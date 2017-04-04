Citigroup: Q1 '17 Should Confirm Shift To Growth Status, BUY

The 1Q 17 results from Citigroup (NYSE:C) just might be the most interesting set of numbers out of the large U.S. banks if not all U.S. banks this results round. Noise, there will be. Serious investors will look through this and ask what the revenue growth looks like.

The noise for the quarter will mostly concern the sped-up exit from its mortgage services operations. The exit is scheduled for end 2018 after Citi completed a deal with New Residential Mortgage LLC and entered into a subservicing agreement with Cenlar FSB to sell its remaining mortgage servicing rights, leaving it free to concentrate on originations. 1Q'17 will see a pre-tax loss of about $400m on these deals. At the time of the deals (end January) Citi signaled cost savings will outweigh the small revenue impact from 2018. Since Citi generally comes in a tad over $5bn for quarterly pre-tax, this charge is material.

Where investor interest should focus is on revenue growth. Citi's sale of MSRs marks the closing stages of its vast restructuring efforts since the 2008 financial crisis. The downwards shifting business perimeter and growing capital base have been the primary moving parts over this period. Now, we are approaching a key departure from this interplay. Citi, we all know, has plenty of capital and one of the strongest buyback and overall capital return programs out there among large banks. The simple mechanics of book value per share and EPS growth through buybacks alone in combination with improving ROE are potent. But the top line is growing at Citi and this can be transformative. The management is emphasizing this too:

Source: Company data

This was good news at 4Q and continuation of the trend should take us away from the hamster wheel debate around restructuring (both business and capital). What if c. 6% EPS growth from buybacks is augmented by 6-8% profit growth (assuming costs and loan loss provisions remains constant in proportion to revenue)?

A key angle in all this will be the performance of the Emerging Markets divisions. I noticed that one highly regarded former China bear, Russell Clark of Horseman Capital, was recently quoted in the Financial Times, as follows:

"In the end it looks like China has managed to enact capacity cuts that have reduced the risk of a major financial crisis".

I disagree with this since it looks to me that any losses associated with capacity cuts in China remain unfinanced, while I am also unsure about the extent of capacity cuts. However, Russell Clark's change of view has to be taken seriously, and I am revisiting the China capacity situation. What this debate suggests however is that Citi's EM divisions will enjoy a greater probability of uninterrupted growth and the risk premium awarded the earnings from these divisions by the market should fall. So 1Q 17 numbers for Citi in Asia and LATAM may surprise to the upside.

Horseman Capital has enjoyed marked success with a generally bearish stance over the years and the view that consumers in developed markets might be impacted by higher commodity prices and interest rates is interesting. How might this impact Citi?

With employment and wage data continuing its grind upwards in the US, I am not concerned about credit quality near to medium term, and would see the 1Q 17 relationship between net interest margin and cost of risk as stable to improving, so more of the same with a little upside in the light blue line in the chart below.

Source: Company data

Time will tell, but the reflation narrative has held alongside its key component (healthier household income from labour market tightening) in the U.S. throughout the recovery from 2008 including periods of higher commodity prices.

On top of this, remember that Citi's EM operations are more profitable than its developed market operations with return on assets over ~1.6% in LATAM, over 1% in Asia vs. 0.7% in North America. So commodity strength alongside Chinese economic stability (if you care to take this as given) will benefit areas that give investors more bang for their buck on capital committed than DM.

Conclusion

I like Citi for its low PE and transition to a growth and risk matrix from a restructuring narrative. 2018 PE here is 9.4x, and by end 2018 I expect Citi to trade at its current 12x trailing EPS at least. However, the upside beyond this is considerable, since there is no reason for Citi to trade below its international peers, such as Bank of America, some 10-15% richer in PE terms, implying 14x should be possible). 1Q '17 could be important in confirming that Citi is moving to growth and richer multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.