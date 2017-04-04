Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Acorda Therapeutics' Bleak Future, Invitae's Roll Continues

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector are below as well as a Spotlight feature on Revance Therapeutics.

The biotech sector largely consolidated the 10% gains it saw in February during March, and it still appears likely we will need uptick in M&A to break through stubborn resistance levels.

The biotech sector had a solid first quarter but spent most of March consolidating the ~10% rise it saw in February. The largest biotech ETF on the market, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB), spent almost the entire month of March locked in a tight range of ~290 to ~300. It continues to trade just under long-term resistance levels which have in place since very late in 2015.

During March, the efforts to repeal & replace the Affordable Care Act failed. Hopefully, the administration will be more successful in its initiatives to enact tax & regulatory reforms. The markets have rallied on these hopes and will be vulnerable if they get bogged down. Biotech is off to a much better start in 2017 than how we opened 2017 to this point. However, I continue to believe we need an uptick in the M&A space to finally break through resistance levels and move higher. Hopefully, we will have April look like January, which saw several significant acquisitions to open the year.

Genetic testing firm, Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), announced a partnership with Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) Tuesday. This agreement will provide genetic testing for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, a rare inherited and life-threatening disorder that causes accumulation of misfolded proteins in cells due to a mutation in the TTR gene. This effort is aimed at encouraging early genetic testing to aid in the prompt diagnosis of the disease. This stock is up more than 50% since I recommended it in late December, but I still see this huge growth play as a long-term holding. This small-cap concern also saw its first analyst activity in 2017 yesterday as Benchmark raised its price target to $16 from $11 while maintaining its Buy rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is likely to be a big winner in trading today. After the bell Tuesday, the company released positive data from its Phase 3 trial of omadacycline for the treatment of patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia {CABP}. All primary and secondary endpoints were met. The company plans to file an NDA for omadacycline early in 2018 and looks on the way to succeed in a space that Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) had targeted with its primary drug candidate that unfortunately came up short. We profiled this name in a Spotlight feature in late January. It looks like it is heading to be a rare exemption to my "10 Year Rule", happily for its shareholders.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) continues to see the fallout from its big patent loss last Friday and was down another 12% in trading Tuesday. On March 31st, a U.S. District Court invalidated four of the company's five patents on the med for multiple sclerosis patients, dubbing them invalid on the grounds of obviousness. This means generic competition for the company's compound Ampyra could be hit in 2018. This drug accounts for almost all of Acorda's sales and should total $535 million to $545 million this year after tallying just under $500 million in revenues in 2016. The company plans to appeal, but a major restructuring in the company, involving layoffs, is likely.

Not surprisingly, given the recent news on Acorda (see above), analysts are jumping ship on the name. Raymond James and Leerink Swann reiterated Hold ratings on the name last Friday after the ruling. Yesterday, Janney Montgomery and J.P. Morgan downgraded Acorda to Hold as well.

Not surprisingly, given the Phase 3 results disclosed by Paratek late yesterday afternoon (see above), the company is winning plaudits from analysts. Both Cantor Fitzgerald and Wedbush reiterated their Buy ratings yesterday with $32 and $30 price targets, respectively. I would expect additional actions from other analyst firms by the end of the week given impact of results.

Last week, Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application {BLA} seeking approval of lead CAR-T candidate axicabtagene ciloleucel (KTE-C19) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma {NHL}. The company plans to put in a marketing application for Europe in the near future as well. This week, the analyst plaudits are rolling in. Four analyst firms, including Canaccord Genuity, reissued Buy ratings yesterday. Price targets proffered are in a tight range of $90 to $100 a share. Until recently, it seems Kite was a "battleground" stock among analysts. Five analyst firms either downgraded or reissued Hold ratings on Kite in March. It seems analysts are having a change of heart on this name based on this filing.

In today's Spotlight feature, we look at Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) on behalf of a real-time Seeking Alpha follower. Is this small-cap concern worth our reverence or will we skip church on this one? Let's find out below.

Company Overview:

Revance Therapeutics is a developmental stage biotechnology company located just outside the biotechnology hub of San Francisco. The firm is focused on the development and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company came public early 2014 and could be looked at as somewhat of a "Busted IPO". The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $600 million and is priced just above $20 a share.

What is remarkable, given the market size of this company, is how little interest it seems to generate. The last focused article on this concern here on Seeking Alpha was back in November of 2015.

Pipeline:

The company's initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA. This is a form of highly purified botulinum toxin for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. Basically, the company seems to want to play in the botox market, which is a significant market. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) gets almost $750 million a quarter in sales from that business, which is still growing in the low teens revenue-wise, annually. The neurotoxin market is just under $4 billion, which should grow to $6 billion to $7 billion over the next half decade.

RT002:

This is Revance's injectable version of daxibotulinumtoxinA; RT001 is the topical version of daxibotulinumtoxinA. Four weeks ago, the company met its enrollment target for a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines in adults. Top-line data should be released near the end of 2017. All results, including safety and around the primary endpoint should be out before the end of 2017. The company has stated RT002 had a median duration of six months compared to three-to-four months for commercially available neurotoxins. Phase 2 trial "BELMONT" showed longer duration than Allergan's Botox.

Revance believes this RT002 indication could be potentially worth $1 billion annually with other indications being tested in trials another $1 billion. Currently, RT002 is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis as well. Phase 2 top-line results for cervical dystonia should be out by the end of this quarter, and those for plantar fasciitis near the end of the year. RT001 is in much earlier stage of development after a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of "crow's feet" failed to meet its efficacy endpoints in the second quarter of 2015.

If trials go well, the company expects to file for approval in 2019 and be on the market in 2020 for its primary indication. Revance plans to keep rights to the compound in the United States and possibly partner outside of North America.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2016 with just over $185 million in net cash and marketable securities. Management has guided this should get it through the fourth quarter of 2018 with its current trial schedule. My guess is that Revance will raise additional funding when it releases complete Phase 3 results from that key study late in 2018.

Much like on Seeking Alpha, Revance gets sparse analyst coverage. I could find only three analyst firms that have covered it over the past year despite a market cap north of $500 million. Analyst commentary on the shares had been dormant since June when Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating and $28 price target early in March.

Outlook:

Revance is an interesting space, but not one I have done well in during the past with the exception of a 10-fold gain in ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ), which, ironically, was bought out recently by Allergan for $56 a share, and also when I purchased, it was a "busted IPO". The company might deserve a place on a long-term "watch list" to see how Phase 3 trials go for RT002. However, it is years away from commercialization and will have to come back to the till way before it launches that compound, if approved.

