Hedge Fund Analyst Jason Mudrick Claims: Decline In Malls Is A Forever Trend

Also, I highlight how some sell siders were badly wrong in the commodity patch at key inflection points for Anglo American, Chesapeake, and Cliff Natural.

Yesterday, it was brought to my attention that hedge fund analyst, Jason Mudrick, made an appearance on Bloomberg and essentially said shorting malls (the retailers, the CDS of mall operators and CMBS of the loans that back malls) is a sure thing. He then goes on to say this is a "forever trend" (see the Bloomberg article). I am writing to suggest that he may have rung the bell at the bottom.

As my avid SA readers know, we have been backing up the truck and buy more Macy's (NYSE:M) at $31 and in the low $28s, we have owned Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) for years (basis of $33), we own a lot of Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) as well as GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). As a person that literally eats, sleeps, and breathes financial markets, I LOVE IT when analysts, especially hedge fund analysts, make hyperbolic statements like these because, in my simple mind, this poignantly captures the skewed pessimism and current ethos of NYC hedge fund group think.

And by the way, my wife was smart enough to buy Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), years ago at $174 and her foolish husband convinced her to sell it at $510 (DOH!), so yes, I am well aware of Amazon and the Amazon effect. I find it fascinating that hedge funds are pointing towards AMZN nosebleed valuation (on every conventional metric) and extrapolating, perpetuity, its invincibility. Anecdotally, I distinctly recall sitting on Liberty Mutual's trading desk (Q4 2008/Q1 2009) and watching the financial sector melt every day. Then I vividly remember calling my Dad and that we bought Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) preferreds (the Wachovia series J with a $2 annual coupon ($25 par value)) at $14 and then more at $11. And of course, as always, we sold way too early, but intuitively I knew the WB 8% Series J's were a steal. In other words, bottom fishing isn't new ocean for me.

Let's take a look at a 5 year chart of Sears Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD), JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Simon Property is actually up 14.55% (before dividends) over a five year period. Macy's and Kohl's are both down about 24% (before dividends). So everyone knows that there is a high probability that both Sears and JC Penney will not make it and could be broken up and liquidated. How is this new information and worth of a hyperbolic interview, yesterday, on Bloomberg? Moreover, JCP and SHLD simply haven't innovated in years and provide a lousy overall in store experience. And as I pointed out in "Embrace the Panic", the story is more nuanced and about overcapacity due to misaligned executive compensation and prolonged periods of super low interest rates.

If this is the caliber of thought on the hedge fund world, there is no wonder why so many funds are closing left and right. Where is the piercing brilliance and second level thinking?

Moving along, I want to take readers on a quick trip down memory lane and do some headline surfing, one of my favorite hobbies, as I have a keen memory for analysts' terrible calls at or near inflection points.

Let's start with Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF). Candidly, I have never liked the company and preferred Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY), BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), but I never said to short it at $2. Isn't it fascinating that at or near the bottom, this analyst initiates cover of CLF and slaps a $1 price target on the name. On March 15, 2016, CLF closed trading at $2.38. CLF goes on to trade in the low $12s in February 2017.

Then in October 2017, the Credit Suisse analyst resumes coverage and slaps another $2 price target on CLF. This is why I use the sell side as a contra indicator. Most, not all, miss the inflection points.

And by the way, the great Goldman Sachs was on the record as super bearish on iron ore in March 2016, as were many other analysts from well known shops. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, "There are no experts".

Moving along, and to save readers the trouble of reading through my past comments, I was negative on CHK's equity ago at like $20, and I too missed the amazing buying opportunity in CHK bonds in February 2016, as I would have never touched stock either, but look at how, behaviorally, the negativity trends tend to climax when stocks are making what feels like perpetual new 52 week lows.

In May 2016 it was becoming clearer that CHK had turned the corner through a combination of asset sales, debt for equity swaps, and improved oil, NGL, and natural gas prices. Lo and behold, Barclays missed the memo.

CHK bottomed in February 2016 at $1.50 and its unsecured bonds traded down to $0.12 cents on the dollar (although volume was low), and rebounded from $1.50 to nearly $7 in April 2016. So naturally, in May 2016, some analyst says the stock is worth $1. Dude, you missed Woodstock! Again I had no interest in CHK's equity then, as I like Williams (NYSE:WMB) better at $12 then, but naturally the sentiment and group think barometer tend to be off the charts near the bottom.

Not to be out done, Jefferies, on June 20th, places a $3 price target on CHK. You can't make this stuff up and this is why retail investors get whipsawed and feel like Wall Street doesn't have their best interest.

To conclude our headline surfing trip, at least until I "catch the feel again", I want mention Anglo American (OTCPK:NGLOY), circa December 2015. And by the way, I wrote up Anglo American as my best long idea for 2016, in late December 2015 (NGLOY was $2.54 when I wrote it up).

Lo and behold, Jefferies downgrades Anglo American at close to the bottom.

Here is a chart containing Anglo American's historical price data. Looks like Jefferies was right for a few weeks.

Takeaway

Perhaps, my thinking is off tangent and eccentric, but I wanted to articulate how my thought process as to why I love rushing into the proverbial fire as the best opportunities are often found during heightened pessimism. The sell side is notoriously wrong or slow to recognize the inflection points, and I think they are wrong when it comes to the retail stocks that we aggressively own in our portfolio, especially GNC and Macy's, my two current favorites.

