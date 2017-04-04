An European Banking Insight

The article explains the insight, as well as other secondary factors.

The insight is that when banks raise equity, this can be a factor in pushing interest rates higher.

This is an interesting insight regarding banking in general, but more at work in Europe right now.

In my ongoing research, I sometimes come across interesting insights I didn't contemplate before. This is one of those times, and I am compelled to write about this one. The overall gist of this one is as follows:

As European banks raise equity, this can lead to higher interest rates in Europe. By "higher interest rates" I mean higher rates for mid- to long-term government bonds.

Of course, many other factors influence mid- to long-term government yields. For instance, the ECB buying government bonds with freshly-minted money certainty is a powerful factor - the most powerful factor - in driving yields lower.

But I find it interesting that we can establish a logic where banks issuing equity would actually be a strong incentive for market yields to go up. Let me explain this insight:

When banks issue new equity, they reinforce their regulatory capital base ratios, namely their (CET1) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratios. These ratios are, broadly speaking, the result of dividing common equity (and equivalents) by risk-weighted assets.

Risk-weighted assets are, themselves, the result of a calculation. Into this calculation, different assets have different weights. The "weight" of something like government bonds can be zero, so they weight nothing. On the other hand, the weight of loans is higher and varies with risk. For instance, a 1st lien residential mortgage carries a 50% risk weighting, whereas corporate or retail loans will carry a 100% risk weighting.

What this means, is that government bonds will consume less equity than mortgages, which will consume less equity than corporate loans, and so on. This is well known.

Now, in a tough environment where banks just had significant losses, leading to lower equity, banks suddenly found themselves short of capital (equity).

There were broadly two ways to combat the impact from these losses on its regulatory capital ratios. They could issue equity (in a very unforgiving market) or they could change their risk mix towards assets with lower risk weights. That is, they could change their risk mix towards assets like government bonds …

Hence, low equity led to the need to have balance sheets filled with government debt.

Hence - and this is the insight - as the banks get more equity through equity raises, they can switch towards higher risk assets like lending more to corporations and individuals, namely for housing mortgages. They also need to hold fewer government bonds. They can sell those, which pressures prices downward, which raises yields. That's the insight.

Conclusion

To make it short: as European banks raise equity they can sell government bonds. This selling pushes towards higher yields on government debt. European banks, of course, are raising lots of equity, including Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), which is going through an $8.5 billion equity raise and UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) which just raised €12.97 billion.

As a secondary effect, the ability of banks to hold less government debt and more "risk loans" such as mortgage loans and corporate debt also enables faster credit growth. Faster credit growth enables faster economic growth, which also pushes inflation and yields higher.

All of this is happening in the context of 0% interest rates driven by the ECB, which also makes loans very cheap (namely, mortgage loans). It's thus not a coincidence that Europe seems to be enjoying a renewed residential real estate bubble. I've already written about this where it concerns Portugal, but the same can be observed in Europe as a whole:

Source: TradingEconomics.com; Euro Area; Housing Price Index

