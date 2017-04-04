Seadrill Offers Another Delay, Another Warning: A Case Of Dejà Vu

Trading SDRL is extremely risky and may not be adapted to you. If you are not able to deal with this situation then please stay away.

Chapter 11 or out-of court agreement? We will have to wait another few months after the news today.

The Semi-Submersible West Eminence.

This article is an update of my preceding article on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) published on March 29, 2017.

Investment Thesis:

Seadrill has struggled with its large debts, and is working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

Today, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

Bingo! Another three months of uncertainties, speculations, assumptions and risky trading has been offered to some of us again. In my preceding article, I was indicating that the next news should be another few months delay and I was right and the company added only one month extra. I wrote:

Obviously, It is taking longer than previously expected, and perhaps the next news could be another extension of the West Eminence facility maturity date from April 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017? It will give enough time to find an agreement. At least, it seems logical to me, and I do not see the banks and lenders denying this necessary delay? ... In my opinion, SDRL is negotiating a small extension again for the West Eminence, in order to finalize an arrangement out of bankruptcy... My thinking is that if it was no deal in the making, SDRL would have declared bankruptcy two weeks ago and SDRL did not.

I will not enter the technical details again. Seeking Alpha published my article about the SDRL restructuring plan, yesterday.

I recommend reading the article to get familiarized with the situation before continuing with this new discussion. [Please click here]

The market has no memory.

I read the news and, as usual, I am totally amazed about how the market reacts? A tacit panic induced about the same news.

To tell you the truth, I am not surprised and pretty much knew what to do early this morning (morning in Sweden). Now, hard to find any "analysts" surprised about this delay. However, not one ventured any opinion recently on this subject. What I find interesting is what Anders Bergland said:

Seadrill's shares, which have plunged about 95 percent since the middle of 2014, will probably trade down on Tuesday, said Anders Bergland, an analyst at Clarksons Platou Securities AS. "We're not surprised that they're postponing again, and it just highlights how complicated these negotiations are," he said in a phone interview. "We're not convinced it won't end in chapter 11."

I tend to agree with Anders Bergland and the potential of an out-of-court agreement still a possible alternative. However, Chapter 11 or out-of-court deal, will not change much for shareholders. The debt is too large to avoid a significant dilution.

Sounds like a broken record, triggering the same "evergreen" market reaction.

SDRL 4Q'16 conference call transcript Seeking Alpha. [Click here]

M. Mark Morris, CFO, said it honestly in the conference call:

Regarding our restructuring, our objective is to find a solution that bridges us to a recovery in the sector, achieves a sustainable capital structure, and protects value for our stakeholders. We've been engaged in extensive discussions with our lenders and potential new investors, including Hemen, regarding the terms of a comprehensive restructuring. These discussions have also included the ad hoc committee of bondholders. While the ad hoc committee is not presently restricted, they have indicated a willingness to become restricted again in the future. We currently believe that material additional amendments to the terms of the proposed bank amendments will be necessary to raise the new capital. Feedback from stakeholders and potential new inventors also indicates that a comprehensive and consensual agreement will likely require conversion of our bonds to equity. Under such circumstances, the new capital raise and any resulting debt conversion would likely result in substantial dilution to our shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders.

Today, The company announced the following:

These extensions provide additional time for the Company to further advance the ongoing negotiations with its banks, potential new money investors, and the advisers to the ad hoc committee of bondholders regarding the terms of a comprehensive restructuring plan, which may include the infusion of new capital. While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the Company`s existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. We expect the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly.

Ok, wording is slightly different, a month ago, it was: "likely result in substantial dilution to our shareholders ", and today we have: "shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares." Which is worse? Sounds the same to me and the risk of bankruptcy or out-of-court is still the same.

The question is not to talk about the facts, it is what it is. It is more about understanding really how the market will interpret the facts and deal with it, accordingly. Not today only but the next few days, the next few months and the next few years.

Basically, SDRL dropped early March from $1.70~ to $1, in a few days. We are about to experience the same outcome, and I expect the stock to trade at or below $1 following the trend line. On the other hand, we will have three more months of trading.

Today's close will be a very important technical indication again, and at multiple technical levels.

The today's "close" will eventually reset the chart in technical analysis. As I said recently, SDRL could not cross the upper line resistance of the falling wedge due to a lack of volume, and now is testing the lower line at about $1 or slightly lower.

If a breakout occurs today with a high-volume, the stock will eventually trade lower with a downside confirmed. However, if the lower line "support" is still a support with a close between 0.95-1, the falling wedge is still valid and SDRL may eventually trade up to test again upper resistance.

Trading SDRL is extremely risky and may not be adapted to you. If you are not able to deal with this situation then please stay away.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on SDRL and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade and day-trade SDRL frequently. Disclosure above is not sufficient to explain my position.