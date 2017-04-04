Aphria: A Well Oiled Machine

As discussed in our previous article, we believe that Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) should be part of the portfolio of all those who are bullish on the marijuana industry. This company is driven by their ability to have the lowest production costs in the market at $1.31 per gram. Management has recently announced that the company expects to lower its cash production costs. Once Aphria completes part III of their 200,000 square feet expansion (2018) they expect for the cost to drop to $1.00 per gram followed by a drop to $0.80 upon completion of part IV (2019). Reports suggest that part IV of the expansion will include extensive automation additions, including sophisticated environmental systems, robotic planting machines, and camera-based sorting.

The increased automation and other economies of scale will help Aphria extend its production costs lead over the rest of the industry. Aphria was the first licensed producer to implement energy efficient greenhouses for cannabis cultivation. This, paired with many other cost-cutting initiatives have allowed the company to be one of the most efficient organizations in the market. We believe that future events will allow this to become a sustainable competitive advantage for the company. First, starting in 2018 pharmacies across Canada will be allowed to fulfill medical cannabis prescriptions in their stores. Secondly, legal retail sales of recreational cannabis will begin in early 2019, with a roll out on a province-by-province basis. Logically, this provides a great growth opportunity for licensed producers in Canada, but we believe that this will translate to great opportunities in wholesale supply of dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and related products. In this type of business model, we believe there will be a limited number of pharmacy chains and retail clients that will sign large volume contracts and have a lot of bargaining power. This will result in current Canadian LPs competing on price and distribution networks. Currently, there are a few companies with large production capacity, low production costs, and a proven ability to produce reliably at a large scale. Aphria holds a significant advantage in this field as they have proven to consistently supply a broad variety of cannabis strains in an efficient manner.

Recreational Cannabis Legalization

Bill Blair, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Rayboyld have begun a set of cross-country meetings with public and private stakeholder to discuss the legalization of marijuana. Bill Blair extensively reiterated that the government's intent is to introduce a bill that will legalize recreational marijuana this spring. Although government officials have stated their intentions of enacting the bill in late 2017, analysts believe that retail sales will not begin until early 2019. Currently we advise to pay close attention to whether the government will allow LPs to distribute directly via mail order or if regulated third-party retailers will be required. If direct sale to consumer is approved, the market for large cannabis producers may increase upwards of 40% and we expect this new opportunity to be reflected in stock prices upon announcement.

Our Takeaway

Currently, the stock is priced at $6.35 and we believe that this is an attractive entry point considering the upcoming legal and operational resolutions coming in the next few months. As the industry becomes heavily dominated by wholesale, the provider with the lowest prices is likely to dominate the market. Currently, we see Aphria as a prime candidate to remain a market leader in efficiency throughout the industry, and continue making great returns for its shareholders.

