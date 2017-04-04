5 Stocks To Outperform The Market In Q2 - Cramer's Mad Money (4/3/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, April 3.

Q1 was strong for the major averages and the market is ready for some profit taking. "At the very least, we should probably give back some of these big gains, particularly the ones that to me seem artificial, meaning they were created by motivated buyers who moved the stocks themselves in order to enhance their first quarter performance," said Cramer.

When the inflated gains lead to a sell off, investors should buy safe play and senior growth stocks like Disney (NYSE:DIS), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) since their growth is not affected by progress in Washington.

Cramer gave his list of the top five stocks to buy for Q2, that were also the top performers for the S&P 500 in Q1. First stock is NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) which gained 52% for the year. They are the country's largest competitive energy provider who are revamping their operations. Cramer thinks there is more room to run.

Second, Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a biotech company that focuses on cystic fibrosis treatment. Their latest trial results were good. "Vertex has climbed up to $107 here, but it traded in the $140s back when the market first thought it had developed something good for cystic fibrosis before a setback, so I think this one has more room to run," said Cramer.

Third, aerospace and defense play Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is a controversial pick as it is the subject of a proxy fight between activist investor Elliott Management and CEO Klaus Kleinfeld. "We own Arconic for my charitable trust, and I've told club members that it simply wouldn't be this high without that fight from Elliott, and that makes the stock a little fraught at these levels, even as it's down four bucks from its highs," said Cramer. The stock is cheap on the possibility of a takeover but expensive on earnings.

Fourth is the Call of Duty franchise owner Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). It's a classic play on the stay-at-home economy theme. Lastly, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) which announced combining its anti-cancer drugs with Bristol-Myers' (NYSE:BMY) clinical development program. There are takeover rumors between Incyte and Merck (NYSE:MRK). "I don't recommend a stock solely on the basis of takeover speculation. But takeover or no takeover, here's where I come down: I actually believe that Incyte sells for a lot less than its key drug franchise is worth, which is why I'm giving you my blessing to buy it into the profit-taking that I think is a natural next step in the wake of the stock's big run today," said Cramer.

He is not turning bearish but waiting for declines to buy high quality stocks at lower prices.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari's stock has doubled in the last 14 months. Cramer dug deep to find out what caused the strength and to ask, does the stock have enough steam to continue the rally.

Under the leadership of CEO Sergio Marchionne, the company has exceeded its production from 8,000 cars in 2016 to forecasting 8,400 in 2017. Cramer said that it seems the company has maintained its pricing power even though the company does not disclose pricing.

"Still, we know Ferrari's production increased by 4.6% last year, and its car and spare parts revenue increased by 4.8%. In other words, either Ferrari is selling an incredible amount of spare parts, or its pricing pretty much held steady, and I think the latter makes more sense," said Cramer.

The company's additional revenue streams include engine business which is conducted with Fiat Chrysler's high-end brands, sponsorship for its Formula One team and demand in EMEA. They have also been able to cut costs and increase the margins by 480 basis points or 20%.

The stock has received analyst upgrades and is trading at 31 times 2018 earnings. "The stock of Ferrari is like driving an actual Ferrari - it's really pricey and you need to be in love with risk to justify buying it. Ferrari is in terrific shape and it's very well run, but I worry that the easy money has already been made here. So, for the moment, I'm staying on the sidelines with this one, regretting that I missed it," concluded Cramer.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)

After the E.coli scare in 2015, the stock of Chipotle has fallen from the $700s to mid $300s. Cramer thinks the stock is ready for a turnaround. "I've been saying the same thing over and over and over and over and over again: that restaurant chains can and do come back from these health scares, but according to history, it takes about eighteen months for the numbers to turn around," said Cramer.

The 18-month mark is almost near and the stock has rallied 20% in the last three months to $452.75. In Q4, the company missed earnings and revenue estimates.

The company has given a detailed explanation of their turnaround initiatives including simpler digital ordering, more third-party delivery partners and their biggest ad they have ever run which is set to begin in April. The company's guidance of $10/share is $1 more than analysts expected. "In terms of new numbers, though, management told us that the company's same-store sales grew by more than 24% in January; exactly the kind of pickup that we'd been waiting for and expected," said Cramer.

The company is spending a lot of money to drive traffic at their restaurants. It seems as if the stock has bottomed. The costs don't matter much as Chipotle's marketing tactics and loyalty program have a history of working. "Chipotle needs to keep executing, but the pieces are all there. Even the tricky border pieces are in place. Time for Chipotle to put the rest of the puzzle together. I recommend that you homegamers hang on for the ride, and new buyers, wait for the dip that will come after this fast run up that we had today, and then grab it and go," concluded Cramer.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) - FMC (NYSE:FMC) deal

FMC rallied 13% on the deal with DuPont. The company acquired DuPont's crop protection business for $1.2B and its Health and Nutrition business.

FMC has rallied 80% in the last year and Cramer thinks there is more room to run. FMC has become an agriculture business powerhouse by acquiring DuPont's crop protection business. The timing is good as the industry is heading into a strong cycle.

FMC also has a lithium business which is seeing strong demand not only from laptops, but electric vehicles as well. There are more gains to come in the long term.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Their quarter was weak. There have to be strong quarters before buying on earnings basis.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): They are a hold. There are better pipeline companies out there.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP): It's a good stock. Wait for a pullback before buying.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA): Book profits.

