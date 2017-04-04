Baytex Energy Corp. Is In A Trough, But It's No Pig

On top of that, there have been fears of a Border Adjustment Tax by the Trump Administration harming the ability of Canadians to sell oil to the US.

Please note that where CAD vs. USD conversions take place in this article, the value as of the writing was USD/CAD 1.33

Well, if the summary hasn't explained why Baytex (NYSE:BTE) is pretty much at its 52-week low, I'm not sure what you could add to scare you off. Aliens? Russian Hackers? Being forced to argue politics on Twitter? Humor aside, this company's problems are no joke and this stock has been dropping for several years, having now slid down to the "an option on oil prices" level. Indeed, Baytex was 5.05 on the first trading day of 2017, and as of this writing closed at 3.33.

Corporately, the company has come to an odd situation. It has two completely separate oil production areas (to review the most recent presentation go here). It has the Eagle Ford, located in the Eagle Ford area of Texas in the US. This produces light oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Then it has a large area in the Peace River and Lloydminster areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. These areas produce heavy oil. So as you can see the company really fits together well, with completely unrelated assets operating across a continent in wholly distinct areas. (It's at a 52-week low, what kind of story are you expecting?)

Supporting this bifurcated company is a debt structure that makes up 60% of the roughly CAD 2.9 billion Enterprise Value, coming in at CAD 1.8 billion and looking like this:

So for a sense of what the company can produce, it generated around CAD 77 million in FFO in the 4th quarter. So let's be very nice and call that going forward into 2017 CAD 350 million a year. The company also calls for a sustaining CAPEX of around CAD 300-350 million per annum. So we can start to see that even being very, very generous the chance of paying down CAD 1.8 billion in debt at current oil prices by simply continuing operations is effectively zero. The debt very luckily isn't due for several years, but something needs to change.

Hence, the company's predicament. It is no immediate danger, but shareholders know that something has to give and they are quite leery of the thing giving being them. Yet a situation where most shareholders have given up can also be an enormous opportunity. The company's turnaround (or Volte-Face if you don't mind) needs three parts to come together....

First, we need a basic energy macro environment that is somewhat positive, politically and price-wise. The BAT tax fear seems to less and less likely to hit Canadian oil stocks because of recent political developments in Washington. While nothing can be guaranteed in the realm of politics, it increasingly seems that the difficultly of employing a Border Adjustment Tax (especially on needed and already pipeline-set) on Canadian oil imports would be politically impossible for the administration.

The other part of the macro that is critical obviously is the oil price itself. This stock is a bad, bad play if WTI oil is going to average below $50 this year. Now, I happen to think that WTI will average over $50 this year, and probably over $55. Frankly, one could fill up an entire article with just those arguments, so I will simply summarize by saying most of the EIA info and analyst polls seem to feel that a $55 to $60 range is an appropriate view for the bulk of 2017. I certainly think it will end the year over $55, somewhere between $55 and $60. Importantly to Baytex, one can see how helpful this will be on its price sensitivity chart:

So you can see that prices over $50 and in the high fifties really make this a lot better for this company. Indeed, the IRR of the heavy oil wells double between $45 and $50 WTI. Below $45, the heavy oils are not very profitable at all.

Second, we need someone who will shake things up in Baytex town. While one can always hold out hope for an activist investor to swoop in and kick the nest over, hope is a lousy strategy in the markets. But a major leadership change is already about to happen at the company. A brand new CEO by the name of Mr. Ed LaFehr:

Mr. LaFehr joined Baytex in July 2016 as President and has been an integral member of the executive leadership team holding responsibility for the Canadian and U.S. business operations and corporate development. Before joining Baytex, Mr. LaFehr was President of TAQA's North American oil and gas business which led to his subsequent role as Chief Operating Officer of TAQA, globally. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Talisman Energy, accountable for its Canadian assets across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Mr. LaFehr has a long track record of success in the oil and gas industry leading organizations, growing assets and joint ventures, and driving capital and cost efficiency. Commenting on his appointment, Mr. LaFehr said: "I am thrilled to be leading Baytex as we build operational momentum in 2017. I've had an opportunity to work first-hand with our talented teams on the quality and growth potential of our asset base. I am pleased to be inheriting a highly focused organization poised to build our core oil plays, and take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

When he takes the helm in May, we will have a brand new CEO at the helm. He's facing a lethal 2021 debt wall situation. One assumes that with his successful experience running oil companies, his plan will be more sophisticated than "Well... 2021 is still 4 years away, let's just make sure all the company car leases are 36 months or less". Indeed, serious steps and plans for dealing with the debt are likely the only thing Mr. LaFehr talks about these days with the management team. It's quite obvious to anyone holding the stock that there's a debt balloon that hangs (distantly) over the horizon and must be dealt with convincingly.

