Mobile TeleSystems Remains Good Dividend Play With Some Growth Potential

Macro political and economic factors in Russian and neighboring countries such as Ukraine and Belarus will remain important, and uncertain.

Dividend pay-out remains a very strong point on the back of reduced debt and increased cash flow.

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) produced fairly satisfactory results for Q4 2016 and announced cautious guidance for 2017. It remains a strong dividend play with some capital increase potential and limited downside by Russian company standards.

Its Russia business was good. However its overseas businesses, which used to be seen as promising diversification in Russia's sphere of influence, remain problematic. As with any Russia play, macro political factors will have an uncertain impact on the stock price.

Q4 Results.

MBT's revenues held up reasonably well in the period under review, as detailed below:

In Russia itself, the performance was more promising:

This is a very good growth curve for a reasonably mature business such as telecoms. However the total picture was impacted negatively by problems in some of the countries the company operates, in Russia's sphere of influence. Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia all had their own set of problems. This is somewhat ironic, as analysts had seen the company's diversification as a source of strength. Long-term perhaps it still is.

Its profitability was constant as well, as detailed below:

Profits were quite impressive taking into account retail price wars in Russia. OIBDA did drop 4.4% in Q4 though as the company spent more on its retail operations.

Dividend.

A major reason to hold MBT has always been its high and so far reliable semi-annual dividend pay-out.

This looks set to continue, as the company presentation slide below indicates:

Added to the dividend pay-out has been a company share buy-back policy. This is definitely favorable for share holders, and the stock price reacted accordingly. The exact value of the dividend pay-out for overseas shareholders will of course rely greatly on the future direction of the Russian ruble.

Much of the company's large capital investment program is behind it. This allows for more free cash flow for buybacks and dividends. The company's free cash flow and debt pay-out schedule should allow its dividends to continue at their high level. Much of the investment in LTE, in the 3G roll-out in the Ukraine, and the investments in fiber improvements have now been completed.

The company's debt position is comfortable as reflected in its Current Ratio and Quick Ratio. My recent article detailed this.

There had been doubts last year about the security of its dividend pay-outs following allegations of large-scale financial impropriety in Uzbekistan. These fears seem to have been allayed. The company has now withdrawn from the country.

Russia Outlook.

More than most countries, there is a great political risk potential in investing in Russian assets of any kind. The ruble is an unstable currency. Its value is based primarily on the oil price, whose future direction is anyone's guess. The recent rises in the Russian stock market have indeed been based upon the stronger ruble. This in turn was predicated on the increase in the oil price following the OPEC accord, and on Trump's election. This has led to better profitability of local currency assets and encouraged the inflow of money from overseas sources.

Western sanctions remain a problem, despite the Trump Administrations unexplained closeness to the Putin regime. Other problems are numerous. The population is ageing and falling. Expenditure in technology and innovation is low. The strong role of the State has led to many inefficiencies. Putin's cronies and apparatchiks are protected by the corrupt legal system.

There are some promising shoots of economic growth. Domestic demand has recovered somewhat. Real wages have shown slight growth. Inflation is coming down. The central bank in March cut the discount rate to a still high 9.75% while the Government is targeting 4% inflation. However liberal economic reforms, such as those proposed by Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister, are much needed but unlikely whilst Putin feels politically secure.

MBT Outlook.

The company forecast a range of -2% to +2% for both Group revenue and Group OIBDA in 2017.

MBT has launched "MTS Money Wallet", a mobile payment system, on which it has high hopes for the next few years.

It is working with European wireline firm MGTS to improve compatibility between mobile and fixed line Internet services. Partly this is a build-up the football World Cup to be held in Russia in 2018. It is testing some 5G networks with Nokia (NYSE:NOK). Much of Russia is still under 3G and the company is even still installing 3G networks in the Ukraine.

Both the above initiatives are sound, but their impact on earnings would only be seen in the long run.

After the results announcement, CEO Andrey Dubovskov pointed to some positive factors for the company. He had a target to increase market share from about one-third to one half within 3 years. He based this on the company's position in handset sales and mobile data. He reckoned profitability would improve because the market providers are tired of the fierce price-cutting. He did not really explain how this would actually happen though.

He cited the fact that Russians are traveling more leading to an increase in roaming revenues, something which are always highly profitable for telecoms companies. He was optimistic that the move to a more digital approach would enable the company to enjoy more profitable sectors such as cloud, data analytics and financial services.

Conclusion.

Telecoms is experiencing a secular decline in many markets. Because the Russian telecoms market is not very sophisticated, MBT may have the advantage of a few years of profitable growth before it reaches the maturity levels of the European market.

The year-to-date return for MBT has been 21%. The 1 year return has been a sparkling 48%. The chart is detailed below:

Such numbers though are always reliant upon what random starting date one chooses. A 5 year chart would show a steep loss for the long-term investor.

The company's essentials are sound. This is especially so when compared to the S & P BMI for Telecommunication Services.

Its PE ratio is 11.76 (S & P = 22.44).

Its Price to Forecasted Earnings is 10.76 (S & P = 15.42).

Its Price to Sales is 1.25 (S & P = 1.53).

Its Price to Cash Flow is 4.01 (S & P = 7.14).

Its dividend yield is 7.29 (S & P = 4.21).

The contrasts would be even more favorable if compared to the S & P 500 in general.

Short interest at 0.3% is negligible.

I recommended MBT as a Buy in an article in November last year following its Q3 results. This proved to be a good recommendation. The chart covering that period is shown below:

Its similarly solid results in Q4 and future prospects and secure dividend make it still a good Buy despite the ramp-up in the stock price.

