAIN 157.98 1019.70 RNP 253.11 2246.93 NLY 174.30 1394.40 STK 323.75 1129.42 NMZ 185.94 1803.82 UTF 235.02 2131.20 Total dividend in 1st Qtr 2017 = $3,825.24 Total dividend since inception = $30,696.19 Total from current positions = $29,314.22 Total from sold positions = $1,381.97

Also, here is the current portfolio as of 03/31/2017:

Performance:

This portfolio is now about two and a half years old. Cash contributions were made over the first 12 months only. We have gone thru' the challenging market conditions in 2015 and first half of 2016 to a bull rally in the stock market since November 2016. So far, the portfolio is comfortably meeting all of its primary goals when the un-deployed cash is excluded. The only problem has been that we have not been able to deploy all the cash fast enough, hoping for better prices, since most securities look a bit stretched. By nature of this portfolio, it throws a lot of cash on a regular basis. Since we are not withdrawing any cash, the additional cash needs to be re-deployed. For someone, who is in the withdrawal phase, could probably withdraw 6% and re-invest 2% back into the portfolio. Nonetheless, the portfolio has held up pretty well when compared to the broader market. Our goals for this portfolio are simple enough:

1 Earn current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide better performance overall when compared to Stock-Bond balanced portfolio. 3 Provide at least 2% capital appreciation over the long term.

Here is how we have fared so far against our goals:

During the 1st quarter of 2017, we earned an income of $3,825, and $30,696 since inception. The projected yield for 2017 is $16,178. The yield on the deployed funds was 8.70%. The yield on cost comes to 8.09%.

Capital preservation: Including dividends, the portfolio is up by 19.28% as of 03/31/2017, however, if we were to exclude cash (not deployed yet), it is up by 20.74% since inception. On an annualized basis, excluding cash, the growth is 10.06%, and roughly 8.0% after including cash.

As always, we would want to compare this portfolio with a balanced stock/bond portfolio. So, we will compare with our sample 60/40 Stocks/Bond allocation portfolio, which mirrors the invested amounts at different times. The hypothetical stock/bond portfolio has a 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA: BND ). As is obvious from the below chart, our Income portfolio beats the Stock/Bond (60/40) portfolio on both total return and income for the majority of the time. ETF (NYSEARCA: VTI ), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (NYSEARCA: EFA ), and (Vanguard Total Bond Market

As of 03/31/2017 Total value Dividends (since inception) 8% Income portfolio $238,565 $30,696 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio $221,350 $8,730

Closing Remarks:

We think, the portfolio does present a viable alternative to a balanced stock-bond portfolio. The added benefit is the constant stream of income, and one does not need to sell shares to withdraw income. It appears that in good times (bull market), this portfolio, after including the dividends, should match the broader market performance. However, more important is that during tougher times like early 2016, the cash dividends should help protect the downside considerably. Of course, that may not be entirely true in a correction like the one in 2008. To some extent, it would depend on the timing of the start of the portfolio. To avoid getting caught in a situation like 2008, an investor could invest gradually over a period of few years, adding equal sums of money every year, which would hopefully smooth the ride.

Note that we are still maintaining a large amount of cash (roughly 22%) which we intend to bring down to 15% range over time, by investing at a gradual pace, with a margin of safety. I will like to remind once again that this portfolio should not be considered as a "core" portfolio. In our opinion, depending upon the individual situation, no more than 25-40% of the investment assets should be allocated to this kind of portfolio. Please do your own due diligence before investing in such a portfolio.

