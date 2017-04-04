Xerox: Following Icahn But Without Paying For It

Investment Thesis

It is important to make sure that when I am buying a stock, someone like Icahn is not selling. But at the end of the day, when I buy a stock, I buy it because I believe it is undervalued. Icahn can drop the stock and I will be left holding it. As I am still holding Valeant (NYSE:VRX) after Ackman dropped it, because I think there is money to be made from Valeant at the current price. So, in the words of Jack Ma (Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)), "you have to think for yourself".

Icahn's cost basis

To be conservative I estimated that Icahn's Xerox (NYSE:XRX) purchases averaged a cost basis of $6 (split adjusted for the Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) spinoff). Realistically, the cost is most likely higher, but that is a good ballpark to think about.

Icahn will have already realized some value to his original purchases in Xerox that starting 15 months ago, but I would not say that his bull thesis has fully played out, yet. There are still plenty of returns still to be made from Xerox at the current price.

Had I bought Xerox before the Conduent split, Conduent would have provided some additional return, but as a stand alone company I have no interest in it. It is highly unprofitable and costing slightly more than $3B. Pass.

New Xerox

Xerox, on other hand is interesting as it has a history of generating cash and is certainly cheap. The new Xerox has focused on 3 key areas:

1) Cost savings

2) New product launches

3) Areas for growth within document outsourcing

1) Cost Savings

The company aims to find productivity gains and cost savings of $1.5B over the next 3 years, which is quite substantial for a company that trades for approximately $7.3B.

2) Product launches

In 2017, the company will have the biggest product launch in its history. It will enhance its connected office portfolio with apps, on-the-go print capabilities and cloud-connectivity. Launching 29 new A3 and A4 products. The company hopes this will ignite revenue in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

3) Renewed focus on growth markets

The new Xerox will focus on digital technology, software and services. The company will invest in areas of strength and growth such as document outsourcing and color production, with a particular emphasis on medium-sized companies. Xerox will shift away from declining markets and towards growing markets. Xerox believes that printing services could have growth opportunities ranging from low single digits to double digits. Which is interesting, because last week when I was reviewing a potential investment in Office Depot (NYSE:ODP), its management stated,

we experience[d] continued positive sales growth in copy and print greater emphasis and significantly more space [will be] dedicated towards our key service offerings such as copy, print and text services

Office Depot is moving away from selling consumer and business supplies and focusing more on copy and printing services. It believes there is a growth market in printing services to small and medium businesses. Office Depot's competitor, Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) which I considered as a potential investment opportunity, said

We continue to drive positive same-store sales growth in our highly profitable print These headwinds were somewhat offset by continued growth in our print and marketing services businesses...

The fact that these three companies have recently opted to target the same market leads me to believe that there is in fact a growth opportunity there. Critics could argue, and rightly so, that there will be intense competition in print. But there is competition in many markets. At the price that Xerox currently trades at, there is no growth being priced in. The company has guided investors to $0.80 to $0.88 in adjusted EPS for 2017, which means the stock currently trades at less than 9x forward P/E versus the SP500 on a forward P/E of 18x or half of the SP500. A valuation I find attractive.

Unfunded pension and health liabilities

This is certainly a thorn in my bull thesis. The nearly $3B in unfunded pension and health liabilities. That is a significant cash drag that will materially drag down Xerox's free cash flow for the foreseeable future. But as I have already alluded to, at the price that Xerox trades at that is already accounted for. If the company is able to prove to investors that there is revenue growth at Xerox, it will not be its pension and health liabilities that will stand in the way of new investors investing in Xerox. Also, the company has stated that it will pay down $350m in pension contributions in 2017, cutting down that thorn a little.

Additionally, Xerox has guided that it will finish 2017 with pro forma core debt (excluding its financing debt) of $1.6 billion and a cash balance of $1.4 billion, after retiring $1B of debt that matures in 2017 Q1, as well as, paying down an incremental $300m of debt through 2017.

Conclusion

This investment will not be a home run investment. It is an activist stock that is being played by one of the greatest activist investors of all time. The sole purpose of Icahn's involvement will be to make the company look great and as soon as that happens, he will be out of the stock (in my opinion). The company's renewed focus will generate somewhere between $525m-$725m in free cash flow for 2017 and its market cap currently trades for less than 13 times the mid free cash flow guidance.

