Royal Caribbean Cruises: It's Time To Jump Ship

Framework

Unsustainable tailwinds are bolstering short-term profitability. When coupled with dimming growth potential and threat of oversupply, these factors position Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) as a short.

Oversupply

With global cruise passengers predicted to increase by 13.4% by 2019 and global cruising capacity expected to increase by 15.5%, figures suggest that supply is accelerating at a faster pace than demand. In the long term, this will put negative pricing pressure on the cruise line industry, thus softening net yields and overall profitability. The risk of oversupply is particularly severe in the Caribbean, where RCL is most heavily concentrated (~50% of capacity), due to cruise liners repositioning European cruise ships to North America after depressed demand from geopolitical concerns.

Short-Term Boost

Threats of terrorism and other geography-specific concerns have caused North American cruisers to opt to travel closer to home, in the Caribbean. For this reason, there has been an unsustainable increase in the net yields in the region. As geopolitical concerns dissipate, pricing premiums in the Caribbean will shrink and net yields will be adversely affected. According to a conversation with an executive at Expedia Cruise Ship Centers, "Americans right now are booking much further in advance, much closer to home [in Alaska and Caribbean] and at much higher prices." These temporary tailwinds have resulted in investors misperceiving recent increases in net yields as sustainable profitability improvements.

Misperceived Chinese Growth Ops

With an estimated 2.2 million Chinese cruisers growing at a double-digit CAGR, the rise of the middle-class Chinese cruiser is the primary source of future growth potential for the industry. We believe distribution challenges diminish Royal Caribbean's potential for capturing this expanding market. After enlisting a native Chinese speaker to search on the #1 Chinese search engine Baidu for cruises, Royal Caribbean was returned the 4th result behind Chinese cruise options. Furthermore, the fact that 70% of cruise line distribution is handled through traditional travel agents rather than OTAs will make it especially difficult to tap the growing middle-class Chinese consumer. Reaching potential cruisers in rural China will prove a difficult task for any Western cruise line.

Royal Caribbean will also face competition from other Westernized cruise lines. The Norwegian Joy from Norwegian Cruises (NASDAQ:NCLH) is a hotly anticipated new ship that will be sailing Chinese waters starting summer 2017. A contact from the Cruising Department at Ctrip, one of China's top online travel sites, stated, "In the past few years, Royal Caribbean is definitely the most successful one in China. But from my point of view, NCL will soon pass it... NCL Joy will join us in July. It will definitely be a success and a new challenge for all other cruise lines." Norwegian Cruise Lines took a targeted approach at tapping the Chinese cruise market and has designed the Norwegian Joy from the bottom up, custom tailored for Chinese cruisers.

Poor Capital Allocation

A comparison of Economic Value Add spreads between RCL and its primary competitors shows that RCL management poorly allocates capital. In such a capital-intensive industry, it is vital that management can maximize ROIC. The company's EVA spread of 0.1% tails NCL's spread of 0.3% as well as Carnival's spread of 1.53%. Despite recent improvements to return on invested capital realized during the "Double-Double" program, management has only shrunk the gap rather than surpassed competitors.

Cyclical Vulnerability

Cruise lines are highly vulnerable to recession. Because cruise lines are nearly entirely fixed-cost business models, they will slash prices in order to fully utilize capacity. RCL has an even higher proportion of fixed costs than a hotelier. According to a former executive at RCL, "[Unlike a hotel] It doesn't matter if there are 5 or 5,000 people on board, you can't send any employees home. Cruise lines will flex pricing and do everything they can to fill the ship." In a recession, as people move away from discretionary spending, Royal Caribbean's revenues will be drastically impacted and profit margins severely constricted. Given our position in the current business cycle, we believe entering a long position in any cruise line is very dangerous. If we face a cyclical downturn, revenues might fall by 10% but net income would fall by 1/3rd.

Valuation

Assumptions include slightly positive revenue growth for the rest of 2017 as tailwinds calm with low-single digit negative revenue growth through 2021. More significantly, my model assumes mid-single digit decline in Net Yields throughout 2019, with Net Yields flat through 2021. These factors, coupled with stable expenses and a regression to the mean of the EV/EBITDA multiple to around 10x, result in my price target of $48.43. This represents over 50% downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The research for this article was conducted along with my colleagues Zane Homsi and Kristen Kelly.