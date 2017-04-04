In the event we and the other bulls end up being wrong, we also present a cost-effective hedge.

Judging by recent dark pool data, institutions are bullish on U.S. Steel too, as is our website, which estimates a potential return of 23% for the stock over 6 months.

With shares of U.S. Steel up 80% over the last six months, and in the wake of last week's upgrade by Jefferies, some observers have urged caution for retail investors.

An Awesome Run

After Jefferies upgraded U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) last week, Gregory Krupinsky, CPA, tweeted a pithy warning to shareholders:

It has indeed been quite a run for U.S. Steel shareholders; over the last six months in particular, they're up nearly 80%.

But Is It A Steel Trap?

Krupinsky wasn't alone in urging caution for U.S. Steel longs, or those considering going long, judging by the message traffic on StockTwits' board for U.S. Steel, where others wondered if the recent price action was a trap for bullish retail investors. Dark pool data suggests institutional investors have been bullish on X recently too. We used Squeeze Metrics to see how institutions have been trading U.S. Steel in those private exchanges where they go to avoid the front runners on public markets. Before we show that chart, two points to keep in mind:

Dark pool data isn't always a reliable indication of future price movements, but longer trends in the data can be instructive. We elaborated on this in this article published on Monday.

With that in mind, here's a chart of the most recent 10-days dark pool trading in U.S. Steel:

If you read yesterday's article about dark pool trading, you know that the DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, refers to the percentage of dark pool trades that were buys (there often isn't an even number of buys and sells in dark pools, because some sales are aggregated by liquidity providers and routed to public markets). We've highlighted Monday's trading in the chart above, so you can see in the data box in the top left of the chart that the DPI then was 65%. In fact, the DPI was in bullish territory (>50%) on each of the last 10 trading days.

Similarly, our Portfolio Armor website was bullish on U.S. Steel, estimating a potential return for it of 23% over the next six months (for an explanation of how our site comes up with these estimates, see the section titled, "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" here). But given U.S. Steel's run-up so far, and the possibility that the voices of caution might be right, we'll present a way for longs to hedge their bets below.

Hedging Your Bet On U.S. Steel

Despite its recent price action, U.S. Steel was quite expensive to hedge with optimal puts on Monday. But it was possible to hedge it inexpensively with an optimal collar. Here's an example we pulled up with the Portfolio Armor iOS app, for an investor unwilling to tolerate a drawdown of more than 18% over the next several months. You can find an optimal collar without the app too, using the process laid out here.

Although we mentioned above that our site estimated a potential return of 23% for X over the next several months, we used a slightly lower cap here to eliminate the positive hedging cost.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of X against a greater-than-18% drop by late October, without capping your possible upside at less than 21% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $2,610, or 7.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $2,780, or 8.21% (again, calculated conservatively, this time using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $170, or 0.5% of position value, if you opened this hedge at the worst end of the spread on both legs. And you would have collected more than $170 if you placed the trades within the bid-ask spread.

