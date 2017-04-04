Impressive Early Data At Advaxis - But Should One Invest Yet?

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies that capitalize on the ability of the immune system to recognize and attack bacterial infections. ADXS alters a live strain of Listeria monocytogenes (LM) bacteria to stimulate cancer-fighting T cells directed against a cancer antigen(s) and reduce tumor microenvironment protection from immunologic attack. In clinical trials, ADXS Lm immunotherapies have been well tolerated and have demonstrated anti-tumor activities including prolonged survival, stable disease, and in some cases complete or partial remission. Strong Bio acknowledges that the indications for its therapies are quite expansive, and ADXS should not be seen as having a shallow pipeline by any means!

ADXS has three immunotherapy candidates in development under the Lm platform:

Axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) in HPV-associated cancers

ADXS-PSA in prostate cancer

ADXS-HER2 in HER-2 expressing solid tumors such as osteosarcoma, breast cancer, and gastric cancer

ADXS-NEO in multiple cancer types using personalized neoantigens (Amgen collaboration)

ADXS lead Lm immunotherapy, AXAL, is in clinical trials for three indications: invasive cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, and anal cancer. FDA has granted AXAL orphan drug designation in each indication as well as a special protocol assessment for phase 3 cervical cancer trials including fast track designation. AXAL is currently being evaluated in eight trials for HPV-associated cancers and has shown promising anti-tumor activity and acceptable tolerability in multiple trials. HPV (human papilloma virus) infection is present in the majority of cervical cancer. There are over a half of a million new cases of cervical cancer reported worldwide each year, with an estimated 266,000 deaths.

AXAL is a live attenuated (modified to be harmless) Lm bioengineered to secrete an HPV-16 E7 protein fused with a truncated fragment. A nice video of the mechanism of action for AXAL is linked here, and is worth a view. Briefly, recombinant tLLO-HPV plasmids are loaded into Lm bacteria and injected into patients with HPV-positive tumors. Antigen presenting T cells take up these bacteria (which often uniquely escape degradation) and secrete HPV vector product inside the antigen presenting cell. The antigen presenting cell then loads the HPV antigen product from the "infection" into major histocompatibility complexes for T cell immune response programming. tLLO expression has also been shown to reduce the immunosuppressive effect of regulatory T cells that sometimes inhibit anti-cancer responses of T cells.

Phase 2 results described by the company include demonstrating promising activity (12-month overall survival rate of 32%) and acceptable tolerability in AXAL trial of Indian patients with persistent or recurrent metastatic cervical carcinoma. ADXS is collaborating with GOG Foundation in a phase 2 study, with data from stage 1 showing a 38.5% 12-month overall survival rate in 26 patients. Interestingly, stage 2, which allowed for increased dosing, demonstrated a 67% six-month overall survival rate in 12 patients who received 3 or more AXAL doses (12-month data had not yet matured). Side effects include flu-like symptoms, commonly associated with immune system response. Other higher dosing phase 2 trials are ongoing.

Strong Bio always takes greater interest when lead candidates are in late phase 3 trials with positive interim data because data can differ from phase 2 trials due to greater stringency of pivotal measures via the FDA historical process. The company's slide presentations for cervical cancer trials indicate enrollment of 450 patients from 3Q 2016 through 2Q 2018. Final data readout on primary endpoint of disease free survival and secondary endpoint of overall survival is expected in 3Q 2019. This study is promising, however, still a little early for a cautious investor due to biotechnology investment risks. Before passing on reading the rest of the article, be sure to pay attention to an exciting new Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) collaboration using Lm to present personalized cancer epitopes to the immune system below (ADXS-NEO). This is good news for both companies.

Additional AXAL HPV-positive head and neck cancer phase 2 trials are being conducted now, including an impressive "window of opportunity" study at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. This study will allow for newly diagnosed HPV-positive head and neck cancers during a window of time between diagnosis and receiving any treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, to receive AXAL therapy. Several of 8 patients treated showed an increase in T cell response, epitope spreading, and increased immune activation. It has been demonstrated that chemotherapy and radiation can lead to long lasting cancer mutations that make them up to 30-fold more malignant. For that reason Strong Bio supports the new trend of starting with cell therapies as a first line of treatment. Strong Bio also regards these studies with a higher than usual probability of generating some form of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, sometimes seen to positively exert an impact on stock prices.