Third, we need a way to actually fix this. This is the crux of the matter. The macro and the management will do nothing if there are no mathematical tools to use.

There are two paths. The easy and passive path is WTI prices get over $60 and stay there, as some like infamous Pierre Andurand said they expect. I think the free cash flows of the company would permit refinancing to take place. While it would not be instantaneous, over $60 WTI the next several years could contain a combination of paying down outstanding balances, increasing production and rolling over outstanding debt balances to take place. That would permit the company to survive and for the equity value to no doubt thrive. I'm not sure this is the likeliest scenario, but it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility and is worth keeping in mind.

There is another way however, one that is far more certain and less predicated on waiting on an oil price Godot.

The new CEO could decide to sell a portion of the Eagle Ford assets. The company only recently added massively to its Peace River heavy oil holdings in Canada, increasing those by around 75%. So selling those should be well out of the question (and probably not likely at recent oil prices).

But the Eagle Ford, while not being in the white-hot parts of the Permian in Texas, is still worth a decent amount of money. Recently, Anadarko sold Eagle Ford assets that I feel are similar to or possibly even slightly worse than Baytex's for roughly $50,000 per flowing barrel. So using that as a benchmark, let's see what Baytex's new CEO could do. Assuming the guidance is on target this year, Baytex should have 34,000 barrels a day of total production in the Eagle Ford region.

Let's run a hypothetical sale of 17,000 barrels of production at $50,000 per barrel. This would result in a sale value of around $850,000,000. Translating those USD to Canadian Dollars would allow Baytex (we are being a bit simple here, but this pure hypothetical is simply being used to illustrate a point) to pay back CAD 1.1 billion of debt. Well, that would allow close to the bulk of the debts due in before 2024 to be paid back.

The company would still have then (my estimates based on current guidance ranges) 14,000-17,000 barrels a day of Eagle Ford Production and 33,000-36,000 barrels a day of Canadian heavy oil production. Holding the stock price level for this valuation example, the company would then have an enterprise value composed of $520 million (CAD 700 million) in debt and $800 million in equity. The new EV of $1.3 billion would have the company valued at roughly $25,000 per flowing barrel, much lower than it's currently priced on an EV/flowing barrel benchmark, despite its current debt distress.

But this new Baytex would have its debt much more under control and the bulk of what remained would be due in 2024, which would give a very generous amount of time to the company to deal with it however it wished. Baytex has a tremendously large heavy oil asset now in Canada and would then have the balance sheet and "room to breathe" to exploit it. Indeed, the interest payments saved on the debt would likely come very close to the loss of FFO from that section of production (obviously commodity prices would affect that number greatly).

One could even extend this example to selling the entire Eagle Ford asset, lock, stock and barrel. The result would be similar with the remaining heavy oil company having essentially zero debt and being an even cheaper company per barrel of production compared to its then nearly 100% equity EV.

This new hypothetical valuation would be well under most peers which are cross listed in the US, and I think the equity value would rise (possibly rapidly) to a new level of probably between 50% and double the current value. The uncertainty comes from obviously exactly how much Eagle Ford gets sold, what the WTI curve looks like at the time of the sale, and the rest of the variables.

Now, I am a reader as much as a contributor of Seeking Alpha. I recognize that this article is based on many what ifs and bits of conjecture... change some of these estimates negatively and perhaps the thesis falls apart. Change them positively (even slightly say that the Eagle Ford is really worth $60k per flowing barrel for example) and the value of Baytex could be not just a double but a triple.

However, when we are starting by looking for a stock essentially at its 52-week low, I think this is a very realistic setup for big gains in under 1 year's time where the odds are strongly leaning in the favor of the (speculative) longs. Having said that, wherever someone starts talking about returns in the potential double range, there is material and serious risk to consider before buying it...

