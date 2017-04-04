Diamondback Energy Strikes Oil Again And Again

Industry Tailwinds

Oil and gas companies are experiencing a lighter regulatory hand - and thus lower costs - from the new administration. From the prior administration, oil producers received permission to export oil; a development that helps stabilize price.

In addition, the shale companies cut costs ferociously in the last two years as prices dropped. So rather than OPEC bankrupting the majority of US shale companies with low prices, shaky ones were culled and in some cases recapitalized, while strong companies cut costs and found greater efficiencies, including use of longer laterals and more frac sand.

The graph below shows the large growth in net share issuance during 2016 contributing to cash sources for onshore US producers.

In the last ten months, the US rig count has more than doubled, from just above 300 rigs to 650 in March 2017. US oil production hit a high of 9.6 million barrels per day in April 2015, dipped as low as 8.6 million barrels per day in September 2016, and by January of this year, had risen back to 8.8 million barrels per day.

Oil prices have bounced between $40 and $55 per barrel; the April 3, 2017 closing price for West Texas Intermediate at Cushing was $50.24 per barrel. After averaging $43.33 in 2016, the Energy Information Administration predicts an average 2017 West Texas Intermediate oil price of $53.49 per barrel and a 2018 average price of $56.18 per barrel.

Oil and gas pipeline takeaway capacity has increased at or above the rate of Permian production. The pipelines offer ready connection to Gulf Coast markets and export.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is experienced with this hot-stacked-zone area: the Permian. It started by drilling vertical wells and gradually expanded to horizontal wells. The company's steadiness and long-term plan suggest that despite a stock price within ten percent of a recent intraday high ($104.08 per share closing April 3, 2017 compared to intraday high on February 15, 2017 of $114 per share) the company and its stock have room to run.

Why Diamondback Energy Specifically?

The Permian is the most attractive US oil basin and many companies operate there. Diamondback Energy, like some others, is headquartered in Midland because its primary focus is and has been the Permian. It explores and produces oil in the Cline, Strawn, Wolfcamp, Clearfork, Spraberry, and Atoka formations, known altogether as the Wolfberry Trend.

Factors that make Diamondback more appealing than many companies and suggest further upside potential are:

a) Production growth rate, from 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day a few years ago to up to 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year, from organic growth and with the addition of Brigham Resources.

b) Similar growth in market capitalization from $3.9 billion two years ago to $10.2 billion today.

c) Trailing twelve months' revenue of $527 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $330 million.

d) Ability to use its stock as a valued currency in acquiring Brigham - a take-it-to-the-bank vote for Diamondback's potential.

e) Forward price-earnings ratio of 17 on estimated future earnings of $5.85/share. This is more investor-friendly than its 28.7 price-earnings ratio two years ago.

f) A modest, carefully and expertly-staffed base of 158 employees in Midland, resulting in $3.3 million in revenue per employee in 201.

g) Consistent outperformance of analyst expectations in each quarter of 2016.

h) Average analyst share price target of $131.20, or 26% higher than its April 3 closing price of $104.08.

i) Strongest balance sheet, with liability-to-asset ratio of 31%, of all of its two dozen or so Delaware Basin competitors, giving Diamondback relatively more operational flexibility.

j) Production hedged at $45-$56/barrel for oil and $3.14 to $3.30 per million British Thermal Units for natural gas.

Financials And Production

Diamondback's market capitalization is $10.18 billion. It does not pay a dividend. Although its trailing twelve months' earnings is -2.20/share, for the four quarters of 2016, the company's actual earnings consistently beat analysts' average estimate by $0.07/share first quarter, $0.10/share second quarter, $0.20/share third quarter, and $0.39/share fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter 2016 production was 52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company projects 2017 production will be 69,000-76,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This includes its acquisition of Brigham Resources' production.

This is a larger feat than it first appears because horizontal wells decline quickly. For example, Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) filed a type curve graph with the Securities and Exchange Commission that shows in the first year the Horizontal Wolfcamp oil production rate drops almost 75%. The Horizontal Wolfcamp is one of the formations Diamondback Energy drills.

Oil Price Volatility And Share Price Resistance

Like all energy companies, Diamondback's performance is subject to oil price volatility. In particular, the overhang of oil in storage at levels above the five-year average puts downward pressure on oil prices for all oil companies - small, large, and national ones like Aramco.

Investors should also be aware that Diamondback's stock price has three times hit a resistance level of $114/share. The speculation is this might be a trigger price for one or more sellers. Nonetheless, the average analyst target price of $130 per share indicates solid upside.

Reserves And Acquisition Of Brigham Resources

The company's reserves are 174 million barrels of oil equivalent. Of this, 68% is oil, 18% is natural gas liquids, and 14% is natural gas.

Diamondback was able to use its strong stock price to buy Brigham Resources, a company with large, contiguous Delaware acreage. The acquisition closed in March at a price of $2.55 billion.

Operational Issues

The company expects to make capital expenditures of $800 million to $1 billion in 2017. Diamondback reports that 86% of its wells have lateral lengths of 7500 feet or more. The company is operating eight drilling rigs: five in the Midland Basin and three in the Delaware Basin. It has 186,000 acres in the Permian Basin: 85,000 in Midland and 101,000 in the Delaware.

The company's cash operating costs were a top-of-class $8.48 per barrel of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter of 2016. It expects drill, complete, and equipment costs will be $5.0-$5.5 million for its Midland wells and $6.0-$8.0 million for its Delaware wells. According to the company, its operating expenses are typically $1-$2 per barrel of oil equivalent below its peers.

The company's production is about two-thirds hedged through 2017 with swaps and collars at prices of $45-$56 per barrel.

Market Position And Competition Within The Permian

There are many small, medium, and large companies competing with Diamondback in the Delaware Basin, including Apache, Anadarko, Chevron, Exxon, Concho, Devon, EOG, Matador, RSP Permian, Cimarex, and WPX Energy. Next door, in the Midland Basin, are also Pioneer, Laredo, and Parsley Energy. Again, Diamondback has less debt relative to its earnings and a lower required oil break-even price than many of its competitors.

Stock Highlights

The company's average analyst rating is 2.0 or "buy."

The five largest holders are Fidelity (12.5%), Boston Partners (11.9%), Wellington Management (11.2%), Vanguard (8.9%), and JPMorgan Chase (7.5%). During the last two years, the institution that has reduced its position the most is Wexford Capital, which once owned over 13% and whose holdings are now negligible.

A market cap of $10.18 billion gives Diamondback a valuation of about $196,000 per flowing barrel.

Summary

Again, investors looking for upside among Permian Basin oil producers should consider Diamondback Energy for its ability to execute, focused and profitable operations in the lowest-cost US oil producing area, consistent outperformance, low debt load, and significant growth potential at an attractive price-earnings multiple.