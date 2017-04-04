GE Forecasts: Who Cares If Jeff Immelt Stays Or Goes?

I have previously discussed the fortunes of General Electric (NYSE:GE), its trailing financials and the possible departure of its boss, Jeff Immelt, so I will not be drawn in any such discussion here, but I'll start flagging a story I wrote about a year ago, headed: "General Electric Investors Seek Value, But Won't Get Any At $31 A Share".

Is $29.8, where its shares currently trade, any better?

Bumps

There have been ups and downs on the way for GE and its equity value over the past 12 months or so. Its stock, you might well be inclined to argue, remains expensive based on most trading metrics, but it is undeniable that its implied equity premium depends on whether you believe certain figures can actually be met.

Another serious matter is the appetite that opportunistic traders will show in the next few weeks and months after a stint during which, barring few exceptions, its trading volumes have been below the three-month average of 30.2 million, as the table below indicates.

Bulls vs. Bears

Before discussing some of its projected numbers, it is worth noting that the spread between its stock price and consensus estimates from analysts -- there have been downgrades since the turn of the year -- has widened to the point where some speculators are salivating at the prospects of placing an obvious trade, I gather.

The spread between the stock price and the highest price target from the sell-side implies upside of 27% from current levels; against consensus estimates, as the chart below shows, it points to possible pre-tax gains in the region of 12%, and all this comes as downside could be contained, at least based on the spread between its stock price and the lowest price target, which yields only about 10% downside -- or three years of dividends, assuming little growth in the payout.

What is there not to like, really?

Projections

GE has changed a lot in recent years, shedding assets it didn't need while trying to add heft in less cyclical, more defensive and profitable sectors.

Based on consensus estimates, its industrial portfolio of assets is projected to grow revenues at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%, but what could be truly amazing with the GE story is that earnings are expected to expand at much faster clip - in fact, its projected 2017-2019 CAGR for earnings per share is 17%. (Source: 4-traders.com)

Looking ahead to the next few quarters, if anybody were attracted to the idea of joining the GE family, this could arguably be a great moment to do so because it is very likely that future estimates will become harder to beat, given the expected level of revenues, operating income and net earnings, among other things.

The last time it achieved higher revenues than the amount it is expected to report in the fourth quarter this year was the fourth quarter of 2014, when sales came in at $42bn, but back then GE was a very different beast.

(As a reference, its best trailing quarters in recent years showed it managed to hit just about $34bn in sales.)

Macro

When I investigated whether there was any chance that its valuation could have risen to $60 a share within a year, I had to find the right balance between its prospects of growth and profitability, but I didn't overlook its growth potential in a world where uncertainty reigns and, quite frankly, risk-on and risk-off trades change the complexity of any investment case almost weekly, in my view.

The shape and behavior of the yield curve in the US continue to send mixed signals, but even if the cycle turns south - my models assume technical recession in the US around Q318 - GE could be an outperformer in your portfolio, if the entry price is right.

Its stock, despite all the noise and bearish comments in the marketplace in recent years, has soared from $8 a share since the bull market started in March 2009 and has delivered awesome returns over the period.

So what?

Of course, some investors might have been unlucky with the timing of their GE investment, but then the payout nowadays looks solid and a 3% annual yield could prevent capital erosion from these levels.

That said, I won't buy into the GE story, mainly because I'd rather stick with a different risk/reward profile in the equity universe, and I do not think currency arbitrage -- I finance my stock/bond purchases in British pounds -- offers enough upside given where the US dollar currently trades against other major currencies.

