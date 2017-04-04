Can Anything Stop The Facebook Train?

After stumbling out of the starting gate, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has done nothing but go up since its IPO in 2012. This outperformance has been due to explosive growth in users and revenues for the social media company. There's a long list of positive things you could say about Facebook, but I'm going to start with one of their fastest growing revenue producers.

Instagram:

It's rare you see a CEO shell out $1 billion a month before his company is set to IPO, but that's exactly what Mark Zuckerberg did when Facebook acquired Instagram in April 2012. While the acquisition was criticized at the time, Instagram is now worth an estimated $50 billion, making the deal one of the smartest tech acquisitions of all time.

Facebook only opened Instagram up to advertising about 18 months ago, but the photo-sharing app has already hit 1 million monthly active advertisers, up five-fold from just a year ago. Instagram is used by 48.8% of brands - a number that is expected to rise to 70.7% by 2017 according to eMarketer, edging out Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for the first time.

(Source: Instagram)

There's two reasons why advertisers are flocking to Instagram. The first is the fact that Instagram boasts over 600 million MAUs and 400 million DAUs, while the stories feature has around 150 million DAUs. Instagram Stories was dismissed as a cheap replica of Snapchat's (NYSE: SNAP) Stories feature, but the knockoff is barely lagging behind Snapchat Stories' 156 million DAUs.

(Source: Statista)

The second reason why Instagram has gained popularity amongst advertisers is the high level of engagement from the platform's users. Instagram users have shared over 40 billion photos total, and share 95 million photos and videos on average per day. According to Instagram, users like 4.2 billion posts daily and 120 million users have engaged directly with a business that they follow on the platform. This highlights the opportunity brands have to reach prospective customers on the app.

Facebook shareholders have only seen the beginning of the potential revenue stream from Instagram. It is estimated Instagram brought in $1.53 billion in global ad revenue in 2016, for a year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The $1.53 billion in revenue that Instagram produces is only 8.4% of Facebook's global ad revenue. eMarketer estimates that this number should jump to 14% in 2017, and unless you think Facebook's total revenues are going to decline, this shows how much room Instagram has to grow.

Messaging:

On top of Instagram, Facebook owns two massive messaging apps, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Both of these apps reached the 1 billion MAUs milestone in 2016. Facebook purchased WhatsApp in February 2014 for $19 billion, which seems like a ridiculous price to pay for a messaging app, but Zuckerberg understood the importance of internet-based messaging apps as the world continues to move toward global connectivity. Facebook has only recently started to monetize the two apps, so this is an area I expect to be a large contributor to Facebook's future revenue growth.

(Source: Statista)

(Source: Statista)

Virtual Reality:

Facebook threw their hat into the virtual reality ring in 2014 when it purchased Oculus for $2 billion. During Facebook's F8 conference in 2016, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the company's 10-year roadmap, identifying three key areas that it was working toward: connectivity, artificial intelligence, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR).

(Source: Facebook)

While Facebook successfully transformed from a desktop company to a mobile one, this next transition will likely be much more dramatic. This is because the next interface will be profoundly different from what users are used to consuming today. Facebook's Oculus Rift launched in 2016, but failed to gain much traction as VR has been slow to take off. The virtual reality market was worth about $1.9 billion in 2016, but that's expected to climb to $22.4 billion by 2020, so it's important for Facebook to stick in this space for the long term, which seems to have been Zuckerberg's plan all along. In the most recent earnings call, Zuckerberg said:

But I don't think that there is really a strategy to pull this in from 10 years to 5, I just think it's going to be a 10-year thing. The analogy that I always use is the first smartphones came out in 2003 […] and it took 10 years to get to 1 billion units. […] if we can be on a similar trajectory of anywhere near 10 years for VR and AR, then I would feel very good about that, and I feel like we're making the right bets now to plant the seeds for that.

There's plenty of competition in the virtual reality space, but while most other companies are focused on how VR can be used for gaming, Zuckerberg seems to have his sights on a bigger picture for the technology. One example of this foresight is that Facebook eventually intends to integrate social media into its VR platform. Users would be able to get together in a virtual lounge to do everything from watching movies to playing a card game.

Zuckerberg commented on the platform's capabilities back in 2014 when Facebook originally purchased Oculus saying, "After games, we're going to make Oculus a platform for many other experiences. Imagine enjoying a courtside seat at a game, studying in a classroom of students and teachers all over the world or consulting with a doctor face-to-face - just by putting on goggles in your home." While this might be hard to believe, there is a hypothetical world 10 years in the future where Facebook takes a cut of your ticket price, tuition, and hospital fees.

