Chesapeake's Next Major Divestment

Oswego well results have been stellar with high oil cuts and cheap well costs, offering Chesapeake either a strong future development opportunity or another cash infusion via divestment.

By testing out the Meramec on different parts of its Mid-Continent position it appears Chesapeake is trying to prove that the acreage is viable for widespread development.

After posting its disappointing Q4 results near the end of February it wasn't until the end of March that investors got another update on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). One key asset to watch going forward is its Mid-Continent position, as several big updates came to light that might not seem as important at first glance.

First, let's look at Chesapeake's updated rig count. Across six regions, three weighted towards dry gas and three oil/NGLs, Chesapeake is running 18 rigs and 11 frac crews. It definitely appears the firm is operating at the top end of its guidance when it comes to drilling & completion activity.

One reason Chesapeake is running at the upper end of its capex forecast is its need to retain leases. According to its annual report Chesapeake has 10,962,000 gross (6,257,000 net) acres in leaseholds and mineral fee acreage. Out of that, 4,478,000 gross (2,514,000 net) acres are in the undeveloped category that could expire at the end of the lease if no wells are drilled on that acreage.

In 2017, Chesapeake's leases on 1,126,000 gross (660,000 net) acres are expiring. Chesapeake will see a precipitous drop in its leasehold expirations over the next few years as that falls to 462,000 gross (192,000 net) acres in 2018 and 243,000 gross (157,000 net) acres in 2019.

Mid-Continent divestments coming up

With that in mind investors should note that Chesapeake Energy plans to divest part of its Mid-Continent position. Asset sales are how Chesapeake, a firm set to generate negative FCF until 2018, is going to keep paring down its liabilities. Those liabilities include VPPs, midstream commitments, preferred shares, and long term debt.

Chesapeake is running four rigs and two frac crews in the Mid-Continent. Management plans to reduce the company's position in the southern and eastern parts of the play through "multiple divestment packages." Below is a look at the map I will be using for reference.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Industry activity has found that Blaine, Kingfisher, and Canadian counties are the most prospective for the Meramec oil play. Chesapeake divested 42,000 net acres in the Anadarko Basin prospective for the Meramec (including acreage in those three counties) for $470 million gross back in May 2016. That was its best Meramec acreage.

Since then, Chesapeake has added 26,000 net acres to its Major County footprint. This is very similar to how the firm bought additional Haynesville acreage before divesting two parts of its position in the play. What makes this minor expansion noteworthy is look at where Chesapeake has been testing out other parts of the Meramec in the map up above.

Chesapeake has been appraising the Meramec shale in south central Canadian County and is current drilling along the Blaine & Major County border.

In Canadian County, which is far away from its other areas of operation in the region, there is a very good chance Chesapeake is trying to prove acreage in the region is viable for widespread Meramec development. Opportunities that a suitor would be willing to pay a decent price for. Management highlighted two Meramec wells, the Hunt 1H (1,050 BOE/d 30-day IP, 45% crude) and the Johnston 1H (1,360 BOE/d 30-day IP, 31% oil), during its update.

Up along the Blaine & Major County border, Chesapeake has two rigs that are targeting the Meramec and other horizons in the area. The Hoskins 1H (1,185 BOE/d 30-day IP, 60% crude), Schoeppel 1H (977 BOE/d 30-day, 50% oil), and Hoskins 2H (1,357 BOE/d peak daily rate, well was online for less than one month, 65% oil). Note the high oil cut and continuing drilling activity, making this a key divestment opportunity in the making.

Oswego update

Chesapeake Energy's two other rigs in the Mid-Continent region are targeting the Oswego play. Shortly after the Meramec entered the oil & gas arena the Osego and Oswego formations started receiving increasing amounts of attention. Wells targeting those plays, particularly in the Oswego for Chesapeake, were generating returns on par with other top tier plays like the Meramec or the Permian Basin.

Management expects a standard Oswego well costing $3.2 million with an EUR, estimated ultimate recovery, of 400,000 BOE (83% liquids, mostly crude) would generate an 80% rate of return in a flat $50 WTI, $3 Henry Hub world. It isn't explicitly stated, but these wells sport a lateral length around 5,000 feet based on Chesapeake's past guidance.

The strong return guidance stems from a low completed well cost relative to the high oil EUR. Below is a look at the Oswego wells Chesapeake is basing its forecast on.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

A common theme is a very high oil cut from wells completed in Kingfisher County where Chesapeake has two rigs developing the Oswego play. Management has indicated this is where Chesapeake sees the core of the Oswego, but it is quite possible the company wants to divestment this acreage and this is part of its marketing scheme.

Final thoughts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation hit 2017 running after hitting several snags at the end of 2016 in large part due to its hedging program. Part of the reason management is running the firm at full tilt is to retain acreage, but I would speculate another big part is to speed up the appraisal of key divestment prospects. Trying to sell acreage that may be prospective for some Meramec wells is far less appealing that having a slate of well results to showcase to potential suitors.

The Oswego may or may not be another divestment opportunity. It isn't located in the two Mid-Continent regions management noted Chesapeake Energy Corporation would be sold off in packages but the firm needs cash and a good enough price would be enticing.

Last time Chesapeake Energy Corporation said investors should expect a couple of asset sale packages to go through it ended up raising over $900 million in gross proceeds by shrinking its Haynesville position (which the firm retains a large presence in). Before those sales were reached Chesapeake Energy Corporation bulked up its Haynesville position in the middle of last year. Now a similar story appears to be playing out in the Mid-Continent region.

Any news of a sale would have a huge impact on Chesapeake Energy Corporation's stock price, making this a crucial development to keep in mind as CHK tries to reclaim $6/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.