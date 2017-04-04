Realty Income Is Fairly Valued

How expensive is Realty Income (NYSE:O) today? Many have argued that it is one of the most overvalued REITs in the market today and that it is posed for future underperformance.

It is trading at a premium to its peer group and about in-line with the broad REIT market. This clearly is not cheap, but the more difficult question to answer is if the valuation is fair considering the above average attributes of the REIT.

The direct peer group of Realty Income trades currently at a forward FFO multiple of 17.2 on average, while Realty Income at 19.99x according to NAREIT.

This is a quite significant difference, but on the other hand, the average FFO multiple of the broad REIT market is not much smaller than the one from Realty Income. Moreover, there exists many REITs in other real estate sectors trading at materially richer valuations than Realty Income despite lacking many of its qualities.

Don't get me wrong, I am not saying that Realty Income is cheap because other REITs trade at even higher multiples. But what I have difficulty understanding is why did Realty income become the target of so many bearish articles when it has one of the best track records of the whole REIT industry and isn't close to being the most expensive one?

Realty Income is part of the "more expensive" REIT group. But this is well deserved in my opinion because of the 3 following reasons:

1. Realty Income has one of the strongest track records of all REITs.

2. It has one of the safest and most predictable portfolios and uses less leverage than average.

3. It has a substantial WACC advantage.

1. Exceptional Track Record

The long-term track record is phenomenal and the management has proven to achieve above average results with great consistency. Since the 1994 NYSE listing, Realty Income shares have outperformed almost any benchmark while exhibiting lower volatility and paying higher dividends. Realty Income has since then compounded at an average rate of 17% per year and increased its dividend for 77 consecutive quarters by an average of 5% per year.

Throughout all business cycles, the FFO per share growth of Realty Income was significantly superior the average REIT:

The real estate investment strategy of Realty Income is safer than average and despite the lower risk profile, they have managed to outperform most other REITs. Clearly, this deserves an above average valuation in my view.

2. A Safe and Predictable Portfolio

Realty Income has built a very unique portfolio that could withstand any crisis. During recessions, people will still need to go to drug stores and will still have to go repair their cars. Consumers will be more likely to shop at a Dollar store than an organic supermarket and will still want to have a workout.

The strategy is developed to weather recessions and technological changes without major downside. Even during the last financial crisis and the great recession, the dividend was increased. It seems like nothing can stop them, not even the worst recession. The income is very predictable and comes from a widely-diversified portfolio of triple net properties with long term leases and good quality tenants that often operate in recession-resilient industries. Compare this to the average REIT which suffered tremendously during the financial crisis.

3. Strong WACC Advantage

Realty Income is able to keep on growing at a very consistent rate thanks to its great access to cheap equity and debt capital. Its cost of equity is below average as a result of its superior track record, defensive portfolio and low leverage. The result is that when it raises new equity, the REIT is able to earn good spreads when allocating the capital into new properties. While the average REIT has to target higher cap rate (and higher risk) properties to earn a spread over their cost of capital, Realty Income is able to pick up higher quality properties and still earn a positive spread.

So the benefits of this lower of capital are the following:

More growth per dollar invested.

No need to target higher risk properties to generate growth.

Reduce the investment volume needed to generate growth - higher spreads.

Final Thoughts

When a company manages to grow its earnings faster and does so with great consistency as well as lower risk, what does the market attribute to the firm? A higher valuation that reflects these superior attributes. This does not mean that the company is overvalued. Opposite of that, I would argue that this is justified and very reasonable, especially when the track record goes back over 20 years. The share price of Realty Income might have increased at an unsustainable growth rate in the recent years, but this does not make it overvalued. In my opinion, Realty Income used to be undervalued and is now fairly valued.

At today's price, the shares are yielding 4.2%. Add to that a long term growth rate of 5%, which is in-line with the past, and you earn a close to 10% return from a low risk investment. (Assuming that the multiple remains constant.)

