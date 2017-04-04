A Ridiculously Good Dividend Stock

Company photo

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been a favorite of mine in the mega-cap space for a couple of years now as the stock's volatility has created opportunities for both sides of the trade. BA has been cheap from a valuation perspective but apart from that, capital returns have been absolutely massive, including eye-popping growth in the dividend. BA has made quick work of turning its dividend into a big draw for owning the stock and in this article, I'll not only look at where it's come from but how safe the current payout is and how far we could expect it to be raised in the future.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We'll begin with a quick look at the payout over the past decade just to get a sense of where BA has come from in terms of its dividend.

Obviously, anything with a slope like this represents enormous growth and BA certainly has not disappointed in the past few years. The payout was basically flat for six or seven years but in the past three, BA has made up for lost time and then some, as its dividend is about three times what it was in 2007. That's amazing and considering all of the work was done in the past three years, it is even more so. This is why I've been excited about Boeing in the past; this kind of dividend growth is extremely difficult to find.

And speaking of growth, this chart shows us the same data but instead of depicting the payout itself, we get a look at the magnitude of the Y/Y changes.

This is about as lumpy as it gets in terms of raising a dividend but over time, it has certainly moved in the right direction. BA struggled after the financial crisis and that's a big reason why you see a small increase for 2009 and nothing for two years after that; BA was resetting after a very harsh period for its business. But those days are gone and management is making up for lost time and then some. Just have a look at the last three years; the average increase in that time frame is 32%. That's almost unbelievable but BA has made it work for sure.

That's great, but given the enormous increases we've seen, BA must be struggling to pay for it, right? Happily, the answer to that question is an emphatic 'no' as BA continues to build its FCF and thus, its ability to continue to raise the payout.

I mentioned that BA struggled somewhat during and after the crisis and that goes for FCF generation as well. The red bars are the free cash BA was able to generate each year and we see in 2008 its FCF was actually negative. This was followed by a decent 2009 but lackluster results in 2010 and 2011 as well. That period was certainly a struggle but since that time, you really couldn't have asked for more. FCF has increased every year since 2011 and last year, was nearly $8B. That's a lot of firepower when it comes to capital returns and this is why BA is able to boost its payout so aggressively and continue to invest in the business in ways that it must in order to remain competitive.

This chart shows the same data but with the dividend as a percentage of FCF in order to give us an idea of how much of the latter is being consumed by the former.

Obviously, the negative number in 2008 is expected but if we throw that out and look particularly at the most recent years, the picture really couldn't look much better. Since the dry period ended in 2011 for Boeing, its FCF coverage has averaged just 30%. In other words, just 30 cents of every dollar of FCF has been used to pay the dividend and when you consider the enormity of the increases we've seen in the past three years, that is absolutely staggering. Part of it is owed to the fact that the payout was relatively low to begin with but the other, more important implication is that BA continues to raise its FCF. That provides more and more cash each year to pay for the dividend, the buyback or anything else it sees fit to spend on. BA's FCF story is tremendous and it has very positive implications for future dividend growth.

What's really interesting is that BA has been able to do this at a time when capex is moving higher, which directly reduces FCF.

The moves haven't been huge but you can see a very clear upward trend from the bottom in 2010 through last year when capex crested $2.6B. BA is in a capital-intensive business but its operating cash flow has been more than good enough to pick up the slack and it continues to grow FCF at a time when it is investing more heavily in the business. That makes its gains even more impressive as we know management isn't cutting things that should have cash invested in them to boost FCF; this is real progress.

BA's dividend is bond-equivalent quality to be sure but what about future growth? In terms of FCF coverage, I like a stock to remain below 80% in order to maintain some cushion for down years as well as buybacks, future dividend growth or anything else a company can think of to spend money on. BA's FCF coverage last year was just 35%, roughly congruent with the two years prior to that as well. That means that, using my 80% rule, BA could increase its dividend by 129% over last year's level, roughly equivalent to $10 per share. That's really quite difficult to believe but BA's FCF has been that good and continues to be that good. There is enormous room for growth in the payout, even from these elevated levels, and it means that BA has an extremely bright dividend growth future ahead of it. The flexibility its world-class FCF growth has afforded will continue to serve shareholders well. If you are looking for a stock to hold for dividend growth, look no further than BA because you will be quite challenged to find one that is better.

