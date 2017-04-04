3M And Its Tremendous Dividend

Photo credit

I haven't exactly been a fan of 3M (NYSE:MMM) over the years. The stock has been very expensive at times and while I haven't been a fan, it is quite popular among dividend investors, particularly in light of the action we've seen in the past few years. Management has begun to make the dividend a priority and that has given dividend investors a reason to own it where there was none prior to the concerted effort to raise the payout. The yield is just 2.3% as I write this despite the huge increases we've seen in the dividend, owed to a strong, sustained rally in the past few years that has taken the stock to new highs over and over again. But the dividend increases are here to stay, so how much longer is 3M able to continue to raise the payout?

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We'll begin by taking a quick look at the per share payout 3M has offered up for the past decade.

Obviously, there wasn't a great deal to speak of in terms of dividend increases prior to a few years ago as 3M was happy to pay a ~$2 per share dividend each year. And to be fair, with the stock around $60 to $80, a $2 payout was just fine. But given the growth in the share price, $2 would amount to very little in terms of a current yield on a stock price that is now closing in on $200. However, 3M took care of that by aggressively raising the payout beginning in 2014 and it hasn't looked back.

Seen another way, this chart gives us an idea of just how huge the increases in the dividend have been in the past few years.

The increases following the financial crisis were decent at the mid-single digit level but in 2014, the payout was raised by a third and another 20% bump was seen in 2015. Last year's boost was a more pedestrian high single-digit effort but that is still a worthy result to be sure. The point is that there is a very clear inflection point where management decided the dividend was important and has gone for it in earnest since then.

So we know that 3M's dividend has more than doubled in the past decade, with most of the work being done in the past three years, but how is it paying for all of this? Like any other company, the only source of recurring cash for 3M is free cash flow. And since a dividend is a cash expenditure, it must have a source of recurring cash in order to sustain and indeed raise its dividend over time. But as I shall now demonstrate, 3M has a long runway for growth in its dividend despite its massive increases in the dividend in the past few years.

Over time, 3M's FCF has drifted up and in fact, last year's level of $5.2B was about 84% higher than 2007's level. That's strong, steady growth in FCF and it has afforded 3M the flexibility to acquire, pay the dividend, buy back stock or whatever else it wants to do. You can also see that despite the fact that the dividend has increased well in excess of 100% in this time frame, the blue bars are still much smaller than the red ones, indicating that 3M has loads of spare FCF in terms of what it costs to pay the dividend.

To show just how much room 3M has, this chart depicts its FCF coverage, or the amount of its FCF that is consumed by the dividend each year. This chart gives us an idea of how much additional room is available for future dividend raises and in short, it is a bunch.

3M really never gets above 50% of its FCF with its dividend payment despite the enormous increases in the payout we've seen of late. That is owed to its rising FCF and while growth in that number hasn't kept pace with dividend increases, it has been enough to keep a lid on growth in FCF coverage. Given the increases we've seen in the dividend, that's actually rather extraordinary and it puts 3M in the upper echelon of dividend stocks in my view in terms of safety and soundness.

Now, in terms of future growth potential, 3M's FCF has been very flat over the past three years. Has 3M reached a plateau in terms of what it can squeeze from its business? I think the answer is pretty clear there (it has) but that is with the business in its current form. 3M is constantly buying and selling businesses and in 10 years, it may look a lot different than it does today. At any rate, even if we assume FCF is going to remain flat around $5.1B, that implies significant growth potential in the payout.

In terms of FCF coverage, I don't become concerned about safety and ability to grow the payout until it hits 80% or 85%. With 3M at about 50%, it isn't even in the ballpark in terms of having to think about slowing its dividend growth. In fact, 80% of $5.1B implies a safe dividend payout of almost seven dollars, or better than 50% higher from today's levels. That means that even if 3M never grows its FCF ever again, it can still raise the dividend by more than 50% and still remain well within the safe zone in terms of its dividend's sustainability. That's pretty powerful and it shows just how good 3M has been with its FCF. In addition, that implies years of mid- to high single-digit increases can occur without undue stress on its FCF, even with no improvements.

While I've been critical of 3M's valuation in the past, I certainly cannot be critical of its FCF and dividend policy. Management has made a concerted effort to boost the payout and while it has the enviable problem of trying to keep up with an ever-rising stock price, its work has produced nice results. And with 3M's FCF still elevated and showing plenty of room for future growth, shareholders stand to benefit for years to come in terms of higher payouts. The current yield isn't great but over time, there is certainly potential for a higher yield. 3M's dividend safety and growth potential are both excellent and if you like 3M's business, the combination of the two could be quite enticing. 3M's dividend is bond-equivalent quality with lots of upside potential so you can do much worse if you're looking for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.