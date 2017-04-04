Orocobre's Rapid Expansion Plans In Japan And The Puna Plateau

In recent weeks Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) has provided several updates to the market regarding both the short-term and mid-term strategy which look very positive. The company has outlined several keys points regarding cash flow, lithium production expansion and new ventures in Japan. The company has confirmed that future capital requirements will come from cash flow and joint venture debt rather than printing additional common shares. It is in my opinion, that on the back of these exceptional positive updates, shares in the company represent good upside exposure at C$3.00/share.

Leading the Pact in the Puna Plateau

For a number of years, Orocobre along with a number of other junior explores have been aggressively investing in the Puna Plateau with the hopes to become the next lithium producers. The Puna Plateau is an area of the Andrean Mountains that reaches elevations of 4,000m and spans 1,800km across Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. It houses the largest proven deposit of lithium, referred to as the "The Lithium Triangle," and consists of three major salt lakes: Salar de Atacama, Salar de Uyuni, and Salar de Hombre Muerto. The Puna Plateau is referred to as the "Saudi Arabia of lithium" as it holds approximately 70% of the global reserves, making it an attractive area for both junior exploration and large mining companies. However, despite the favorable mineral structure and capital being spent, Orocobre has been the only player to bring new meaningful production capacity to the global arena.

Project Up and Downs

In December 2014, Orocobre announced the official opening ceremony of the Olaroz Lithium Project, which is still amongst one of the few operating lithium brines in the world. Orocobre's project partner Toyota Tsusho (OTC:TYHOY) has the exclusive off-take arrangements for all the lithium carbonate produced at the Olaroz Project. The project has hit several hard barriers including: currency issues, developing a relationship with the national and regional governments in Argentina, working at very high altitudes, bring all forms of capital into a socialist regime, along with numerous technical and production issues. Since 2013, these challenges have sent the stock and investor emotions on a wild rollercoaster ride.

Progress Being Made

In February 2017, the company provided results for Q4 2016 which were encouraging but more importantly painted a very positive outlook for the company and shareholders. For the second half of the year production was 6,542 tonnes of lithium carbonate (LC) and sales of $60.5 million on 6,588t/LC. EBITDAX was reported at $35million, over 60% gross margin or greater than $5,000t/LC, $30million in the bank, $30million in financial assets and over $70million in trade and other receivables which is primarily associated to loans from Orocobre to the joint venture. With the Olaroz project now reporting strong cash flow it is expected that the funds begin to flow back to Orocobre. The company also reported 33 customers located in Japan, South Korea, Europe, USA and China and an expected selling price of around $10,000t/LC.

Outlined Rapid Expansion Strategy in the Puna Plateau and Japan

The management team has outlined an aggressive path forward which will boost shareholder value and cement the company's position in the global lithium supply chain. First, the company will be expanding the Olaroz project by doubling the current lithium carbonate annual production to 35,000t/LC. Second, the company will construct a 10,000t/year lithium hydroxide plant in Japan with its current project partner, Toyota Tsusho. It is expected that the lithium hydroxide would be exported primarily for use in the manufacture of lithium batteries strengthening the company's position within the global lithium supply chain. Third, the proposed annual product mix of lithium carbonate would be 17,500t battery grade from its existing operations, 17,500t industrial grade, of which 9,000t would be allocated to supply the upcoming hydroxide plant in Japan. Both expansion of the Olaroz project in Argentina and the hydroxide plant will construct in parallel with each other with meaningful production expected in calendar year 2019.

Returning Capital

In April 2017, the company announced that the companies local Argentine operating business, Sales de Jujuy SA (SDJ) received VAT refunds from the Argentine tax authorities of approximately $6.7 million in the past weeks with outstanding filed claims of approximately $4.8 million. In March 2017, the company reported additional short term opportunities which will generate additional resources to fund future expansion.

The company executed an agreement with LSC Lithium for the sale of exploration tenure at certain Argentine lithium properties in exchange for $7million, with $4million payable at closing and $3million at later dates.

The company announced the completion of the sale of certain exploration non-core Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium in consideration for 46,325,000 million shares. Based on current market pricing for Advantage Lithium shares the value of the transaction exceeds $23million. Orocobre will remain as a joint venture partner on certain assets.

In summary, Orocobre is now positioned as a global low cost supplier of lithium carbonate who is now positioning to deliver further value to the industry and shareholders alike. The company has already achieved profitability, is expecting to receive funding back from the joint venture, is divesting none core assets to finance the company's growth strategy which will avoid shareholder dilution. Further, exceptionally limited new lithium supply is expected to hit the market in the following years and robust demand for lithium batteries will ensure high lithium prices allowing the company to generate a significant amount of free cash flow from operations.

