McCormick & Co.: Wonderful Company, But Expensive Stock

When I began building my DGI portfolio, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) was one of the first companies that I bought. When I thought about the process of building wealth slowing and steadily over time with predictable earnings and reliably increasing income, I knew that MKC would perfectly fit the bill. To me, it's one of the safest investments in the market…or, at least, it was, before the market placed an irrationally high premium on shares. In this piece I'm going to discuss this premium valuation and whether or not the recent sell-off that MKC shares have experienced represent a buying opportunity.

Strong, Wide Moat

When I think about wide, powerful moats, I think about McCormick. When you browse the spice aisle at your local grocery store it's likely that the vast majority of what you see are McCormick & Co products. Quickly, off the top of your head, can you name another spice company? I can't. This industry dominance is the basic investment thesis that originally attracted me to MKC years ago.

This, and the fact that human beings have been involved in the spice trade for thousands of years. While I'm not a master historian on the subject, I'd assume that McCormick is the most powerful spice trader of all time. This is the type of company that I like to partner with as a shareholder.

Humans have to eat. What's more, humans have proven themselves to be a picky lot, especially once they have a bit of disposable income. Spices have always played a major role in the kitchens of wealthy households across the globe and I expect that the world's growing middle class will prove to be a growth vehicle for this company for years and years to come. Sure, there will be bumps along the way due to the ebbs and flows of economic growth, but I'm bullish on emerging markets, which bodes well for MKC. Also, it's my suspicion that once a household experiences the wonder of adding spices to their food, they'll do all that they can financially to avoid slipping back into the bland past from which they came. This is why MKC is considered a defensive staple; it's a leader in an industry that specializes in some of the stickiest products on the market today.

According to research published by Morningstar, MKC owns about 20% market share in the spices and seasonings space (and nearly half of North American sales) which makes them roughly 4x the size of their nearest competitor. The size and scale on MKC's business gives them a leg up against competition due to their pricing power. MKC's gross and net margins have remained steady over the past 5 years, hovering around 40% and 10%, respectively. While the company's revenues have been fairly flat over the previous 5 years, posting low single digit growth in all but one of them (in 2012, the company increased revenues an impressive 8.6%) operational cash flows and free cash flows have been increasing nicely each and every year. These cash flows allow MKC to beat its competitors in both R&D and marketing spend. Even though switching costs are relatively low in the food business, MKC's investments in its products over the years have given both retailers and consumers confidence in its offerings, allowing the company to grow its market share over the years. What's more, MKC has become a powerhouse in the private label space as well, giving it protection from competition on the low end. These private label sales are obviously lower margin for the company, though they bolster the top line while helping to augment retail relationships which can only help them maintain prime time shelf space for their branded goods.

MKC is not a perfect business in terms of being risk free - none are. The company faces foreign exchange risks as well as volatility in the raw materials it uses. However, it's difficult to avoid these things when you've grown your scale to the size that MKC has. I'll take the benefits of the large-scale manufacturing, packaging, and distribution networks that MKC has built any day over limiting FX exposure or unpredictable pricing on very large orders of pepper.

Actually, right now the biggest risk that I see for investors regarding McCormick isn't operational at all. It has to do with the premium valuation that the market has placed on this stable, yet relatively slow growth company.

Valuation:

Right now MKC is trading for 26.4x ttm earnings. Shares are trading for approximately 24x forward earnings estimates. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you will see that this premium is well above the company's long-term normal P/E ratio of 20x. It is more in-line with the company's 5 year normal P/E of 22.7x; though this premium has been inflated by the market's thirst for yields in a low interest rate environment. With rates rising, I think MKC's premium pricing will normalize, relying primarily on earnings related fundamentals rather than its reliable dividend yield. MKC is a wonderful, reliable company, though due to its growth prospects, I think a 20x multiple would be fair. Right now, MKC's 5 year EPS growth rate is 5.78%. This growth rate doesn't support a valuation in the 24x forward range (first instance, you could pay 25x right now for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and 20-30% growth), in my opinion, which is why I think the stock sold off a bit after recently reporting quarterly results.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Recent Quarter:

I don't think that the recent quarter was terrible by any means, though when a stock carries a valuation as high as MKC, increased volatility becomes more likely when results aren't fantastic. It's ironic, because I imagine that the majority of the people who've been buying MKC lately at these high prices are doing so as a part of a flight to safety, looking for reliable returns and low beta, though any trade becomes unstable when it's this crowded.

Q1 Highlights

Sales rose 1% y/y on the quarter (up 4% on a constant currency basis). Consumer sales increased 1% with a 1% FX impact while industrial sales increased 2% with a 4% FX impact.