AXAL has demonstrated impressive phase 1,2 results in anal cancer. ADXS collaboration with Brown University Oncology preliminary data show clinical complete response and no recurrence in all 10 patients who completed the AXAL-containing treatment regimen. Strong Bio regards this as strong positive, a curative indication for the therapy. A phase 2 clinical study of AXAL in metastatic anal cancer, called the FAWCETT (in honor of Farrah Fawcett who passed away from this HPV-associated cancer), initiated dosing in June 2016. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of AXAL as a monotherapy in patients with HPV-associated metastatic anal cancer, who have received one prior treatment regimen for advanced disease. Anal cancer is fairly rare, its market is expected to have a rapid rise in the U.S., with the risk of developing it during a lifetime as 1 in 500. Approximately 7300 new cases were diagnosed in 2014, and about 1000 people died of the disease in 2014.

The second product in the pipeline, ADXS-PSA, targets prostate-specific antigen for prostate cancer treatment as a monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Its phase 1,2 clinical study examines 51 patients as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck's PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Dosage response curves are being generated and will continue mid-year. Primary objective is to evaluate safety and tolerability, with secondary objective evaluating anti-tumor activity and progression-free survival.

ADXS is also developing ADXS-HER2 to target epidermal growth factor 2 receptor-expressing breast, gastric, esophageal, and bone cancers. ADXS-HER2 received orphan drug designation from FDA and EMA for treatment of osteosarcoma, and was fast-tracked by FDA for newly diagnosed, nonmetastatic, surgically-resectable osteosarcoma. Dosage response phase 1b clinical studies are being conducted for HER2+ metastatic solid tumors, but data from the studies will be necessary to determine the future of this early program.

ADXS-NEO is an exciting new approach to cancer therapy. Partnering with AMGN, FDA accepted an Investigational New Drug application for ADXS-NEO on March 6, 2017, enabling initiation of clinical trials later this year. ADXS-NEO uses Advaxis' Lm-based antigen delivery technology to target multiple patient-specific neoantigens in each individual patient's tumor that are not present in normal cells. By presenting immune system dendritic cells with a large payload of cancer neoantigens encoded on bacterial plasmids injected and expressed in the patient, T cells can be programmed to hunt down cancer cells bearing these proteins. Moreover, the company states that a single manufacturing run can provide a patient enough treatment material for a year of therapy. Strong Bio regards this approach as a 10 out of 10 on the "hot future technology" index, earning ADXS a spot on the watch list over a scrutinous tipping point. With top caliber journal publications and commercial partners, ADXS is holding a high market cap for a good reason.

ADXS currently has a 330-million dollar market cap, exceeding the Feuerstein-Ratain threshold of $300 million, a biotechnology market cap metric that predicts success, and is trading at 8.23 dollars per share. 5 analysts have a bullish target of 21.20 dollars per share. The company had about 137 million in cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2017, enough to fund the company through mid-2019 10Q. Because biotechnology companies tend to dilute late into phase 3, and the lead candidate readout is in 3Q 2019, it might normally be wise to wait to take a position in ADXS after a dilution-related pullback if one wants to survive the current state of biotechnology investments. However, ADXS has made progress with EMA in Europe, including advanced therapy medicinal product certificate of its lead candidate, and could potentially bring revenues sooner in Europe than in the U.S.

Stock recently showed strength after announcement of partnering with Amgen for phase 1 anti-cancer immunotherapy for multiple tumor types. The antigen delivery technology is called personalized neoepitope immunotherapy, ADXS-NEO, a Listeria monocytogenes -based approach targeting multiple patient-specific neoantigens in a specific individual patient's tumor that are absent in normal cells. In a strategic partnership with Sellas Life Sciences Group, ADXS will do preclinical and IND-enabling work, while Sellas will take over the clinical trial and future commercialization work. ADXS will be entitled to milestone payments from Sellas for up to $358 million plus a royalty.

As with all biotechnology stocks please do your own due diligence and understand that there are many risks with investment in biotechnology. Strong Bio regards cell immunotherapy as a very risky area of biotechnology. This company could fail FDA approval etc., run out of money, dilute, undergo hostile takeover, etc., resulting in failed investment.

