Express: A Quality Retailer At 7x Free Cash Flow

We are currently observing an interesting economic cycle within apparel retail. Retail is always an uphill battle, and the introduction of e-commerce has been a critical headwind that has added fuel to the fire. In fact, apparel sales are the top category victimized to online channels, specifically from the likes of Amazon. We previously wrote about this ongoing dynamic within our long case on American Eagle too. Despite that pressure remains, we maintain the view that select businesses will experience a trough in performance sooner rather than later, specifically as others brand names continue to die off.

Express Traffic

Express (NYSE:EXPR), like American Eagle, is a great operator that offers quality products and up-to-date stylish mixes. I will admit, many of my friends and I, frequent the chain. The pain however has been unrelenting, particularly as Q4 comps declined 14%, which management attributed to poor mall traffic (albeit down nearly double digits in the B and C categories), in addition to heavy promotional activity.

As per the latest conference call, CEO, David Kornberg wasn't too thrilled dealing with a barrage of questions surrounding the ongoing traffic challenges. Without beating around the bush, the current guide of flat to slightly positive comps for 2017 does appear optimistic, so the Street will most likely need to revise estimates lower. The primary issue right now is that so many retailers are suffering as each and every name is pricing a penny lower their peer, which has turned into a vicious cycle. We see it everywhere, non-stop promotions that are in some cases, more than 50% off. The one benefit however is that Express customers tend to be slightly less price sensitive as they are willing to pay for higher quality.

Moving onto stores. We generally agree with management in that having a store presence is critical. Determining whether to keep a store open or closing it is actually a fairly intricate process. Right now, Express management is downsizing its worst performing locations while sustaining its strategic investment in e-commerce. When a store closes some traffic does convert to online, but the remainder can often shift elsewhere. Management believes that keep a moderate footprint is critical to maintaining a loyal customer base. Simply existing in the public eye is a key value driver. We believe that Express and American Eagle are at the top of the food chain in this respect.

In terms of a forecast, our best guess is that comp declines will meaningfully decelerate come 2018, and likely bottom out entirely in the next few years. If management proves us wrong, all the better.

Cost Profile

We expect continued gross margin erosion as the company maintains its promotional activity in addition to online sell throughs. On the flip side, when omni-channel investments taper off and stores closures finalize (leases expiring over the next 3 years), it will meaningfully benefit the cost structure. So far, Express has shown fairly limited operating deleverage, especially over the last 2 years, as SG&A to revenue has only increased ~120bp:

EXPR SG&A to Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

We think the best days are history for most apparel retailers. Express did generate an LTM net income of $57mm, but negative P&Ls are likely in the cards for the first half of 2017.

EXPR Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Poor results for the first quarter will probably shock investors. But if we forecast over the next couple of years, the equity is pretty cheap especially if traffic declines improve.

As of Q4, the business held approximately $207 in cash and equivalents. Without doing the exact model calculations, cash will decline a bit given working capital requirements. Back of the envelope, let's assume cash falls to $170mm. Currently balance sheet has no debt, so enterprise value is approximately $510 million today. If we add back the average $15 million in annual non-cash charges, then free cash flow comes out to $72 million; offering a low multiple of 7x.

As a rule of thumb, conservative portfolio managers are typically willing to pay 15x for an exceptional business, 10-11x for a fair one, and 6-7x for a cigar. Frankly, we don't think Express is dying but rather a quality name that is dealing with the "low tide" existing in apparel retail. The reason the market should improve come 2018 is simply related to the aggressive trend in retail bankruptcies. Right now many names are being forced to rapidly liquidate inventory, which is putting immense pressure on sales and gross margins. As this subsides, in addition to EXPR's specific cost reductions, cash flow should rebound.

Bottom Line

Express is currently priced as if it is terminal, or that it will generate very little profit in perpetuity. The Q4 comp decline might suggest that assumption at face value, and the upcoming quarters will look terrible too. However, management is controlling costs very well and growth in online channels should generate a meaningful offset to the current sales picture. We think the stock is worth accumulating below $9, and expect double digit annualized returns over the next 3 to 5 years. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We will accumulate additional shares if the stock price hits fresh 52w lows.