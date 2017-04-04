Fear And Greed Explorations: Gold Bulls Hope That The 3rd Time Is A Charm

The title refers to the fact that we are narrowing in on testing the 200-day moving average for the third time in the past 60 days.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current gold trend and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

Overview

Last week I talked about how the markets digested the news that the ACA was not going to be repealed. We witnessed the leaders of the "Trump trade" get hit the hardest. The dollar moved lower, and we witnessed gold and treasuries benefit. I stated that GLD was at a critical inflection point because it was once again in striking distance of the all-important 200-day moving average. I stated to wait for a clear breakout, which consists of an open and a close above the 200-day moving average before opening a position because anticipating breakouts is a costly game in the world of commodities.

Ultimately, GLD moved within 12 cents of the 200-day moving average before pivoting and moving lower. Thus, a buy signal was never generated. The question to be asked now is, what factors possibly played a role in gold moving lower?

I think the etiology behind the move lower is actually fairly obvious. Gold and treasuries did very well from the 20th to the 27th as the failed attempt at repealing the ACA reverberated through the markets. Sentiment soured as investors extrapolated what the failed attempt at repealing the ACA could mean for other legislation, which the market has discounted and thus to some extent depends on. This includes everything from an infrastructure bill, to banking reform, to a radical overhaul of the tax code.

These legislative measures, both fiscal and regulatory policy, can have profound effects on the potential future cash flows of the equities contained in the market, so prices naturally moved lower when pessimism abounded over whether robust fiscal policy and regulatory reform will actually come to fruition. The action from the 27th of March till now is simply the reversal of sentiment, which means a rotation out of risk off assets, like gold, and into equities.

The banking sector, transportation sector, the Dow Jones, the Russell 2000, and the US dollar all put in a short-term bottoms on March 27th and have since headed higher. I saw this reversal of sentiment coming and it was one of the reasons, though not the main reason, why I didn't buy when the technical setup looked primed for a breakout. Last week I elucidated: "The only concern I have is knowing that much of the appreciation from last week was due to a risk off sentiment and that sentiment should start to fade, so gold could see some pressure in the week ahead as people move back to a more risk on sentiment."

I would like to finish this section with a discussion about the US dollar because it reinforces what I opened with last week, which is the importance of monitoring the perceived effectiveness of the Trump administration due to the profound effects that it can have on markets. The US dollar has recovered nicely from its March 27th low and recently recaptured the key psychological level of 100 on the US Dollar Index.

However, today we saw the US dollar weaken against both the Yen and the Euro and it once again comes down to Trump. Renewed uncertainty as to whether Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed by the Senate is causing the move lower. It speak to the larger idea that the Trump administration may not be able to deliver on various forms of legislation, which have been promised. The more we see the Trump administration stumble the better it is for gold. I outlined exactly why this is in my last gold article, which you can read here. The statements I made last week were echoed today by Joe Trevisani, chief market strategist, at WorldWide Markets in Woodcliff, New Jersey.

"The more you see the lack of achievement on the part of the administration with respect to its campaign goals, the rougher it's going to be for the dollar." "If we see the administration not able to advance the Supreme Court nomination, then it means down the road that it is not likely to achieve its goals on trade, on tax reform, and the possible stimulus."

Thus, I think a big thing to watch this week is if the US Dollar Index can hold the all-important 100 level. The more that the focus is on Trump, the more I think that it likely doesn't hold. The US dollar moving lower would certainly help the GLD on its march higher.

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years.

The prior report had commercial producers and users in the 47th percentile and speculators in the 45th percentile. The latest reading has commercial producers and users in the 38th percentile and speculators in the 57th percentile. These are middle of the road readings so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive. However, history suggests that there's plenty of room for speculators to increase their exposure, which isn't a sufficient condition for higher gold prices but it is necessary.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, I see two out of three things I look for lining up. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. The only thing that isn't lined up is the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, which is not confirming the trend with it currently being below the price of 26 periods past. Essentially, the set-up doesn't interest me for a trade. We are currently in a range, so I need to see a clear break of the resistance at 120 before things start to get interesting.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 120

Major support - 116.61

Minor support - 118.21

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

Once again, we are narrowing in on that all-important inflection point of the 200-day moving average, which is at 120.16. The chart depicts the bulls in control with the current price being above 6 of 7 critical moving averages. The moving averages analysis is used as a check on my Ichimoku analysis because it provides further context and sometimes I find contradictions. The moving average analysis paints a slightly more bullish picture than the Ichimoku cloud analysis does. However, I simply need to see a break, open, and close above the 200-day moving average in order for me to become bullish.

5-day moving average support: 118.98

9-day moving average support: 118.98

13-day moving average support: 118.51

20-day moving average support: 117.29

50-day moving average support: 117.07

125-day moving average support: 116.21

200-day moving average resistance: 120.16

MACD & RSI Provided for Further Context

MACD: There is currently a bearish convergence, but both the base and the signal line are above zero. We tend to get these signals during pullbacks that occur in the midst of an uptrend.

RSI: Is currently at 61.28, which means that the current move is fairly overbought. However, overbought readings are seen during prolonged uptrends.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the technical setup looks fine. However, we are in a sideways range between 113 and 120 and the bullish trend isn't confirmed. I think speculators should wait on the sidelines for bullish confirmation. Rushing in at a critical inflection point in anticipation of a breakout is a game that cannot be won consistently in the world of commodities. Also, there's simply no point in rushing in to get 50 cents to a dollar better cost basis given the risk that accompanies it. I'm looking for both an open and a close above the 200-day moving average before I consider getting long.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. I write about various topics, but I have a particular passion for biotech equities and gold.

My latest activities: I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades & swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've only done three posts so far, but there's already been some big winners like Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB), which went for up over 60% the day after I mentioned it. I enjoy the community on Seeking Alpha and I'm excited to continue to help people build their brokerage accounts. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.