Operational income was $134m, up from $129m during Q1 of 2016. EPS was $0.74, up from $0.73 a year ago. MKC has produced $44m FCF in Q1, which is down from $79m FCF in 2016's first quarter. This y/y drop in FCF was about the only negative growth that I noticed regarding the primary metrics that I check.

Gross margin improved to 39.6% from 39.3% in the first quarter a year ago; these results are in-line with long-term averages.

All in all, the quarter seemed fine. It wasn't great, but I don't expect fast growth out of MKC and if management is correct regarding the FX impact on sales, 4% is pretty good for this company.

MKC gave 2017 guidance in the quarterly report and estimated that the company would post 3-5% sales growth on the year. Management guided for 9-11% growth in operational income and EPS in the $3.98-$4.06 range. Using the $4.02 midpoint, this equates to about 9% EPS growth from 2016's $3.69 figure. If the company were to achieve these goals, I would be satisfied.

The Dividend

MKC currently yields 1.93%, which is a yield that is basically in-line with the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) yield of 1.91%. However, MKC offers better long-term dividend growth prospects than the SPY, in my opinion, which is what makes this company such an attractive investment for income oriented investors. MKC's 5 year DGR is 9%. The company's 10 year DGR is 9.1%. MKC's most recent dividend increase was 9.3% in November of last year. The company's dividend payout ratio on the $4.02 midpoint of guidance would be about 42.7%, meaning that management could comfortably reward investors with a mid-high single digit increase in 2017. I wouldn't be surprised to see another increase in the 9% area; this seems to be the sweet spot for this company (remember, 2017 EPS guidance is also ~9%). I think MKC's management wants to keep the payout ratio below the 50% threshold (looking at the F.A.S.T. graph below, you'll see that the payout ratio has been rising over the last decade or so, but remains safe). Therefore, I expect the dividend increases to be in-line with future earnings growth.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

While I'm on the topic of shareholder returns, I'll discuss the buyback. MKC isn't known for a massive share buyback plan, though it has reduced its outstanding share count by 4.6% over the last 5 years. I'm fine with this small buyback, especially with shares trading at premium levels. I wouldn't want to see management throwing money into what I view as a relatively bad deal. However, I'm also happy to see the share count falling over time. This trend is in my favor as a shareholder and it should help to boost EPS and dividend growth over time.

Don't Take My Word For It

Anytime that I call an equity overvalued, I like to provide other, likely more respected, opinions in order to potentially even out any bias I may have. Remember, I'm long MKC, so I'd like to think that I don't have any negative bias towards this stock other than the fact that I'd love to own more at lower prices than the stock is trading at today. Anyway, here's where Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ come in on McCormick.

Morningstar's fair value estimate of MKC is $93.00. S&P Capital IQ's fair value calculation is $90.10. M* rates MKC a 2-star "hold" due to its overvalued status, though S&P Cap. IQ is more bullish, rating the stock a 4-star "buy". It's worth noting that while S&P Cap. IQ has a low fair value calculation, its 12-month target price is much higher at $111.00 based upon a 27x P/E ratio (which the ratings company cites as being in-line with its 5 year average) on MKC's 2017 EPS estimate of $4.12. M* is not willing to accept this premium valuation as acceptable in terms of buying the stock, and neither am I.

When looking for analyst opinions on stocks, I like to stop by TipRanks and take a look at their blogger sentiment for a more Main Street oriented point of view. TipRanks doesn't provide a blogger price target, though it does track blogger sentiment. Right now there are 14 blogger opinions on the stock: 11 bullish, 3 bearish. I'm not surprised to see Main Street more attracted to the stock than the ratings companies due to the fact that many DIY investors that are following a company like MKC are likely doing so because of the income provided.

Conclusion

Like M*, I agree that MKC shares remain overvalued, even after last week's 4% sell-off. However, while I don't think the stock represents a bargain, I think the quality of the stock is so high that I am not willing to sell my shares. I'd love to have the opportunity to buy MKC stock in the 17-18x earnings range, though I highly doubt that will happen anytime soon. At the trough of the great recession, MKC traded at 14x and I don't foresee a massive bear market looming right now so I'll likely have to settle for a premium a bit higher in the case of MKC. I think a 20x multiple represents fair value in today's market, which would mean ~$80 on a forward basis. This price is 18% lower than today's share price in the $98 area. A sell-off of that magnitude seems a bit far fetched as well, though it's worth noting that other blue chip stocks in the food space, such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are currently down more than 20% from recent highs, so never say never. I imagine what I'll end up doing is simply sitting on my hands with regard to MKC. I don't plan on selling my shares anytime soon but I don't feel compelled to buy at today's prices either. I've heard chatter that others are moving into the name as the stock price falls and the dividend yield approaches 2%. From an income perspective, I think this is a fine move, but from a total returns perspective, I think investors should be wary of paying such a high premium for a low growth stock.

