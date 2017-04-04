Portfolio Of A Millennial: March Update

I sold shares in two companies to take advantage of some cheap REIT valuations.

Dividends paid were six times the amount earned in 2016.

Source: High Plains Investor

My dividend-based portfolio, now 17 months old, decided to chill out in March after a particularly strong run since November.

In this update I will outline the goals of the portfolio, monthly and overall performance, dividends received, acquisitions & dispositions and some stocks I'm currently researching.

Portfolio Goals

For those who didn't read my introductory piece, the first group of stocks were purchased in the winter of 2015.

I used inherited funds upon my father's passing to buy an equal allocation of shares in 10 US companies, one in each sector.

The goals then (as now) were to find large companies with growing earnings, stable cash flows, consistent dividends and low debt at a reasonable valuation.

These were the initial positions:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Telus (NYSE:TU)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

As of April 2017, my holdings have expanded to a current total of 20: 13 companies and seven REITs.

Monthly Performance

After a more than satisfactory 7% runup in February, Mr. Market decided to take some of that back last month.

My collection of stocks lost 1.15% in value while the REITs receded by 1.52%. Overall, the portfolio dropped 2.67%.

Most of my holdings were negative over the month with the worst performers being Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Each of those firms faded by 7%.

There was some growth too. The surging data storage manufacturer Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) rose by 7% over the four weeks.

Overall Performance

The slightly negative performance in March does not trouble me for two main reasons: this is a long process, and the overall capital return has been strong.

Combined, my stocks and REITs have returned 15.2% excluding dividends since I started with a handful of names back in October 2015.

The core holdings have done particularly well with an increase of 25.3% to the end of March. My REITs have generally been negative over the last couple of quar but advanced to almost breakeven last month.

The strongest performers for me have been Western Digital, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) with total returns of +75%, +54% and +38% respectively.

Simon Property Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) have been my weaklings with returns of -10% and -9% respectively.

Dividends

In each month of the first quarter, dividends received have dwarfed those of a year ago. That's primarily because I owned so few shares when I started.

In March 2016, I received the handsome sum of $11.65 from Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Norfolk Southern and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

A year later, that figure improved six fold to a final sum of $70.76. AMGN, ADM and NSC increased their dividends since the last payment hence the green background in the chart.

Acquisitions & Dispositions

These sections have been merged together as I moved capital from one pair of companies to another.

Last month, I sold all of my shares in Johnson & Johnson and Magna International. The funds from those sales were then invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI).

I'll explain why.

Firstly, CLDT and OHI have dropped in price since I first purchased shares in them. I was able to add to my position in Chatham at a price point of $18.84 compared to the initial purchase at $22.62. As for OHI, I averaged down from $34.72 to $31.00.

Bear in mind that dividends and long term income play a major part in my decision-making process. That's why I added to those positions. So why did I sell the others?

Johnson & Johnson is a special company that I have tremendous admiration for in an investment sense. Unfortunately, I only owned four shares in the enterprise.

With such a small holding, dividends were paltry and the position couldn't be increased so close to the all-time high. The decision was eased by the fact that I bought into JNJ at $101.03 and sold at $125.72.

As for Magna, I just felt that funds could be better allocated elsewhere. I got into the Canadian auto parts maker at the rich price of $53.07 and my position was perennially in the red. I still like the company but decided to cut and run on this occasion.

What I'm Looking At

Last month, data REITs Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) were firmly on my radar. That's still the case and I'm happy to wait for a better pricing point to initiate a position in either of them.

Companies on my long-term watchlist include Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), Starbucks (NYSE:SBX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Realty Income (NYSE:O).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, ADM, T, GLW, DOW, NSC, PKG, PEG, RHI, TU, TRV, WFC, WDC, OHI, IRT, CLDT, DEA, STAG, HASI, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.