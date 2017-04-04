Gold - The Wait Is About To Be Over

The precious metals are about to break out of their resistances, even with the U.S. dollar firming in the recent sessions. For gold, I expect the 200-day SMA of $1261.40 to be taken out quickly, which would also push the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) above $120.

Source: MarketWatch

I like what is happening in the gold market. The precious metal is doing well to stay near its higher range and is repeatedly testing the 200-day SMA. This indicates that the market is preparing for an upmove in the commodity and greatly reduces the downside risks. The following daily gold futures price chart clearly tells that Aurum is maintaining its higher lows and that declines are being quickly bought by the investors. I believe that the precious metal will deliver now. And when it does that, it will attempt to tackle the medium-term downward resistance (the red trendline) placed in the $1280-$1300 range.

Source: TradingView

At the time of writing this article, gold is once again striving to break above the strong resistance zone of $1250-$1260. The importance of crossing this bears’ mansion cannot be stressed enough; the last time it broke below this zone, it attracted significant selling pressure that pummeled it down to $1130 odd levels. Crossing this zone now will make the bulls even more confident and force the short-sellers to exit their positions.

Source: TradingView

With the bullish momentum in lead, I believe that the underlying gold ETF, GLD will also cross its 200-day SMA at $120.15. I had expected GLD to cross the $120 barrier last week, and although it did touch $120.08, the minor pullback in the precious metal brought down the ETF as well. As the underlying strength remains strong – the current 14-day RSI value is 61.23 – we can reasonably expect levels of $122 in the next couple of weeks.

Source: TradingView

All of this positive action in the gold markets is even more encouraging if we bring the action in the U.S. dollar into perspective. In a recent article on silver (NYSEARCA: SLV), I had mentioned a possibility of the U.S. dollar index rising up to 101 in the near term. At that time, the index was trading close to 99 while it has touched a high of 100.69 now. So, even though the dollar is strengthening a bit, gold bulls are also not backing down. This could easily be because of the underlying demand for the precious metal.

Although I will wait for some more data, but I am of the opinion that the rapid appreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S. dollar will compel the world’s second biggest consumer of gold to massively increase its purchases.

But, all of this is just my interpretation of the price action in the gold market. What do you think? Do you think gold will extend its gains from the current levels? Or, do you believe that it is about to cave under the selling pressure? Do let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Again, I will make sure to update my readers of any event which could disturb this rally and bring losses to the investors. So, please stay connected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.