Recent Events Have Landed Nike's Stock Price In The Buy Zone

Using several valuation models, I find that Nike’s stock price is undervalued and provide my fair value estimate of $59.85.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

Nike’s stock price has fallen 16% since peaking in November 2015. The recent earnings report caused the share price to fall once again opening the possibility of a buying opportunity.

Nike (NKE) reported surprising FQ3 last Tuesday. EPS had rose 24% which surprised analysts estimates by 28%. Revenue was up 5%. However, the stock price fell 7% on the day due to its weak forecast for worldwide future orders. Analysts appeared to hold their ground and defended the stock. As I was taking a look at the stock price action chart, I saw three things. The first is how consistently NKE's stock price rises nearly every year. You will see that in my risk/reward charts near the end of this article. The second is that the company was trading as high as $67.00 in November 2015 but is now 16% below that high. Lastly, although the stock is trading up over 10% for the year it has been fairly volatile and appears to have had some difficultly of late trading above $60. The stock appears to be trading sideways which may present an opportunity to initiate a position. This analysis will assess the fair value estimate of NKE and where it is trading in relation to that estimate.

WHERE ARE WE AT?

What do some of the current valuation metrics tell us? NKE current price to earnings ratio is 24.6. YCharts indicates that NKE's 5-year price to earnings average is 25.6. Gurufocus.com calculates the company's median 10-year PE at 21.0. The industry median is currently 18.1x. These indicators suggest that NKE is currently overvalued compared to its historical norm and the industry in general.

The infographic below further shows that NKE's PEG ratio is 7.7x which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth. Its price to book ratio which is 7.3x is considered overvalued based on assets compared to the industry average of 4.0x. This continues to suggest that NKE is overvalued particularly when compared to its industry.

A look at other valuation ratios such as the P/FCF (35.02) and EV/EBIT (20.60) further reinforce that NKE is overvalued at these levels.

There are currently 18 buy ratings, 4 outperform ratings, 12 hold rating and 1 underperform rating and no sell ratings. The current consensus among 35 polled investment analysts is to buy NKE which has remained consistent for 8 months.

Based on where we are at now, it appears that NKE is overvalued but analysts still recommend that investors buy. What does the future hold that has analysts so optimistic. Let's take a look.

WHERE ARE WE GOING?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as NKE's earnings per share over the next few years.

Analysts are estimating that NKE will earn $2.41 in FY2017 which would represent an increase of 11.6% over FY2016. Analysts have an average EPS estimate of $2.56 in FY2018, $2.90 in FY2019 and $3.20 in FY2020. This represents declining growth of 6.2%, 13.3% and 10.3% respectively. NKE management stated that they continue to expect cumulative FX downside with the most significant impact being in FY2018. This may explain why analysts' growth estimates dropped in FY2018 and then rise again in the subsequent years. The 5-year average growth is estimated to be 12.4% which is slightly less than the company's last 5-year growth rate of 14.7%. The industry is expected to grow 13.6% over the next 5-years. This demonstrates that NKE is slightly below the estimated industry growth rate but remains competitive.

If analyst's estimates are accurate, then NKE is currently trading at 23.1x FY2017 earnings, 21.8x FY2018 earnings and 19.2x FY2019 earnings. I find that the 5-year PE presents a better picture of NKE's growth. Based on NKE 5-year PE of 25.6x, NKE is undervalued at current levels. Also, based on NKE's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $61.70 in FY2017, $65.54 in FY2018 and $74.24 in FY2019. This suggests that NKE's current stock price could be undervalued by 10.7% if the stock were to be trading around $61.70. This suggests that the market is providing a buying opportunity.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that NKE would be trading between $46.00 and $100.00 with a median price target of $61.00 which represents an 8.2% upside potential and possibly 77.4% upside potential if NKE should trade at the highest estimate. There is an 18.4% downside potential that needs to be considered which does not present the greatest risk/reward scenario.

IS NIKE TRADING AT FAIR VALUE?

I used a Reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects NKE's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $55.73, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 11.2%. This is slightly less than what analysts are estimating. An EPS growth rate of 11.2% would translate into an EPS of $2.40 in FY2017 which is a penny below analysts estimates. The market appears to valued NKE appropriately based on these estimates.

What is my fair estimate for NKE? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of NKE using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was the 5-year long term growth rate of 12.4%, a discount rate of 6.25% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting Net Income value of $3.76B. This provided a fair value estimate of $59.90. If I used the same values, but instead used a Free Cash Flow value of $1.95B, the fair value would be $32.25. I intend to use the Net Income value as NKE can be considered a high growth company.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 12.4%, and EPS estimate of $2.41 and a 20-year AA corporate bond rate of 3.4%. This provided a fair value estimate of $60.51.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on NKE's past 3-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 17.4x for the conservative case, 20.0x for the normal case and 21.0x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $34.3B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $49.01, $56.13 and $58.86 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of NKE based on the five sources discussed in this article.

Current Price DCF Graham Formula EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $55.73 $59.90 $60.51 $56.13 $61.70 $61.00 $59.85 $60.51

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $59.85 and the median fair value estimate is $60.51. Based on today's stock price, NKE is currently undervalued by 6.9% or 7.9%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (12.4%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of NKE based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

As you can see in the daily view chart, NKE is right in the buy price box. The gray box shows the median fair value as the upper buy limit. You will notice in both views that I have an orange line. This line appears to divide the stock price action of NKE particularly since about 2014. Prior to this date, NKE appeared to have difficulty punching through this resistance and now it appears as though it has become a support line. This fits well with how risk/reward charts are drawn since we would expect the fair value price to be near the risk/reward low. This is not to say that the stock won't fall through that orange line, but the closer to the orange line the stock price approaches, the better the value.

CONCLUSION

Based on this analysis, I consider NKE a buy with a small margin of safety. I usually prefer a larger margin of safety before initiating a position such as at least 10-15% and while a 25% margin safety is what I usually seek after. A 10-15% margin of safety would mean a stock price of $54.55-$52.17 while a 25% margin of safety would mean a stock price of $48.00. Although the forecast for NKE by management was weaker than expected, analysts remain bullish on the stock which might make this a perfect opportunity as well. Tell me what you believe: Is NKE a buy right now?