Video:

Facebook has recently begun to focus heavily on live video in an attempt to capture a share of the reportedly $70 billion in brand advertising that is set to be allocated to linear TV in 2017. Facebook has started to take steps to break into live streaming by closing deals with two leagues in the world's most popular sport. The company will stream 46 Liga MX games and 22 Major League Soccer games over the next year.

Facebook is also in talks with Major League Baseball to stream one game a week on their website. These deals are important for two reasons. The first is because video ads fetch higher prices than traditional online ads. The second reason is because the world is starting to move away from cable and towards skinny bundles, which often come without access to live sports.

It seems like a company with high revenue growth, solid diversification, and plenty of potentially lucrative future opportunities would be a no-brainer investment, but there are some things to consider before diving head first into Facebook.

Financials:

In their most recent quarter, Facebook reported revenue of $8.8 billion, good for a 51% increase year over year. Advertising revenue, which makes up 98% of the company's revenue, was $8.629 billion. Advertising revenue grew 53% year over year. Just four short years ago, Facebook's annual revenue was only $5 billion. They now do almost twice that amount in a single quarter.

Unsurprisingly, you will have to pay a premium to be a part of this remarkable growth story. Facebook's 40 P/E ratio is above its industry average of 38, but this might not actually be as expensive as it sounds. Facebook's superior cash flow of $11.6 billion and extremely strong balance sheet ($30 billion in cash and basically zero debt), makes Facebook look a lot cheaper than its 40 P/E ratio might imply.

China:

Reaching the 1.4 billion people in China has been on the top of Zuckerberg's to do list since the company was blocked on China's internet in 2009. While it is extremely disappointing that they have failed to make much headway in this time, the failure certainly cannot be blamed on a lack of effort. Zuckerberg has tried everything from hiring well-connected Chinese officials, making multiple trips to China, learning Mandarin, and even offering Chinese President Xi Jinping the opportunity to name his first child (he declined).

The most recent strategy the company has undertaken involves developing software to suppress posts from appearing in people's news feeds in specific geographic areas. While this would seemingly violate one of the core missions of the company, which is "to make the world more open and connected," it is not unprecedented. Facebook currently restricts content in countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and Turkey. If their effort to block content in China fails, another option for Facebook is to use the Uber approach and look to sell a majority stake in their China operation to a Chinese internet company.

Even if Facebook was able to get back into China, I doubt it would do much to improve the business. Facebook is late to the party and the 700 million internet users in China already have plenty of social networks of their own. In 2008, when Facebook released a Chinese-language version, they only managed to attract 285,000 of the country's 225 million internet users. At the same time, competing platforms like Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) QQ were signing up tens of millions of users.

Tencent has already taken most of the market share Facebook would be looking to capture. Tencent's WeChat app has 889 million monthly active users and offers video chat, taxi-hailing, bill paying, shopping, and banking. Facebook's only appeal to Chinese internet users would be to provide access to news and posts that would otherwise be censored, but it is highly unlikely that Facebook would be able to get back into China without giving up this ability.

While this is not an immediate concern for Facebook, eventually, they will run out of new users. At that point, the company will no longer be able to rely on user growth to increase revenues and will have to tap into other areas for growth.

Next Best Thing:

With any social media app, there is risk that the "next best thing" will come along and make a currently popular app become irrelevant. We saw this when Facebook displaced MySpace as the most popular social media app amongst kids. Facebook's wide range of capabilities and resources make it likely to be able to withstand whatever the future holds, but with how quickly the world moves, it's impossible to be sure. The company has recently shown its resilience when dealing with its competitor Snapchat. Facebook has been able to quickly replicate most of the apps features and seamlessly implement them on their own platforms.

The most important thing Facebook has is control over content.

(Source: Statista)

Facebook controls all three of the most actively used apps worldwide and 33% of the top 12. The world relies on Facebook for the majority of its social media content. This is something that no previous social media app could ever claim.

Conclusion:

While Facebook is trading at a relatively high multiple and may be susceptible to short-term pullbacks, I think it is silly to try to wait for a slightly better entry point. While sitting on the sidelines, you could very easily miss the next 5% upside in Facebook, which is why I suggest you buy now. Zuckerberg has implemented a flawless monetization strategy of its already popular apps that should continue to lead to revenue growth deep into the future. Virtual reality is an important thing to watch going forward. If Facebook can gain market share in this area, like it has social media content, don't be surprised if Facebook hits $200 by this time next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.